ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Disney+: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is most-watched Marvel film premiere

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Disney + said the superhero blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the most-watched Marvel film premiere on the streaming service globally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwKWX_0kf7OZrn00
Ruth E. Carter (L,) winner of the Best Costume Design award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and Angela Bassett, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," appear backstage during the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI..

Thank you fans around the world for making Marvel Studios' Black Panther: #WakandaForever the #1 Marvel Film Premiere Globally on #DisneyPlus to date! pic.twitter.com/BbBszy1AzX — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) February 6, 2023

The company announced Monday that this assessment was made based on the number of hours the action movie was streamed in the first five days it was available.

It did not specify how many hours or viewers this translates into, however.

Directed by Ryan Coogler , the film is up for five Academy Awards, most notably for Angela Bassett , who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the grieving Queen Ramonda.

The sequel to 2018's Black Panther co-stars Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Martin Freeman.

It shows Wakandans fighting to protect their African nation after the death of their beloved leader, King T'Challa ( Chadwick Boseman ).

Behind-the-scenes footage and interviews about the making of the movie will by the focus of the special Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , which is set to premiere on Disney+ Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

In photos: Patrick Stewart, 'Next Generation' stars attend 'Star Trek: Picard' S3 premiere in LA

Patrick Stewart and his co-stars from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" including Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Jonathan Frakes and Michael Dorn, attended the third and final season premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in Los Angeles on Thursday. The series follows Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard at age 90, having left the Federation disillusioned. Season 3 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on February 16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
528K+
Followers
73K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy