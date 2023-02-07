Read full article on original website
eric gelder
5d ago
can I get reparations? Studebakers were made in South Bend, I was born in a Studebaker back seat when the car died on way to the hospital, because of South Bend and Studebaker my mother passed away giving birth.I am entitled to be compensated
Dazy Gurl
4d ago
Pathetic and fueled by pure greed and ignorance. Where do these intelligent think this money is coming from? No one is owed a penny.
Jeff Weaver
4d ago
southbend, are you really that stupid you even consider that ? if so,please leave my state
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State leaves South Bend winless in series against Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
WNDU
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
WNDU
Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
iusbpreface.net
A closer look at crime in South Bend
South Bend is a city with a rich history and a diverse population. It has been shaped by the forces of industry, migration and political and social change. The history of crime in South Bend reflects these broader trends, as well as the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain public safety.
warricknews.com
Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse
The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
WANE-TV
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
abc57.com
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
warricknews.com
Election security comes at a hefty price for Lake County taxpayers
CROWN POINT — Lake County is preparing to spend more than a million dollars to add space to the government center to securely store election equipment mandated by the state to combat nonexistent election fraud. A Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail device is attached to a voting machine and...
4 hurt in collision at Cass County intersection
Four people were injured, with two of them hospitalized, in a two-vehicle crash at Milton Township intersection Friday.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer is resigning. The Board of School Trustees will consider the move. In a letter, he said the decision to leave was driven by “personal wellness” and that he discussed the move with his family over winter break.
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
WNDU
Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
22 WSBT
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
abc57.com
Water main break forms a sinkhole in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- A water main break resulted in a sinkhole near the intersection of Lynn Street and Borley Avenue Friday. Mayor Dave Wood shared a photo via Twitter as crews worked to repair the roadway. No vehicles were damaged and no one was injured. Emergency repair work is expected to...
abc57.com
16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for 2021 shooting, murder
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 16-year-old was sentenced to 50 years on Friday for the murder of 21-year-old Sai'Von Jackson and the shooting of 26-year-old JaiVon Berry in South Bend in 2021. A'Quan Irons of South Bend was sentenced to 45 years for murder and five years for aggravated...
Police: Northwest Indiana toddler fatally shoots self
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A 2-year-old northwestern Indiana girl has died after accidentally shooting herself with a gun she found in her home, authorities said Thursday. Grace Rodriguez of Portage was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Officers were dispatched to the […]
Indiana School Proposes Sale of $15 M. Georgia O’Keeffe Painting, Triggering Bitter Pushback
An Indiana university revealed plans this week to sell three artworks worth more than $20 million from its museum’s collection, spurring vigorous opposition from members of the art world. Valparaiso University, a school with around 3,000 students, announced in an email sent Wednesday that it planned to sell works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Frederic Edwin Church, and Childe Hassam from the university’s Brauer Museum of Art, according to the Valpo Post. The O’Keeffe painting, an image of overlaid peaks titled Rust Red Hills (1930), was the second work the institution ever acquired. The university said it was worth about $15 million, making...
95.3 MNC
Counterfeit money hits Elkhart businesses
Counterfeit money is hitting Elkhart businesses and it passes several tests. One bank has detected $250 in fake money this week. The scammers are using real $10 bills reprinted as $50 bills or $100 bills, meaning they will pass the pen test which turns fake bills black. Some restaurants have...
abc57.com
Couple accused of raping woman in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A couple was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in South Bend last September, according to the probable cause affidavit. On September 12, 2022, the victim told officers with the South Bend Police Department that she was forced to perform a sex act on Deccoe Tate at knifepoint, reports said.
WNDU
Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors. The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs. The center offered independent living...
NW Indiana toddler dies after shooting herself with gun: Police
Portage police in Indiana said a 2-year-old girl got a hold of a gun in her family’s home and pulled the trigger once, shooting herself and ultimately dying. Police are investigating and said they will present evidence to county prosecutors.
