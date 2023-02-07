Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Epiphone revives the Newport Bass and introduces a new acoustic four-string, the El Capitan J-200 Studio Bass, for 2023
The first, the Newport Bass, pays homage to a classic Epiphone design which debuted in 1961, offering a series of refinements which the company says "meet the needs of today's bass players".
Guitar World Magazine
How Roland’s JC-120 became the king of solid-state guitar amps
We unpack the magic of the Jazz Chorus, which has been producing reference-quality clean tones and sublime chorusing for everyone from The Police to Metallica since its introduction in 1975. In recent years, advances in digital modelling amps have, at last, offered a variety of non-tube amps that most of...
Guitar World Magazine
Foo Fighters are releasing a new album next month, according to UK radio DJ
Chris Moyles – a host for Radio X – mentioned he was “very much looking forward” to the record, before quickly moving the conversation elsewhere. A new Foo Fighters release might be on the horizon, according to Chris Moyles, a DJ on the UK’s Radio X, who – either unwittingly or incorrectly – announced a new album on his breakfast show yesterday (February 7).
Guitar World Magazine
Download and stream the audio from Total Guitar 368
Here is all the audio for Total Guitar 368, available to download or stream and use on your phone/computer/tablet. NB: All audio files, except those for Classic Track, Rockschool and Open-mic Songbook, are available to download. For copyright reasons, Classic Track, Rockschool and Open-mic Songbook are only available for streaming.
Guitar World Magazine
Is this ultra-minimalist six-string that ignores conventional design the electric guitar of the future?
The Zeta supposedly aims to “take the most iconic electric guitars of the past and make them current with a more minimal and clean aesthetic” – with an interesting result. From no-cuts, single-cuts and double-cuts all the way to angular body shapes with eye-catching spikes, it’s fair...
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’
On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
Guitar World Magazine
How the Beatles crafted the guitar and bass tones that forever changed the sound of rock music
No band has had more pages written about them than the Beatles. There are books that examine every day of the band’s history, large volumes about their recordings and books devoted entirely to their gear. Yet for all that has been written about them, there is still much mystery about the finer details, such as what exact guitars and amps they used to record specific songs.
iheart.com
Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet the Giannini Craviola, the strikingly framed acoustic guitar beloved by Jimmy Page
Best known as a composer and singer, Brazilian guitarist Paulinho Nogueira should also be celebrated as a brilliant designer, whose Craviola is one of the most distinctive and beautiful guitar designs ever made. Its sound is distinctive, a cross between a harpsichord (in Portuguese, cravo) and the traditional 10-string Brazilian...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Eric Gales and Mateus Asato trade licks in one of the best jams of 2023 so far
The four guitar heroes joined forces at Satriani's G4 V6.0 Experience, and treated attendees to a scorching 15-minute fretboard throwdown. Last month, Joe Satriani hosted his G4 V6.0 Experience – a star-studded guitar camp for which he recruited Steve Lukather, Eric Gales, Mateus Asato and many more A-list electric guitar heroes for five days of tuition workshops and jams.
Guitar World Magazine
Fully interchangeable, modular and easily swapped out, are Organic Pickups the future for electric guitar humbuckers?
Organic Pickups has launched a series of electric guitar pickups with an innovative modular design that allows you to swap them in and out of your guitar on the fly. Once you hooked up the baseplate to your electric guitar as you would any other humbucker, you can choose any modular pickup unit from the You series, and swap them in.
Guitar World Magazine
Andy Fairweather Low: “I got Fender to make me an Esquire tuned to A... a beast. I tried using that with Eric Clapton and he said, ‘Put that away! Play a proper guitar’”
Defiantly old-school in his approach to music-making, with a delightfully quirky taste in guitars to boot, everybody’s favourite sideman has a new solo album, Flang Dang. Andy Fairweather Low first stepped into the spotlight and released a solo album 17 years ago. More accustomed to being a sideman to the likes of Roger Waters, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and George Harrison, he’s gone on record in the past declaring that he is more comfortable in that role rather than bandleader.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet the Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen, “a visionary instrument with an inspiring design, extraordinary ergonomics and absolutely killer tone and playability”
Seven-string, multi-scale model boasts patent-pending Heat-Treated pickup technology, futuristic body shape, Infinity Radius neck and much more. Designed in conjunction with Animals As Leaders virtuoso Tosin Abasi, the new Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen is quite likely like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Given its design team, it’s not surprising that Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario calls it “one of the coolest and most compelling guitars I’ve had the pleasure to come across.”
Guitar World Magazine
Mick Mars is in the studio working on his long-awaited debut solo album
While Mötley Crüe prepare to head out on tour with new live guitarist John 5, Mars has continued putting together his premiere solo record with the help of Cory Marks. Mick Mars, who announced his official retirement from touring late last year, was recently in the studio working on his long-awaited debut solo album.
Guitar World Magazine
Cort adds to its acoustic arsenal with 6 well-spec'd, ornately finished models
From elegant aesthetics and Fishman electronics to revived limited-edition instruments and high-end wood treatments, Cort has pulled no punches with its 2023 acoustic collection. Cort’s 2023 activities are well and truly underway. Having introduced its updated G Series range of electric guitars, the brand has now added to its acoustic...
Guitar World Magazine
Seymour Duncan brings the funk with standalone release of Cory Wong signature Clean Machine pickups
Unique in its beautiful Sapphire Blue transparent lacquer finish, the signature guitar also stands out sonically, with its trio of Seymour Duncan Cory Wong Clean Machine electric guitar pickups.
New York artist says Megadeth never paid him for album artwork now seen by millions
A New York artist says that the award-winning metal group Megadeth used his artwork on its latest album without his permission — and without paying him for it. Brent Elliott White, a freelance illustrator and designer, has accused the heavy metal band of using his work on the cover of its 2022 album, “The Sick, The Dying… And the Dead!” without a contract that granted them permission to do so. He sued the band, its management 5B Artists + Media, and Universal Music Group in federal court in New York last week, alleging copyright infringement and violations of New York’s “Freelance Isn’t Free” Act.
