ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Make Waves Family Foundation Announces $1 Million Gift to First Place Global Leadership Institute

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bw3vy_0kf7OlVd00

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

The Make Waves Family Foundation, a Boston-based foundation that empowers youth and adults living with Autism and other developmental disabilities, has announced a $1 million gift to the First Place Global Leadership Institute over the next five years, creating the Make Waves Center for Community Development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005350/en/

The Make Waves Family Foundation has announced a $1 million gift to the First Place Global Leadership Institute over the next five years. First Place–Phoenix, the nonprofit’s flagship property, is an 81,000-square-foot apartment community set in the heart of the urban area recognized by PBS NewsHour as “the most Autism-friendly city in the world.” (Photo Credit: Scott Sandler)

The Make Waves Center aims to fuel a new marketplace of supportive housing and community options through replicable, sustainable design, programming and development strategies. It seeks to raise the bar on the quality of life for people with Autism and other neurodiversities—and provide greater peace of mind for families, according to Denise D. Resnik, First Place AZ founder and president/CEO and mother of an adult son with Autism.

“In collaboration with local and national pioneering organizations and properties, we are leading through the ‘power of local’ here in Greater Phoenix and in various locations nationwide, as well as through essential market intelligence,” says Resnik.

In the coming year, the Make Waves Center will conduct four regional housing analyses in the U.S. to identify the housing needs and preferences of adults with Autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities (A/I/DD). The center is scheduled to release the Greater Phoenix Housing Market Analysis in February, which will inform the development of options responsive to population needs, as well as marketplace interests and priorities.

“We are proud to support the First Place Global Leadership Institute and its innovative approaches to breaking through barriers and giving more people with Autism the opportunity to thrive,” says Donna Roth, founder and director of the Make Waves Family Foundation. “Our goal is to support people with Autism and other developmental disabilities so they can live meaningful, happy lives and be productive, valued community members.”

In 2020, the Make Waves Family Foundation joined other charitable investors in the publication of the groundbreaking report titled A Place in the World®: Fueling Housing and Community Options for Adults with Autism and Other Neurodiversities . The Make Waves Center is primed to advance this groundbreaking work and guiding narrative to provide the foundational nomenclature for housing and service delivery models. This work will further define market segments, establish best practices and drive crucial partnerships that address the pressing needs of adults with Autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Aligned with our big vision and dreams for individuals and families living with Autism, Make Waves family members have strategically and thoughtfully invested charitable funds in major growth opportunities at First Place while staying laser-focused on individual impacts and outcomes,” says Resnik. “Through robust collaborations with pioneers across North America and around the world, we aim to make a big splash through the new Make Waves Center.”

The Make Waves Family Foundation has also provided philanthropic support for First Place Transition Academy scholarships and curriculum development, advancement of the A Place in the World report, donation-matching special events and Global Leadership Institute symposia. For more information or to get involved, email info@firstplaceaz.org or visit firstplaceaz.org.

About First Place® AZ

First Place AZ, a charitable 501(c)(3), is advancing innovative residential and community options for adults with Autism and other neurodiversities through its vision for fueling a new wave of real estate and community development. First Place–Phoenix, the nonprofit’s flagship property, is an 81,000-square-foot apartment community set in the heart of the urban area recognized by PBS NewsHour as “ the most Autism-friendly city in the world.” The First Place Global Leadership Institute leverages this award-winning property to serve as an R&D site, supporting the replication of residential and post-secondary education models and fostering collaboration among the public, private, philanthropic and nonprofit sectors. Learn more at firstplaceaz.org.

About the Make Waves Family Foundation

The Make Waves Family Foundation strives to fund the most innovative, scalable and replicable programs to address the needs of young adults with Autism and other developmental disabilities. Since 2007, the Make Waves Family Foundation has supported and collaborated with leading experts who provide best practices in residential living, independent/social living skills, and educational and employment programs. Learn more about our impact at makewaves.blue.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005350/en/

CONTACT: Rachael Curley, DRA Collective

rachael@dracollective.com

480.560.3255

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARIZONA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PHILANTHROPY WOMEN GENERAL HEALTH FAMILY OTHER HEALTH TRAINING CONSUMER RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY MENTAL HEALTH PARENTING CHILDREN URBAN PLANNING PHILANTHROPY UNIVERSITY HEALTH PRIMARY/SECONDARY FOUNDATION EDUCATION

SOURCE: First Place Global Leadership Institute

PUB: 02/07/2023 08:35 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 08:34 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Scheffler repeats at Phoenix Open, reclaims No. 1 ranking

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title Sunday at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world. Scheffler closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Nick Taylor by two strokes on the Stadium Course. The 26-year-old Texan took the No. 1 ranking from Rory McIlroy with his fifth PGA Tour victory.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime

PHOENIX (AP) — Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner’s racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges. Gilbert Ortega Jr., the owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct regarding the incident, Scottsdale police said. Cody Blackbird, a dancer and flutist who filmed the man’s tirade, said his group doesn’t feel safe, and that the confrontation has ruined what should have been a celebratory week. “Us performers are now going in different entrances and parking in different places. This man is known,” Blackbird said. “There’s a 10-year-old girl who was there. She’s forever imprinted with ‘This is what happened when the Super Bowl came to town.’”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday. The singer’s representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57. She hovered high at times as she performed a number of hits including “We Found Love,” “Diamonds” and “Work” during a halftime break between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again. Rihanna, 34, has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy