Theodore, AL

apr.org

Governor Kay Ivey tries to make up for lost revenue from concealed weapons permit law

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is funneling money into Alabama sheriffs' offices. The new funding will help make up for lost pistol permit fees. The Sheriffs’ Grant covers all of Alabama’s sixty seven counties. Ivey says each office will receive funds quarterly. The roll out begins in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of money each county receives is based on money the sheriff’s departments each collected on pistol permit fees in 2022. Pistol permits have historically made up a significant portion of sheriff’s office funding in Alabama. But a new state law that went into effect in January allows for anyone 18 or older, who is not prohibited by state or federal law, to carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The Alabama Sheriffs Association says the program will help replenish funding lost by the permitless carry bill. Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. AL.com reported last month how counties started losing money shortly after the measure went into effect. The Alabama Legislature reportedly set up a grant program to compensate counties for the expected loss of money. But sheriffs and county officials have doubts about whether the grants will be adequate or sustained. To receive a grant, sheriffs must show a loss in revenue from permit fees, and the law sets 2022 as the baseline year. County officials say using last year as the baseline will understate the losses. Another concern, at that time, was that the grant program was scheduled to go away in four years, according to the bill lawmakers approved.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
ALABAMA STATE
sylacauganews.com

Gov. Ivey announces new Sheriff’s Grants for every Alabama county

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Monday, Feb. 6, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that all 67 counties in Alabama will be receiving Sheriff’s Grants this year. In 2023, each of the sheriff’s departments in all the state’s counties will be receiving funds quarterly throughout the year. “A couple...
ALABAMA STATE
Edy Zoo

If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge

MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

These Tiny Home Weekend Rentals Can Only Be Found In North Alabama!

I'll say it again: Alabama is a unique state with unique people and our southern hospitality is second to none! Take a look at these wonderfully unique tiny home vacation rentals that can only be found in North Alabama. Whether you want a weekend away or a lengthy vacation, these spots are definitely worth considering! You'll soon understand why our state is called "Alabama The Beautiful."
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

A Couple Transforms A Family Farm To Bring Picturesque Tulips To Alabama

“When I was a boy, my dad would take me to visit Colonial Williamsburg to see the gardens full of tulips. I was immediately drawn to them,” says Seth Hubert, who owns Hubert Family Farms in New Market, Alabama, with his wife, Kaylee. Seth’s early interest in agriculture was hardly surprising given his roots. As a child, he watched his dad sow cotton and other row crops on the same land that his great-great-grandfather had farmed in the 1800s. Seth would confidently tell anyone who asked that he, too, wanted to be a farmer when he grew up. “I never thought that I would do anything else,” he recalls. “But then sometimes things happen, and you get thrown a curveball in life.”
NEW MARKET, AL
weisradio.com

Etowah County Murder Conviction Upheld

(MONTGOMERY)—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Hunter Dewayne Bellew, age 23, of Gadsden, for capital murder. Bellew was convicted in the Etowah County Circuit Court on April 22, 2022, for the capital murder of Tony McCartney. The evidence at...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man convicted in Alabama in infant daughter’s death allegedly claimed to be CIA agent in Georgia

Columbus, Georgia authorities once again have arrested a man who has a history of impersonating federal law enforcement agents. Robert Allen Earhart Jr. was arrested at the federal courthouse in downtown Columbus around 2 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly called the U.S. attorney’s office claiming to be a CIA agent and requesting a meeting. The FBI set up the meeting, and agents swarmed Earhart when he came to the courthouse, authorities said.
COLUMBUS, GA

