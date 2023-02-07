Read full article on original website
These Are the 15 Most Underrated Restaurants in Temple, Texas
No matter where you go in the world, even here in Temple, Texas, there's one question that can bring a conversation to a deal halt - "Where do you want to go for dinner?". You have to be in the mood for a certain type of food, and finding it sometimes is a real pain in the you know what. Also, no matter how much we say it, you certainly get tired of one type of food and decide you want to branch out and try something new. (Fast food gets old quick.)
Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas
In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
KWTX
Temple family who moved to motel during ice storm loses home to fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to realize a fire had destroyed their home. Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple woman dies after celebrating 105 years on earth
TEMPLE, Texas — Each birthday that you spend marks a milestone, but one lady got very used to these special days of celebration. After 105 years, Thelma Tisdell died on Jan. 19 at the Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This came just two months after her milestone birthday party.
Temple, Texas Schools Receive Major Money From Facebook (Meta)
Last night the Temple Chamber of Commerce held their annual Salute to Business banquet featuring keynote speaker Shannon A. Brown. Brown is a recently retired executive with FedEx, and shared several encouraging words for the future of local business while also admiring his visit to Killeen-Temple, Texas. As a proud...
Unaccompanied Veteran Jerry L. Osborn to be buried in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is having an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Private Jerry Leroy Osborn on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. Private Osborn was born on Oct. 30, 1948 and served in the United States Army from November 1965 to March 1967.
hellogeorgetown.com
Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX
Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
fox44news.com
Killeen mayor to host Black History Month reception
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Black History Month during a reception at City Hall on Tuesday, February 7. The event will take place at 4 p.m. in the City Hall foyer on the first floor – located at 101 North College Street. The community is invited to attend. Both the local NAACP branch and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce have been invited – as mayor Nash-King presents an official proclamation.
Three forced from home, pet dead after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights forced three people out of their home and killed a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. One Engine,...
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
Killeen accepting applications for Crime Solutions Committee
KILLEEN, Texas — Do you have ideas on how to reduce crime? The City of Killeen wants to hear them. The city is encouraging residents to join their Committee for Crime Solutions, where members "study, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate efforts to execute their crime prevention ideas," said the City in a social media post.
Global packaging company to invest record-breaking $1 billion in Waco
An international company that produces recycled paper packaging products in investing a record-setting $1 billion in a new paper mill in Waco.
Afro-Latin cuisine reaching Central Texans this Black History Month
In a recent Pew Survey, only 18 percent of Afro-Latinos said they were Black compared to the 39 percent who said they identify as White.
"I am smarter now,": Killeen ISD elementary schools celebrate 100 days of school
KILLEEN, Texas — Kindergarten students at Cedar Valley Elementary got to take a look far into the future for the 100th day of school, as costumes and a little ingenuity from teacher Samantha Thompson turned them into 100-year-old versions of themselves. They were not the only students to join...
Produce Prescription Programs is changing the way doctors treat chronic illness in Waco
WACO, Texas — You can get a new kind of prescription in Waco and it comes in the form of fruits and veggies. It's part of the Produce Prescription Program. Doctors at Waco Family Medicine decide whether their patients need fresh produce. If needed, a prescription will be made for certain produce, just like if you were to be prescribed a medication. Then, World Hunger Relief helps fulfill the prescription.
City of Temple speaks on Carmen Decruz Trial verdict
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is speaking out regarding the verdict in the manslaughter trial of former Temple police officer Carmen Decruz. On Tuesday afternoon, a Bell County jury found Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. This came after roughly two hours of deliberations. The City of Temple issued […]
KWTX
Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.
fox44news.com
Georgia company bringing hundreds of jobs and a $1 billion investment to Waco
Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Graphic Packaging International announced Tuesday that it has selected Waco as the home for its new facility and newest state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard machine. The company plans to investment $1 billion over three years into the site. The location of the facility will sit on...
KWTX
Killeen ISD extends contract of superintendent Dr. John Craft
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees late Tuesday night voted to extend superintendent Dr. John Craft’s contract to 2027. “The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community as he finishes his ninth year as superintendent,” said Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya.
