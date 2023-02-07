Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rihanna's Super Bowl Half-time Performance: A Highlight of the NightA. M. RayGlendale, AZ
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in PhoenixJot BeatChandler, AZ
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
CBS42.com
Patrick Mahomes Wins Super Bowl LVII MVP
The star quarterback gutted through a right ankle injury to lead Kansas City to its second Lombardi Trophy in four years. After a gutsy performance in the Chiefs’ 38–35 victory over the Eagles, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned as the MVP of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night.
CBS42.com
Chiefs Come From Behind To Top Eagles 38–35 in Super Bowl
Kansas City erased a 10-point halftime deficit to top Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII. The game had everything. Great offensive performances on both sides, officiating chaos, a choppy field and, in the end, a game-winning Super Bowl drive led by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He drove the Chiefs 66 yards on 12 plays in 5:07 to cap off a remarkable comeback and defeat the Eagles 38–35 in Super Bowl LVII.
CBS42.com
NFL Facing Criticism for Field Quality During Super Bowl LVII
The playing surface has been less than ideal for a championship. View the original article to see embedded media. While the match-up between the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII has lived up to the hype, delivering an outstanding game for football fans everywhere, there is one important element that has been heavily scrutinized on Sunday that the league will have to answer for: the playing surface.
CBS42.com
Dak Prescott Shares Mixed Feelings on Cowboys, Moore Split
The Dallas quarterback will have to adjust to a new OC in 2023. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have to adjust to a new play-caller in 2023 after Dallas parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore earlier this offseason. Though the veteran signal-caller admits he’s discouraged about no longer working with Moore, he wished him the best in his future endeavors.
CBS42.com
Eagles Owner Discusses Firing Andy Reid, the Current Chiefs Coach
He remains the winningest coach in Philadelphia's history. In a Super Bowl replete with juicy storylines, few have loomed larger than the connection between Chiefs coach Andy Reid and the Eagles. Reid, who coached Philadelphia from 1999-2012, is the winningest coach in Eagles history. His 130 wins are more than...
CBS42.com
Damar Hamlin Honored at SB With Medical Staff That Saved Him
The Bills safety is on the road to recovery. After going into cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin appears to be on the road to recovery. Prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles, Hamlin was celebrated...
Comments / 0