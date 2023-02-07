ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

UK police officer, exposed as serial rapist, jailed for life

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeP3d_0kf7OfDH00

LONDON (AP) — A former London police officer was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years for raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period.

Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, 48, admitted last month he was a serial rapist in what prosecutors described as one of the most shocking cases involving a serving police officer.

Carrick, who joined the force in 2001, pleaded guilty to 49 offenses including 24 counts of rape and charges including assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment. His crimes took place between 2003 and 2020.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said the former officer “took monstrous advantage of women” behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness.

“You brazenly raped and sexually assaulted a number of women, some very brutally, and you behaved as if you were untouchable. You were bold and at times relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you,” the judge told Carrick.

“For nearly two decades you were proved right but now a combination of those 12 women, by coming forward, and your police colleagues, by acting on their evidence, have exposed you and brought you low,” she added.

Crime

The judge said Carrick had attempted to kill himself while on remand in a London high-security prison.

The Metropolitan Police has apologized to victims after it emerged that nine allegations of rape and other crimes were made against Carrick between 2000 and 2021. He was only suspended from the force after his arrest for a rape complaint in 2021.

The case was the latest in a string of scandals to undermine public trust in the Metropolitan Police, the largest police force in Britain. Authorities have put heavy pressure on the police to reform its culture and standards after a series of allegations of misogyny and racism within its ranks.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the top government official responsible for policing, said Tuesday that Carrick’s crimes were “a scar on our police.” An inquiry is ongoing into his behavior and decision-making processes around his vetting, she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality at prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Years before Memphis Police officer Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at a county prison. The 2015 assault of the inmate was so disturbing that 34 others — the entire cellblock — signed a letter to the corrections director. “We are truly asking that this matter gets looked into before someone gets hurt really bad or lose their life because of some unprofessional officers,” the letter stated. The warning from dozens of inmates at the Shelby County prison is the clearest indication yet that one of the five officers who took part in the violent beating of Nichols had an event in his past that should have raised concerns before he was hired as a police officer. Nichols died three days after the beating.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life

BAYVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Four students have been charged and a school district superintendent has resigned after a recorded attack against a 14-year-old New Jersey student in the hallway of her school spread on social media in the days before her family says she took her own life. One juvenile was charged with aggravated assault, two were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and one was charged with harassment, prosecutors in Ocean County, New Jersey, said Saturday. All four juveniles and their guardians were given copies of the complaints and they were released pending future court appearances, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in an email Saturday. The family of Adriana O. Kuch found her body on Feb. 3, two days after her beating beside school lockers at Central Regional High School in Bayville, her father has said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
RadarOnline

JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal

JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
BOULDER, CO
Outsider.com

JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence

More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
BOULDER, CO
RadarOnline

14-Year-Old Bullied New Jersey Girl TAKES OWN LIFE One Day After Video Of Her Being Savagely Beaten Is Posted Online

A 14-year-old New Jersey girl took her own life one day after a video of her being bullied and beaten was posted online, RadarOnline.com has learned.Adriana Kuch, 14, was attending Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey when she was targeted and beaten unconscious by a group of students on February 1.One day later a video of the incident was posted online and then, on February 3, Adriana was found dead in her bedroom by her parents.According to a 20-second clip of the February 1 incident, several Central Regional High School students are seen attacking Adriana, hitting the...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Associated Press

Body-camera shows commander confront reporter before arrest

A cable news reporter pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference had a heated confrontation with the leader of the Ohio National Guard just before the reporter was arrested, body-camera footage showed. NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest Wednesday after...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland manhunt ends with arrest in woods, 2 officers shot

FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man, whose father called law enforcement to report him suicidal, was taken into custody early Friday, ending a 39-hour manhunt during which he wounded two Baltimore County police officers in separate shootings and holed up in a wooded area behind a suburban shopping center, authorities said. David Linthicum, 24, was already on the run when he shot the second officer, a detective, and stole his department-issued vehicle Thursday night, police said. Officers eventually stopped Linthicum about 20 miles away using spike strips. From there, Linthicum fled into the woods but was surrounded by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, with a helicopter illuminating the scene from above. Eight hours later and without further injury, they had him in handcuffs, authorities said. The ordeal began when police responded to a call about a person in distress at Linthicum’s Baltimore County home Wednesday afternoon. When an officer arrived, Linthicum’s father told the officer his son was suicidal. Together, they walked downstairs to Linthicum’s room in the basement, according to charging documents.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Associated Press

Housekeeper never saw Alex Murdaugh clothes after killings

Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper testified Friday at his double murder trial that she never saw the shirt and shoes the disgraced South Carolina attorney was wearing in a video hours before his son and wife were killed after their deaths. Prosecutors were trying to explain why certain expected things — like bloody clothes — have still not been put into evidence after three weeks of trial. Under cross examination, the housekeeper testified she never saw in Murdaugh’s wardrobe a large blue rain jacket that tested positive for a significant amount of gunshot residue. She said Murdaugh wore extra-extra large clothes. Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murdering his wife, 52-year-old Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County home on June 7, 2021.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

Raleigh police release video of stun gun use before man dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s capital city released body and dashboard camera footage Friday that shows the arrest of a Black man who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him. Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at a hospital after being confronted and handcuffed by officers in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood about 2 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to a report by Police Chief Estella Patterson released days later. The footage authorized to be released by a state judge this week shows officers approaching and searching Williams near a parked car. Police have said officers had been conducting proactive patrols of nearby businesses. A man can be heard on several of the body-worn camera recordings saying “I’m not doing anything.”
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Police: Fatal stabbing reported at Minnesota high school

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 15-year-old male student was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul on Friday, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested, police said. The victim and suspect were both students at Harding High School, police Sgt. Mike Ernster said. Investigators were working to determine what led up to the stabbing. Ernster said the preliminary investigation indicates that no one else was involved. The school district said on Twitter that it locked down the high school at about 11:45 a.m. “due to a serious incident.” School was dismissed and students were sent home at about 1:20 p.m. All evening and weekend school events have been canceled.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RadarOnline

New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe

The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Officials ID Illinois man who was fatally shot by deputies

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Western Illinois authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday by sheriff’s deputies after he reportedly pointed a handgun at the officers. Bradley S. Havermale, 29, of Quincy was pronounced dead at the scene following Thursday afternoon’s shooting south of Quincy, said Adams County Coroner Scott Graham. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday. Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens said deputies were responding to a call about a suicidal person when Havermale exited a vehicle, brandished a handgun and led deputies on a short foot chase. He said three deputies shot Havermale after he reportedly pointed the gun at himself and then at the deputies. Those officers are now on leave and will remain off duty until at least Monday, Grootens said.
QUINCY, IL
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Gang dispute led to shooting at Chicago school

CHICAGO (AP) — A gang dispute led to a December shooting near a Chicago high school that left two students dead and two other teens wounded, a prosecutor suggested. The 16-year-old suspect charged in the Dec. 16 shooting outside Benito Juarez High School asked one of the victims about his gang affiliation before he opened fire, Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Darman said during the suspect’s bail hearing Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy