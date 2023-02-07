Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Fundraising goal achieved for Elk Rapids Rotary Park improvements
ELK RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Paddle Antrim and the Village of Elk Rapids announced Friday that improvements are on the way for the Elk Rapids Rotary Park. Village President Karen Simpson said the improvements will come thanks to a Michigan Spark Grant from the Department of Natural Resources. “This grant...
UpNorthLive.com
TART Trails aims to improve and expand trail network
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation is working with Traverse City to improve and expand its trail network. The project is happening between West End Beach and the intersection of Peninsula Drive and Eastern Avenue. TART is not only planning to extend the trail along...
UpNorthLive.com
Non-profit that feeds families working to serve more people
LEELANAU & GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Leelanau County, the Cash in on Kindness initiative takes donations collected from Leelanau Sands Casino, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, and Turtle Creek Casino and gives it back to organizations impacting the community. January's Cash in on Kindness initiative is donating...
UpNorthLive.com
Authorities search for missing Muskegon man
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Benzie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. Alexander Morse, from Muskegon, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Friday walking away from a residence in the Village of Thompsonville, the sheriff's office said in an email. "There are...
UpNorthLive.com
Florist warns customers of Valentine's scams
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and you may be looking to order flowers for your sweetheart. But it's best to be on the lookout for a potential scam before you rush to place that online order. Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman who shot and killed boyfriend sentenced up to 15 years in prison
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Emmet County woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend was sentenced Thursday to a maximum of 15 years in prison, minimum of five years. As part of a plea deal, Heather Mogg, 49, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with intent but without...
