Fayetteville woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman struck it lucky when she decided to get a scratch-off ticket.

Jean Hoover bought a $2 million Diamond Dazzler ticket at the Fast Mart on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

She won $100,000 from the scratch-off ticket.

Officials said that after taxes, Hoover took home $71,256.

