Fairfax, OK

Related
KTUL

Dave and Buster's holds sensory-friendly Valentine's Day event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dave and Buster's is helping show some Tulsa-area kids with autism some extra love this Valentine's Day. It teamed up with the Autism Birthday Club founder for a special sensory-friendly event Sunday morning. That included little to no sound from the games. Plus, kids received...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Booth sales begin Friday for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma troops will kick off cookie booth sales today at certain locations. Booth sales end on March 19. Girl Scout cookie booths can be found at Walmart, Lowe's, Bass Pro, Woodland Hills Mall, and at some Arvest Bank branches over the weekend.
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found

The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County deputies searching for suspects in truck theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a truck theft. Deputies said on Feb. 4th, a white flat bed truck with a man and woman inside arrived at a business near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

PartnerTulsa selected to advance in national initiative to boost high-quality jobs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced on Thursday that PartnerTulsa has been selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs and Equity Project. PartnerTulsa will help implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies. "Tulsa's selection...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 in critical condition after wreck in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three people were rushed to the hospital and two are in critical condition after a wreck near 21st and Yale Saturday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD said around 3 p.m., officers responded to a collision at 4100 East 21st Street South a noticed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Glenpool welcomes new Chief of Police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Glenpool has a new Chief of Police in town. Former interim Chief of Police Jeremy Plane has accepted the position of Chief of Police in Glenpool. Plane has been in law enforcement for 21 years and has served as interim Chief since...
GLENPOOL, OK
KTUL

Fire crews rescue 1 from house fire in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in north Tulsa Sunday. Around 5 a.m., multiple crews were on scene of a house fire near 31st Street North and Frankfort. TFD said they quickly learned the fire was coming from the attic...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County

A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police recover body found in Mingo Creek

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recovered a body found in Mingo Creek near 33rd and Mingo Saturday afternoon. Officers said the body looks to be a white woman. TPD said more information will be released after the Medical Examiner's office does its investigation. This is a...
TULSA, OK
TMZ.com

BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case

BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
PAWHUSKA, OK
KTUL

Sports equipment donation awarded to The Common Good in northwest Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Common Good recently received a much-needed sports equipment donation for their athletic program by Good Sports Inc. Good Sports is a national organization that drives equitable access in youth sports and physical activity by supporting those in high-need communities achieve their greatest potential on the field and in life.
TULSA, OK

