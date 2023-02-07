ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
SkySports

Leeds reporter notebook: Who is on Leeds' shortlist for next boss? When will appointment be made?

Who's on the shortlist? When will appointment be made? Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton provides an update on Leeds' search for a new boss. Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the team for Leeds' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, and interviews to find a successor to Marsch are already under way, but the frontrunners on Leeds United's shortlist are all currently in jobs.
BBC

Transfer news: Man City joined by Magpies in Maddison race

Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo), external. City are also keen to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to the signing of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window - but the threat of sanctions after they were charged by the Premier League could deter them from doing so. (Telegraph), external.
SB Nation

West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup Semifinal; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch

Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur in late January earned the Blues a semifinal matchup against West Ham with a chance to play for the season’s first trophy on the line. Yesterday, Arsenal and Manchester City played in the other semifinal, which needed extra time to be decided. Stina Blackstenius scored to give our London rivals the lead, and eventually the win. Should Chelsea prevail, a familiar foe will be waiting.
Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
SkySports

Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks goals will be at a premium when Chelsea visit West Ham

West Ham and Chelsea to play out dour draw in early Saturday kick-off? Will Arsenal get back on track against Brentford? Jones Knows provides the analysis. "Never bet the early kick-off" is a common phrase regarding the 12.30pm kick-off in the Premier League. Although this slot time is synonymous with dull encounters that can go against what the outright match markets suggest, there are still betting angles to exploit. Since the start of last season, the 12.30pm Saturday game has produced an average of just 2.2 goals per game with 36 of those 45 fixtures seeing three or fewer total goals scored.
SkySports

FA Cup fourth round: Sheffield United end non-League Wrexham's dream with late replay win at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United denied Hollywood-owned Wrexham a blockbuster FA Cup clash with Tottenham as they won their fourth-round replay 3-1 with two goals deep into added time. The National League side's journey under A-list actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has caught the imagination of the country and most neutrals would have been wanting them to set up a glamour showdown with Antonio Conte, Harry Kane and the like.

