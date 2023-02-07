ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

B106

These Are the 15 Most Underrated Restaurants in Temple, Texas

No matter where you go in the world, even here in Temple, Texas, there's one question that can bring a conversation to a deal halt - "Where do you want to go for dinner?". You have to be in the mood for a certain type of food, and finding it sometimes is a real pain in the you know what. Also, no matter how much we say it, you certainly get tired of one type of food and decide you want to branch out and try something new. (Fast food gets old quick.)
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas

In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple woman dies after celebrating 105 years on earth

TEMPLE, Texas — Each birthday that you spend marks a milestone, but one lady got very used to these special days of celebration. After 105 years, Thelma Tisdell died on Jan. 19 at the Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This came just two months after her milestone birthday party.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Temple, Texas Schools Receive Major Money From Facebook (Meta)

Last night the Temple Chamber of Commerce held their annual Salute to Business banquet featuring keynote speaker Shannon A. Brown. Brown is a recently retired executive with FedEx, and shared several encouraging words for the future of local business while also admiring his visit to Killeen-Temple, Texas. As a proud...
TEMPLE, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
US105

Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?

We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen mayor to host Black History Month reception

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Black History Month during a reception at City Hall on Tuesday, February 7. The event will take place at 4 p.m. in the City Hall foyer on the first floor – located at 101 North College Street. The community is invited to attend. Both the local NAACP branch and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce have been invited – as mayor Nash-King presents an official proclamation.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Three forced from home, pet dead after Harker Heights fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights forced three people out of their home and killed a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. One Engine,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Killeen accepting applications for Crime Solutions Committee

KILLEEN, Texas — Do you have ideas on how to reduce crime? The City of Killeen wants to hear them. The city is encouraging residents to join their Committee for Crime Solutions, where members "study, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate efforts to execute their crime prevention ideas," said the City in a social media post.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Produce Prescription Programs is changing the way doctors treat chronic illness in Waco

WACO, Texas — You can get a new kind of prescription in Waco and it comes in the form of fruits and veggies. It's part of the Produce Prescription Program. Doctors at Waco Family Medicine decide whether their patients need fresh produce. If needed, a prescription will be made for certain produce, just like if you were to be prescribed a medication. Then, World Hunger Relief helps fulfill the prescription.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.
GROESBECK, TX
fox44news.com

Georgia company bringing hundreds of jobs and a $1 billion investment to Waco

Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Graphic Packaging International announced Tuesday that it has selected Waco as the home for its new facility and newest state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard machine. The company plans to investment $1 billion over three years into the site. The location of the facility will sit on...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen ISD extends contract of superintendent Dr. John Craft

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees late Tuesday night voted to extend superintendent Dr. John Craft’s contract to 2027. “The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community as he finishes his ninth year as superintendent,” said Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

US105

