WIBC.com
U.S. Marshals Arrest Murder, Rape Suspect in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The USMS says Davis, 26, was arrested on Jan. 31 by its...
WIBC.com
Arrest Made in Relation to 2013 Missing Persons Case
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — It’s been nearly ten years since a Muncie woman was reported missing. Now, a woman in North Carolina has been arrested and charged with crimes related to the missing woman’s child. Ashley Mullis, 27, was originally reported missing in September of 2013. Mullis...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
WIBC.com
WATCH: IMPD Released Body Cam Video of Maclin Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police have released police body camera footage, collected from three officer perspectives, showing the shooting of Anthony Maclin. On December 31st, 2022, IMPD were called to a home on North Oxford Street around 4 o’clock in the morning about a suspicious car. The caller said she didn’t recognize the car and did not want to go outside. Police arrived and identified the car a red Kia four-door sedan with Florida plates. Inside the car is Anthony Maclin, asleep with his licensed gun laying on his lap.
WIBC.com
Federal Judge Dismisses Beaty Family Lawsuit Over His Death in Indy 2020 Riots
INDIANAPOLIS--A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the family of Christopher Beaty regarding his death during the 2020 riots in downtown Indianapolis. Beaty, 38, was shot and killed while trying to stop a robbery near his home during the riots on May 30, 2020. Beaty’s family filed a wrongful death...
WIBC.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Indianapolis Housing Authority Over Data Breach
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis law firm has filed a class-action complaint against the Indianapolis Housing Authority over a data breach that occurred in the fall. On Oct. 4, the Housing Authority discovered a ransomware attack disclosed the personal information of clients. In January, the Housing Authority sent letters to...
WIBC.com
Second-Story Fire in Columbus Put Out
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a two-story single-family home in Forest Park Estates on Wednesday evening, leaving a female occupant unharmed. Columbus firefighters were alerted to the incident at around 5:46 p.m. after the woman reported the fire in one of the second-floor bedrooms and escaped the house. She told firefighters that no one else was inside.
WIBC.com
Mayor Hogsett and Others Discuss B-Link Grants
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett and other city leaders joined together Thursday afternoon to discuss the b-link camera program and other efforts to make Indianapolis safer. Hogsett announced that $75,000 in grant money will be made available to incentivize Downtown business owners to purchase and install cameras as...
WIBC.com
NWS Indianapolis: What to Expect This Week
CENTRAL INDIANA — This week will feature milder weather with quite a bit of rain, before heading into a colder weekend. Senior Meteorologist Michael Koch with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says Wednesday and Thursday are likely going to provide the majority of this week’s rain. He says temps will be warmer, with possible isolated thunderstorms giving the Indianapolis area close to an inch of rain.
WIBC.com
Katherine Legge Signs With RLL For One-Off Attempt At Indianapolis 500
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Katherine Legge is returning to IndyCar signing a deal with Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan Racing to try and qualify for the Indianapolis 500. Legge has been out of the IndyCar realm since 2013 when she finished 26th in her second start in the Indianapolis 500. Since then, Legge has been a journeyman driver competing in Sportscar racing, touring cars, and even a few starts in Formula E.
