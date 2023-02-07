Read full article on original website
Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants sensational Etihad EXIT: report
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is unhappy at Eastlands, according to reports, and wants out after just one season
Liverpool tipped to land sensational Mohamed Salah replacement: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is misfiring – now the Reds may capitalise on another club's crisis to land an astonishing replacement
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Man City’s last Championship team and where they are now including Premier League winner amid relegation threat
MANCHESTER CITY are at risk of being relegated from the Premier League if found guilty of alleged financial breaches. The club has been accused of more than one hundred breaches between 2009-2018. They face possible punishments including a points deduction, transfer bans, spending limits and and stripping of previous titles.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Man Utd wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho dines out with family and agent as he closes in on quadruple-your-money deal
MANCHESTER UNITED star Alejandro Garnacho joined his agent for a bite to eat as they close in on his new QUADRUPLE-your-money contract. The 18-year-old Argentine has burst into the first-team this season under Erik ten Hag, scoring two goals and producing two assists. Reports emerged last month that United were...
Premier League table & Champions League race after Man Utd draw with Leeds
Manchester United's charge towards the Champions League stuttered as they drew with Leeds United, so what does it mean for the top four battle?
Leeds reporter notebook: Who is on Leeds' shortlist for next boss? When will appointment be made?
Who's on the shortlist? When will appointment be made? Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton provides an update on Leeds' search for a new boss. Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the team for Leeds' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, and interviews to find a successor to Marsch are already under way, but the frontrunners on Leeds United's shortlist are all currently in jobs.
Transfer news: Man City joined by Magpies in Maddison race
Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo), external. City are also keen to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to the signing of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window - but the threat of sanctions after they were charged by the Premier League could deter them from doing so. (Telegraph), external.
David Goodwillie leaves Northern Premier League club Radcliffe as club admits 'significant misstep' in signing ex-Scotland striker
David Goodwillie appeared for Radcliffe FC in the Northern Premier League on Tuesday night, but has now left after the club admitted a "significant misstep" in signing the forward. Goodwillie, who Sky Sports News was told had signed for the club in the seventh tier of English football on a...
West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup Semifinal; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch
Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur in late January earned the Blues a semifinal matchup against West Ham with a chance to play for the season’s first trophy on the line. Yesterday, Arsenal and Manchester City played in the other semifinal, which needed extra time to be decided. Stina Blackstenius scored to give our London rivals the lead, and eventually the win. Should Chelsea prevail, a familiar foe will be waiting.
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks goals will be at a premium when Chelsea visit West Ham
West Ham and Chelsea to play out dour draw in early Saturday kick-off? Will Arsenal get back on track against Brentford? Jones Knows provides the analysis. "Never bet the early kick-off" is a common phrase regarding the 12.30pm kick-off in the Premier League. Although this slot time is synonymous with dull encounters that can go against what the outright match markets suggest, there are still betting angles to exploit. Since the start of last season, the 12.30pm Saturday game has produced an average of just 2.2 goals per game with 36 of those 45 fixtures seeing three or fewer total goals scored.
The Sean Dyche effect: Everton feel immediate benefits in win over Arsenal as new manager makes his mark
A classic case of new manager bounce? "Yes," said Mikel Arteta following Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Sean Dyche's Everton. "But that shouldn't take credit away from Sean and the team. It's one thing to say it and another thing to do it, and they did it today." The Arsenal boss...
Harry Forrester interview: The ex-Rangers and Brentford forward guiding USA's next generation
Circumstances dictated Harry Forrester's initial arrival in the USA. Having been frozen out during Pedro Caixinha's seven-month spell at Rangers in 2017, he dropped back into League One for a season with AFC Wimbledon and then made the unorthodox decision to head east to join Iranian club Tractor. The two...
FA Cup fourth round: Sheffield United end non-League Wrexham's dream with late replay win at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United denied Hollywood-owned Wrexham a blockbuster FA Cup clash with Tottenham as they won their fourth-round replay 3-1 with two goals deep into added time. The National League side's journey under A-list actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has caught the imagination of the country and most neutrals would have been wanting them to set up a glamour showdown with Antonio Conte, Harry Kane and the like.
Premier League Darts: Michael Smith has had no time to sleep since his world darts championship success
Newly-crowned world champion Smith, who landed an astonishing nine-darter en route to victory over Michael van Gerwen in an epic final on January 3, has enjoyed an incredible last few months. The St Helens thrower also celebrated winning the Grand Slam of Darts and US Darts Masters as well as...
European Super League: Premier League clubs dismiss new proposals as 'laughable' and 'all hot air'
Several Premier League clubs have privately distanced themselves from the proposed new version of the European Super League, believing it to be laughable, Sky Sports News can reveal. The announcement by A22 - the company fronting the ESL - on Thursday of a proposed new-look, open competition containing up to...
New European Super League announced, replacing the Champions League for good
The new European Super League has no permanent memebers and will replace the Champions League
