Springfield, MO

KYTV

Duel in the Desert: Republic man stars in Super Bowl commercial

GLENDALE, Az. (KY3) - Our viewers might have a new favorite Super Bowl commercial thanks to an actor from the Ozarks starring in one of them. Republic native, Gerald Downey is known as “The Busch Guy.” But is year’s Super Bowl ad isn’t the first time he’s been featured during the Big Game. Downey’s 2017 Busch Beer ad put our plad-wearing hero on the map. Once he pops open a cold beer, the word “Busch” lingers for the entire length of the commercial.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Duel in the Desert: Danan Hughes looks ahead to Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - KY3′s Mark Spillane met up with former Kansas City Chief wide receiver and current radio broadcaster Danan Hughes in Glendale. The two talked about Super Bowl LVII. Hughes shared his confidence in the Chiefs heading into Sunday, and more. To report a correction or typo,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Super Bowl freebies and game day deals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wings, pizza and nachos are staples of Super Bowl parties and now some national chains are offering up freebies to fans to make the most out of the the Sunday celebrations. Applebee’s: Use code BIGGAME23 for 20 free boneless wings with a delivery or to-go order...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Warm and sunny Super Bowl Sunday

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KYTV

Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

PHOENIX (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom welcomed two new members to the group early on Super Bowl Sunday. Chiefs offensive linemen Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls in Chicago, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. According to the report, Allegretti and his parents...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Duel in the Desert: "Almost Andy Reid" shares his Super Bowl game plan

KANSAS CITY, MO

