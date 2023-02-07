Hims Launches Hard Mints – A Highly Personalized Treatment For Erectile Dysfunction

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS) , the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, is announcing the launch of Hard Mints by Hims. This compounded chewable, mint-flavored tablet is available by prescription in a variety of dosages designed to give providers more options in finding the best outcomes for their patients experiencing symptoms of erectile dysfunction. Leveraging the same active ingredients as Cialis©, Viagra©, Levitra© and Stayxn©, Hard Mints by Hims is a highly personalized treatment that can be tailored to each individual’s health needs and preferences by their medical provider.

“Personalizing medication—by combining active pharmaceutical ingredients and customizing dosing within innovative medication formats to meet individual medical needs—is going to transform healthcare,” said Dr. Peter Stahl, Urologist and Senior Vice President of Men’s Reproductive & Sexual Health at Hims & Hers. “We have been focused on delivering highly personalized health solutions, a journey that has led us to introducing Hard Mints by Hims. This innovative offering will benefit those who have erectile dysfunction by empowering providers to take every aspect of an individual’s health and expressed preferences into consideration in order to provide a more personalized treatment for that individual’s clinical needs.”

The wintergreen-flavored prescribed sets of the Hard Mints by Hims will be available starting at $30 per month. Active ingredients of the prescription variations include:

Vardenafil: fast-acting with the same active ingredients as Levitra© and Stayxn©.

fast-acting with the same active ingredients as Levitra© and Stayxn©. Tadalafil: long-lasting, now offered through Hims as either a daily or as-needed chewable with the same active ingredients as Cialis©.

long-lasting, now offered through Hims as either a daily or as-needed chewable with the same active ingredients as Cialis©. Combination Tadalafil and Sildenafil: Tadalafil is both fast-acting and long-lasting. This combination includes the same active ingredients as Cialis© and Viagra© in a unique formulation.

“Healthcare isn’t one-size-fits-all, and that’s true of medicine as well. At Hims & Hers, we are committed to helping individuals achieve their health and wellness goals by providing access to an approachable experience with highly personalized treatments,” said Dr. Scott Knoer, Chief Pharmacy and Innovation Officer at the company. “Hard Mints by Hims is a testament to the momentum we’re building through prescription product innovation. With this medication form factor and packaging, we’ve set out to shatter the stigma associated with erectile dysfunction medication and help people feel more confident when it comes to taking care of themselves.”

In addition to Hard Mints by Hims, Hims & Hers also offers access to compounded products, prescription medication and non-prescription treatments. To learn more about Hims and access its products, services and educational content, please visit www.forhims.com.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfill their health and wellness needs. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile apps, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

