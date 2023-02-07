Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Coyotes, Predators on upswing entering matchup
Despite losing back-to-back games in overtime, the Arizona Coyotes take a five-game point streak into the final meeting of their three-game road trip as they pay a visit to the Nashville Predators on Monday night. The streak includes impressive home wins over St. Louis (5-0) and Minnesota (3-2) but also...
Albany Herald
Sabres try to shake off lopsided loss, pay Kings a visit
The Buffalo Sabres will be out to rebound from a three-game skid when they begin a three-game road trip through California with a visit to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. The Sabres are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, a contest in which Buffalo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before collapsing in the second, allowing four goals in a span of 5:22, including three in 1:47.
Albany Herald
Jaden Schwartz nets two goals, Kraken fend off Flyers
Jaden Schwartz scored two goals to lift the Seattle Kraken past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Sunday. Jordan Eberle had one goal and one assist and Eeli Tolvanen added a goal for the Kraken, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Albany Herald
Golden Knights' five-goal third period sinks Ducks
Shea Theodore, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio and William Carrier each had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights scored five times in the third period to cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Paul Cotter and Brett...
Albany Herald
New-look Nuggets visit unflappable Heat
Since the end of last season, the Denver Nuggets have been focused on building a roster to take the next step and win the first title in franchise history. After a week of trades and signings, Denver's roster is relatively set for the final push of the regular season. Bones Hyland is out and Thomas Bryant and Reggie Jackson are in, adding veterans to a strong lineup.
Albany Herald
Bulls out to fix poor finishes vs. Magic
The Chicago Bulls' three-game losing streak has hinged on a series of leaky fourth quarters. It's a troubling trend the team will aim to reverse Monday against the visiting Orlando Magic.
Albany Herald
Canadiens contain Connor McDavid, beat Oilers
Alex Belzile scored his first career NHL goal and Jordan Harris recorded his first career two-goal game as the host Montreal Canadiens held Connor McDavid off the scoresheet and claimed a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Goaltender Jake Allen sparkled while making 29 saves, including seven against...
Albany Herald
Erik Karlsson's 3-point effort boosts Sharks over Caps
Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists for the visiting San Jose Sharks in a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon. Karlsson has 73 points (18 goals, 55 assists) in 54 games, keeping him on pace to become the sixth NHL defenseman to score at least 100 points in a season.
Albany Herald
Pelicans look to sort out road woes vs. Thunder
The New Orleans Pelicans looked like they were starting to figure things out. That was before Friday's 118-107 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers ended the Pelicans' three-game winning streak that had immediately followed a 10-game losing skid.
Albany Herald
Sens face goalie crisis as Flames prepare to take aim
After one of their biggest victories of the season, the Calgary Flames look to keep their scoring touch going when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The Flames trailed 2-0 after the first period of Saturday's game with the Buffalo Sabres, then quickly took the lead with three goals in the opening 4:04 of the second frame. Calgary went on to score four more unanswered tallies in a 7-2 win that matched its highest goal total of the season.
Albany Herald
Pacers hoping George Hill's return provides lift vs. Jazz
The Indiana Pacers hope to get an assist from a familiar face in their efforts to snap out of their recent funk. George Hill, an Indianapolis native who played for the Pacers from 2011-16, and Jordan Nwora are expected to be available for action Monday night when Indiana hosts the Utah Jazz. The two players were traded to the Pacers last week ahead of the deadline.
Albany Herald
Raptors coach Nick Nurse (personal) out vs. Pistons
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse missed Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons due to personal reasons. Assistant coach Adrian Griffin served as acting head coach of the Raptors for the second time. He assumed the position in Toronto's 105-94 loss to the New York Knicks in the finale of the 2019-20 season. In that game, Nurse made himself a healthy scratch to give Griffin an opportunity.
Albany Herald
Mavs’ Kyrie Irving makes home debut vs. revamped Wolves
If their first game together is any indication of what's to come, Dallas Mavericks guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving won't need long to find a rhythm. The talented duo returns to the court Monday when the Mavericks face the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, who also shook up their roster last week.
Albany Herald
Reports: Trade of Gary Payton II to Warriors completed; Blazers facing probe
The four-team trade that is sending Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors from the Portland Trail Blazers was completed on Sunday night, multiple outlets reported, ending a brief saga that had the deal in limbo since Thursday's trade deadline. The trade had been held up by the Warriors'...
Albany Herald
Four-Team Trade Involving Atlanta Hawks Gets Approved
The four-team trade that sent Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks has been approved. The deal was originally agreed upon before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. However, a failed physical led to several days of drama and uncertainty.
Albany Herald
Fred VanVleet scores 35, Raptors hold off Pistons
Fred VanVleet scored 16 of his 35 points in the first quarter and the Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the visiting Detroit Pistons 119-118 Sunday afternoon. Pascal Siakam added 28 points for the Raptors, who have started their five-game homestand 2-1. Scottie Barnes contributed 20 points for Toronto and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
