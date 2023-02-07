Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Dave and Buster's holds sensory-friendly Valentine's Day event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dave and Buster's is helping show some Tulsa-area kids with autism some extra love this Valentine's Day. It teamed up with the Autism Birthday Club founder for a special sensory-friendly event Sunday morning. That included little to no sound from the games. Plus, kids received...
KTUL
Woodland Hills Mall partners with Tulsa Humane Society for valentine pet adoption event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Woodland Hills Mall is partnering with the Humane Society of Tulsa for the My Furry Valentine Pet Adoption event. On Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can bring home a furry friend in time for Valentine's Day. Volunteers will be onsite...
KTUL
Booth sales begin Friday for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma troops will kick off cookie booth sales today at certain locations. Booth sales end on March 19. Girl Scout cookie booths can be found at Walmart, Lowe's, Bass Pro, Woodland Hills Mall, and at some Arvest Bank branches over the weekend.
KTUL
Firefighters remind drivers to pay attention after City of Tulsa vehicle hit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A City of Tulsa vehicle was hit Friday according to Tulsa firefighters. Firefighters say this is the second time a city vehicle has been hit in the last 11 days. Engine 22 responded to the motor vehicle accident near 11th and 73rd East Avenue. Three...
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
news9.com
Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found
The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
KTUL
Tulsa Public Schools receives $50k grant to provide teachers with mental health services
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools received a $50,000 dollar grant this week to help support teachers with mental health services. The grant comes from the Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation and will pay for TPS educators' health insurance deductibles for mental health services. Before this grant, teachers faced a...
KTUL
Tulsans celebrate 211 day, recognizing the eastern Oklahoma helpline number 2-1-1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some community members spent Friday celebrating 211 Day, a day early. Community leaders gathered to recognize the eastern Oklahoma helpline that has been able to provide critical support to Oklahomans over the past year. The helpline provides a wide range of non-life-threatening services from rent...
KTUL
Tulsa County deputies searching for suspects in truck theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a truck theft. Deputies said on Feb. 4th, a white flat bed truck with a man and woman inside arrived at a business near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue.
KTUL
PartnerTulsa selected to advance in national initiative to boost high-quality jobs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced on Thursday that PartnerTulsa has been selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs and Equity Project. PartnerTulsa will help implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies. "Tulsa's selection...
KTUL
2 in critical condition after wreck in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three people were rushed to the hospital and two are in critical condition after a wreck near 21st and Yale Saturday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD said around 3 p.m., officers responded to a collision at 4100 East 21st Street South a noticed...
Tulsa police find woman's body in creek
Tulsa police have recovered a body they believe to be a white female in a creek near 31st and Mingo.
KTUL
Glenpool welcomes new Chief of Police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Glenpool has a new Chief of Police in town. Former interim Chief of Police Jeremy Plane has accepted the position of Chief of Police in Glenpool. Plane has been in law enforcement for 21 years and has served as interim Chief since...
KTUL
Fire crews rescue 1 from house fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in north Tulsa Sunday. Around 5 a.m., multiple crews were on scene of a house fire near 31st Street North and Frankfort. TFD said they quickly learned the fire was coming from the attic...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County
A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
Tulsa woman looking for lost cat finds human remains
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a woman found human remains while looking for her cat late Thursday night.
KTUL
Tulsa police recover body found in Mingo Creek
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recovered a body found in Mingo Creek near 33rd and Mingo Saturday afternoon. Officers said the body looks to be a white woman. TPD said more information will be released after the Medical Examiner's office does its investigation. This is a...
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
TMZ.com
BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case
BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
KTUL
Sports equipment donation awarded to The Common Good in northwest Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Common Good recently received a much-needed sports equipment donation for their athletic program by Good Sports Inc. Good Sports is a national organization that drives equitable access in youth sports and physical activity by supporting those in high-need communities achieve their greatest potential on the field and in life.
Comments / 0