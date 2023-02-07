After one of their biggest victories of the season, the Calgary Flames look to keep their scoring touch going when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The Flames trailed 2-0 after the first period of Saturday's game with the Buffalo Sabres, then quickly took the lead with three goals in the opening 4:04 of the second frame. Calgary went on to score four more unanswered tallies in a 7-2 win that matched its highest goal total of the season.

