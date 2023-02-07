What Lions Are Getting In Scottie Montgomery

5 questions with Jake Arthur from FanNation's Horseshoe Huddle.

The Detroit Lions roster enjoys having ex-NFL players serving on the coaching staff.

“It’s cool. It’s fun. A guy like (Antwaan) Randle El, he played at a high level for a long time and knows what he’s talking about and the same way for everyone else," Jared Goff said. "But at the receiver position, he’s done it. You’ve seen it. Duce (Staley), he’s done it. Hank (Fraley), he’s done it. Dan (Campbell) obviously has done it. All these guys have done it at a high level playing it, so it’s easy to communicate and easy for them to understand it from a player’s view.”

Following Scottie Montgomery being hired to serve as the running backs coach, Jake Arthur answered five questions regarding what the Lions are getting in their new position coach and assistant head coach.

1.) What are the Lions getting in their new running backs coach?

Jake Arthur : They’re getting a teacher who emphasizes the fundamentals. This can take a young, underachieving player to the next level, or even round out an already-talented player. The Colts have seen solid running back play out of the likes of Jonathan Taylor and (previously) Nyheim Hines, as well as also Deon Jackson and Zack Moss.

2.) How instrumental was Scottie Montgomery in the development of Jonathan Taylor?

Arthur : Taylor already had superstar ability, but what helped him get to the next level was getting a better feel for his blocking and making himself useful as a pass-catcher and pass protector. His game overall took a dip due to injury and poor blocking in 2022, but I’ve got to believe that Montgomery played a significant role in his 2021 performance (which was one of the best in franchise history).

3.) How did he relate to the players on the Colts' roster?

Arthur : He’s definitely someone that players gravitate to, on both sides of the ball. He’s not going to sugarcoat things for them, but I think they appreciate that about him. Montgomery knows his players’ strengths and weaknesses, and does his best to maximize their abilities.

4.) What can Montgomery add to the skill set of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, if the two backs are on the Lions' roster in 2023?

Arthur : If there’s something mental they’re lacking, such as navigating blocks, I would expect him to try and improve that portion of their respective games.

5.) What is something about Montgomery that not many people would know?

Arthur : As the Colts’ offensive coaching staff fell apart throughout the season, Montgomery took on more and more responsibility. He was always mentioned as someone who was carrying a heavy load, following the dismissals of Marcus Brady and Frank Reich. He’s a natural leader that way, having also been the former head coach at Eastern Carolina University.