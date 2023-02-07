Read full article on original website
PayPal Puts Stablecoin Project on Hold: Bloomberg
Payments giant PayPal (PYPL) is pausing work on bringing its own stablecoin to market, according to Bloomberg. The news comes one day after PayPal's crypto partner Paxos – the issuer of stablecoins Pax dollar and Binance USD – was reported to be under investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).
PayPal Held $604M of Customers' Crypto as of Year-End 2022
PayPal (PYPL) held a total of $604 million of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC) and bitcoin cash (BCH) for its customers as of Dec. 31,according to its annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Crypto Exchange C3 Raises $6M to Offer FTX Alternative
Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange C3 raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Two Sigma ventures, the investment arm of traditional finance quantitative trading firm Two Sigma, according to apress release. C3 positions...
Should You Invest in Bitcoin for Retirement?
As the bitcoin market matures, there is an increasing number of options available to add the digital currency to retirement plans. Bitcoin has been consistently gaining momentum over recent years, despite lingering concerns about its high volatility, energy consumption and risk of fraud. Last year, bitcoin (BTC) – the native cryptocurrency of the Bitcoin network – trounced gold and the S&P 500 with a 164% return. Gold, by comparison, rose 21% last year, and the S&P 500 Index gained 13%. Even with the current rebounding post-pandemic economy, bitcoin continues to lead the pack as the most profitable asset class of the three. So far this year, it's up 69.55%, compared with a loss of 5.11% for gold and gain of 19.26% for the S&P 500.
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks to Raise $14M From Bitmain Mining Vouchers
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network is hoping to raise more than $14 million by selling discount vouchers for mining company Bitmain before they expire as it seeks to restore funds to creditors. The deal...
Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments
With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
Web3 Gaming Platform Ajuna Raises $5M in New Private Financing
Decentralized gaming platform Ajuna Network has raised $5 million in a new private funding round led by blockchain-focused venture capital firm CMCC Global. The announcement coincided with the Friday launch of the startup's "Awesome Ajuna Avatars" non-fungible token (NFT) game collection, which is inspired by the company's flagship game, BattleMogs.
Federal Reserve Governor Reinforces US Regulators’ Preference for Keeping Crypto Apart From Banks
Parts of the crypto universe should be encouraged to thrive as long as they don't threaten the U.S. banking system, said Christopher Waller, a Federal Reserve Board governor, who also shared an optimistic note that the young industry will work out its problems.
Bitcoin Miner BitNile Pulls 6,500 Rigs From Former Compute North Site
BitNile, a subsidiary of publicly traded Ault Alliance (AULT), is removing 6,572 mining rigs from a Texas facility that was formerly owned by Compute North, calling the site "no longer economically viable." With 300...
Stablecoin Issuer Tether's Reserves Partly Managed by Cantor Fitzgerald: WSJ
Tether has been using Cantor Fitzgerald to manage more than half of the $67 billion in bonds, cash and loans backing its tether stablecoin (USDT), reports the WSJ. Privately held and led by Howard...
Stablecoins Are Not Worth the Risk
For the crypto wealthy, hope springs eternal but the rest of us should be very skeptical. Even after the collapse of many crypto companies erased the industry's credibility along with a lot of fake and real money, the Republican House of Representatives majority wants to dole out favors for stablecoin issuers, the supposedly durable crypto asset.
Arbitrum-Based Radiant Capital Targets Outsized Platform Profitability With V2 Launch
Arbitrum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Radiant will soon release its version 2 (v2) as part of a broader plan that developers say would eventually help make Radiant the "most profitable" protocol in the sector.
Are the Remaining Crypto Giants Staring Down the Barrel of the US Government’s Gun?
The latest action from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Kraken is probably only the first stirring of a U.S. government campaign to come for the major remaining crypto exchanges, according to industry lawyers, consultants and former regulators.
SEC Chief Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Kraken Shutters US Staking Program
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country andcough up a $30 million fine.
Coinbase’s Staking Service Faces Questions After Kraken’s SEC Settlement
Though Coinbase's (COIN) current revenue from staking is relatively small, there is potential for speedy growth if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) doesn't crack down on the service altogether. Speaking...
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Might Test $20K as It Looks for Support
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin might test $20,000 or below, but there's still reason to be bullish about the world's largest digital asset. Insights: The Securities and Exchange Commission's move...
Which Crypto Projects Are Based on Ethereum?
According to the crypto app tracker, State of the Dapps, there are over 3,000 decentralized apps (also known as “dapps”) running on the Ethereum blockchain. These apps differ from regular mobile and web-based apps because they aim to hand users more control over the data the apps manage. Traditional apps, such as Robinhood or Twitter, are managed by a central authority, which ultimately has the last word on how their customers’ data is secured and used – for better or worse.
SEC to Sue Crypto Trust Co. Paxos Over Binance Stablecoin: WSJ
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to sue stablecoin issuer Paxos, which is behind the Pax Dollar (USDP) and Binance USD (BUSD) tokens, over the latter stablecoin, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
BTC Options: Dissecting Volatility Trends and Finding Edge in Four Years of Volatility Regimes
How can crypto options enhance portfolio performance? Where does one find significantly profitable options strategies in BTC volatility? And, what are the important emerging ETH trends?. Amberdata, the leader in digital asset data and analytics for institutional customers, recently released the most comprehensive research on BTC options by the leaders...
What Is the Bitcoin Block Size Debate and Why Does It Matter?
The question of how to scale, or expand upon, Bitcoin is not a new one. But as transaction volumes are expected to increase in the years ahead, questions about the underlying cryptocurrency’s future composition must, in the eyes of those who favor change, be answered sooner rather than later: Who does it serve? How should it look? What makes it unique?
