INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police have released police body camera footage, collected from three officer perspectives, showing the shooting of Anthony Maclin. On December 31st, 2022, IMPD were called to a home on North Oxford Street around 4 o’clock in the morning about a suspicious car. The caller said she didn’t recognize the car and did not want to go outside. Police arrived and identified the car a red Kia four-door sedan with Florida plates. Inside the car is Anthony Maclin, asleep with his licensed gun laying on his lap.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO