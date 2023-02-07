Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Springfield, MissouriLuay RahilSpringfield, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Related
KYTV
Springfield Greene County Health Department‘s tips on keeping your Super Bowl food super safe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether you are making dips, wings, burgers, or pizza, Super Bowl food is super fun, but to make sure everyone enjoys the game, there are a few things you need to know to prevent a foodborne illness. First, wash your hands and utensils before preparing any...
KYTV
Duel in the Desert: Republic man stars in Super Bowl commercial
GLENDALE, Az. (KY3) - Our viewers might have a new favorite Super Bowl commercial thanks to an actor from the Ozarks starring in one of them. Republic native, Gerald Downey is known as “The Busch Guy.” But is year’s Super Bowl ad isn’t the first time he’s been featured during the Big Game. Downey’s 2017 Busch Beer ad put our plad-wearing hero on the map. Once he pops open a cold beer, the word “Busch” lingers for the entire length of the commercial.
KYTV
Duel in the Desert: Danan Hughes looks ahead to Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - KY3′s Mark Spillane met up with former Kansas City Chief wide receiver and current radio broadcaster Danan Hughes in Glendale. The two talked about Super Bowl LVII. Hughes shared his confidence in the Chiefs heading into Sunday, and more. To report a correction or typo,...
KYTV
Super Bowl freebies and game day deals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wings, pizza and nachos are staples of Super Bowl parties and now some national chains are offering up freebies to fans to make the most out of the the Sunday celebrations. Applebee’s: Use code BIGGAME23 for 20 free boneless wings with a delivery or to-go order...
KYTV
Warm and sunny Super Bowl Sunday
Duel in the Desert: "Almost Andy Reid" shares his Super Bowl game plan. Duel in the Desert: Republic man stars in Super Bowl commercial. Duel in the Desert: Missouri's Governor Parson makes friendly wager with Pennsylvania's governor. KY3's Chad Plein reports from Glendale, Arizona. Duel in the Desert: American Heart...
KYTV
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
PHOENIX (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom welcomed two new members to the group early on Super Bowl Sunday. Chiefs offensive linemen Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls in Chicago, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. According to the report, Allegretti and his parents...
KYTV
Duel in the Desert: "Almost Andy Reid" shares his Super Bowl game plan
Duel in the Desert: Former Mizzou star Nick Bolton discusses his key scoop and score. Former Mizzou star Nick Bolton and kicker Harrison Butker describe key scoring plays in the Chiefs Super Bowl victory. KY3's Mark Spillane shares the greatness that is Patrick Mahomes. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Meteorologist Nick...
KYTV
Papa Johns teams up with Donna Kelce for half Chiefs/half Eagles pizza
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Everyone’s favorite player-mom is bringing her divided fandom to the pizza industry. Papa Johns announced Saturday it is teaming up with Donna Kelce for a pizza with allegiances to each Super Bowl team---half Chiefs, half Eagles. For those who don’t know, Donna Kelce is...
KYTV
99-year-old Hermitage woman may not get what she wanted for Christmas (Travis Kelce), but she gets to see him in the Super Bowl
HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - They’ll be a lot of great Chiefs fans supporting the team in the Super Bowl, including plenty of them attending the game in-person at Glendale, Arizona. But 1,300 miles to the east of the Super Bowl is where you’ll find one of the more unique...
Comments / 0