FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lightsRoger MarshChickasaw, AL
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
Governor Ivey Awards $5.6 Million for Law Enforcement Programs, Increases Public Safety Across Alabama
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that she has awarded $5.6 million in grants to support statewide programs designed to increase public safety on Alabama’s highways and in the state’s communities.
apr.org
Governor Kay Ivey tries to make up for lost revenue from concealed weapons permit law
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is funneling money into Alabama sheriffs' offices. The new funding will help make up for lost pistol permit fees. The Sheriffs’ Grant covers all of Alabama’s sixty seven counties. Ivey says each office will receive funds quarterly. The roll out begins in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of money each county receives is based on money the sheriff’s departments each collected on pistol permit fees in 2022. Pistol permits have historically made up a significant portion of sheriff’s office funding in Alabama. But a new state law that went into effect in January allows for anyone 18 or older, who is not prohibited by state or federal law, to carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The Alabama Sheriffs Association says the program will help replenish funding lost by the permitless carry bill. Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. AL.com reported last month how counties started losing money shortly after the measure went into effect. The Alabama Legislature reportedly set up a grant program to compensate counties for the expected loss of money. But sheriffs and county officials have doubts about whether the grants will be adequate or sustained. To receive a grant, sheriffs must show a loss in revenue from permit fees, and the law sets 2022 as the baseline year. County officials say using last year as the baseline will understate the losses. Another concern, at that time, was that the grant program was scheduled to go away in four years, according to the bill lawmakers approved.
Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lights
An Alabama witness at Chickasaw reported watching a disc-shaped object projecting lights at 10:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
sylacauganews.com
Gov. Ivey announces new Sheriff’s Grants for every Alabama county
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Monday, Feb. 6, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that all 67 counties in Alabama will be receiving Sheriff’s Grants this year. In 2023, each of the sheriff’s departments in all the state’s counties will be receiving funds quarterly throughout the year. “A couple...
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas believed to be in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police in a small town outside Houston believe a woman accused of abandoning her two children in September could be in the Mobile area. Raven Forest Police said in a Facebook post that they are working with Mobile Police on the case. RFPD said a warrant has been issued for Raven […]
Alabama mail carrier sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing mail
A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in northern Alabama was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge on Friday.
If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge
MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.
These Tiny Home Weekend Rentals Can Only Be Found In North Alabama!
I'll say it again: Alabama is a unique state with unique people and our southern hospitality is second to none! Take a look at these wonderfully unique tiny home vacation rentals that can only be found in North Alabama. Whether you want a weekend away or a lengthy vacation, these spots are definitely worth considering! You'll soon understand why our state is called "Alabama The Beautiful."
The Daily South
A Couple Transforms A Family Farm To Bring Picturesque Tulips To Alabama
“When I was a boy, my dad would take me to visit Colonial Williamsburg to see the gardens full of tulips. I was immediately drawn to them,” says Seth Hubert, who owns Hubert Family Farms in New Market, Alabama, with his wife, Kaylee. Seth’s early interest in agriculture was hardly surprising given his roots. As a child, he watched his dad sow cotton and other row crops on the same land that his great-great-grandfather had farmed in the 1800s. Seth would confidently tell anyone who asked that he, too, wanted to be a farmer when he grew up. “I never thought that I would do anything else,” he recalls. “But then sometimes things happen, and you get thrown a curveball in life.”
Alabama could soon make it harder to get addiction treatment, doctor says
Alabama doctors say new proposed rules aimed at clinics that provide medication for addiction could make it harder for patients to get care, even as overdose rates rise to record levels. The effort comes more than two years after Alabama legislators passed a bill to impose more regulations on clinics...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry start to the week, potential severe weather Thursday
HOOVER, AL (WBMA) — IMPROVING WEATHER LATER TODAY: Rain lingers over the northern half of Alabama early this morning... it will end soon, followed by a clearing sky this afternoon. Highs today will be in the 50s over North Alabama, with 60s for the southern counties. Tomorrow and Tuesday...
weisradio.com
Etowah County Murder Conviction Upheld
(MONTGOMERY)—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Hunter Dewayne Bellew, age 23, of Gadsden, for capital murder. Bellew was convicted in the Etowah County Circuit Court on April 22, 2022, for the capital murder of Tony McCartney. The evidence at...
Re-arresting, shoplifting, microchipping, June Jamming: Down in Alabama
One of the freed inmates is back behind bars. More details have emerged on the councilman facing shoplifting charges. A bill was pre-filed targeting the microchipping of employees. A famous music event is returning to Fort Payne. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Alabama Power refund: How much of a bill credit can you expect in August?
Alabama Power told customers earlier this week that they could expect the return of some money paid to the company. It’s part of $62 million approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission after Alabama Power reported it was that much above the allowed rate of return range in 2022.
Public Service Commission directs Alabama Power to refund $62 million to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power will be giving refunds to residential customers this August after over-collecting money in 2022. Some customers have mixed feelings about the refunds. Kevin Billups stopped in to pay a bill at Alabama Power’s Montgomery location Thursday. He says it’s been harder to do that lately. “It was very extremely […]
Man convicted in Alabama in infant daughter’s death allegedly claimed to be CIA agent in Georgia
Columbus, Georgia authorities once again have arrested a man who has a history of impersonating federal law enforcement agents. Robert Allen Earhart Jr. was arrested at the federal courthouse in downtown Columbus around 2 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly called the U.S. attorney’s office claiming to be a CIA agent and requesting a meeting. The FBI set up the meeting, and agents swarmed Earhart when he came to the courthouse, authorities said.
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
wvtm13.com
Calhoun County Sheriff disappointed with ALDOC's early inmate release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local sheriff is voicing his frustration about the 400 inmates released from prison last month. The inmates’ release was due to a law passed back in 2021, and several concerned officials and families expressed their concerns about how this was handled too. Calhoun County...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
