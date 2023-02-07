Read full article on original website
Schroeder will seek another term as Jasper’s Distict 2 council representative
John Schroeder has announced his candidacy for Jasper Common Council, District 2 as the Democratic candidate in the November election. He has been the District 2 council member since 2017 and served in the same position from 2000 to 2011. In addition to his Council seat, Schroeder serves on the Redevelopment Commission and Wastewater Subcommittee for the City.
City of Jasper considering ways to pay for Indoor Recreation and Wellness Center
With early estimates of $35 million for the proposed Indoor Recreation and Wellness Center, the City of Jasper is exploring ways to take on the project while easing the impact on property taxes. During the process of updating the city’s comprehensive plan in 2018, an indoor recreation and indoor aquatics...
Nowotarski seeking District 3 Jasper Council seat
Ben Nowotarski, 41, is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Jasper City Council seat representing District 3. He filed official paperwork with the county clerk on Thursday, January 26th. Nowotarski is a 1999 graduate of Jasper High School. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and Education from DePauw...
Knies running for re-election as Jasper Clerk-Treasurer
City of Jasper Clerk-Treasurer Kiersten Knies has announced her intent to seek re-election. “The City of Jasper’s financial status is strong and healthy, and it is the responsibility of my department to make certain it remains so,” Knies stated as she made a formal declaration of candidacy for the elected office she currently holds.
Jerome Peter “Pete” Kunkler, 92, Tell City
Jerome Peter “Pete” Kunkler was born near Adyeville in Perry County on Jan. 27, 1930, the son of Joseph and Otillia (Otto) Kunkler. He was baptized as a member of the St. Meinrad Catholic Church and received his First Holy Communion, First Confession, and Solemn Communion in the St. Meinrad Archabbey Church before the parish had its own church built. He attended St. Meinrad Grade School and Mount Gilead Grade School and one semester at Bristow High School.
Sister of St. Benedict to host virtual book study
Starting February 28, the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are hosting a virtual book study for. women considering religious life on What Are You Looking For? Seeking the God Who Is Seeking You, by Joan Chittister, OSB. The group will meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month, starting...
