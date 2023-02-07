Read full article on original website
Ice storm in South could cause power outages, travel issues for millions of Americans
The South is facing the risk of a significant ice storm as a powerful arctic cold front is bringing freezing wind chills to most of the U.S.
Severe weather and snow set to impact millions of Americans
Much of the eastern U.S. is expected to get snowfall this week as several storm systems are set to impact millions of Americans, with the first moving across the Northeast.
Harrison Ford: ‘I was raised Democrat’ and ‘my moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D’
Movie star Harrison Ford reflected on his early life, telling an interviewer: "I was raised a Democrat" and "my moral purpose was being a Democrat."
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?
The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?. The Mississippi River is currently going through a historic drought, with multiple parts experiencing record-low water levels. On top of that, riverbeds are drying up one by one under the eyes of more than 20 million people who use daily drinking water supplied with the help of the Mississippi River.
Washington Examiner
Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow
MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across 11 states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people to stop using a brand of artificial tears that could be linked to dozens of infections across the U.S.
Daylight saving time 2023: When do we change our clocks and spring forward?
When do we spring ahead? Daylight saving time will be here soon.
Black national anthem at Super Bowl stirs debate on social media
The pregame festivities for the Super Bowl will feature the Black national anthem on Sunday but it stirred debate on social media before the players took the field.
The Weather Channel
February Temperature Outlook: Classic La Niña Pattern Likely
February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. A colder start...
What to know about the storm expected to hit the South
Severe winter storms are predicted to hit the South of the U.S. starting midday on Tuesday, reports The New York Times. Tornadoes and strong winds are expected to affect 15 million people along the Gulf Coast. Along with winds, coastal areas could also see severe thunderstorms which may cause flash flooding. Storm weather will be seen from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, per The Weather Channel. The Southeast including parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia may experience some of the weather going into Wednesday as the storm moves east. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has already called for the state's emergency response team to be prepared for the storm and a number of flights in the state have also been cancelled. Louisiana and Mississippi have also urged residents to be prepared. This storm comes just a month following another tornado that hit New Orleans leaving three dead.
Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water
Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
Is Lake Mead Filling Back Up?
While Lake Mead's water levels have increased by a few feet since December 2022 thanks to the recent rain, it is projected to hit record lows later in 2023.
WATCH: Historic WWII Structure Slides off California Cliff Following Intense Rain, Flooding
A massive military structure dating back to WWII slid down a sandy cliff and onto a San Francisco beach after heavy rain and flooding saturated the area. The incident occurred at the city’s Fort Funston, a city park that features soaring oceanside cliffs of 200 feet. The incident is just the latest in an ongoing series of mudslides and landslides that have popped up across the Golden State after mother nature pounded it with torrential rainfall and flooding at the start of 2023.
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Northeast
The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
Armed civilian who shot at armed intruder on military base is spouse of highest-ranking Air Force NCO
Retired Army Sgt. Rahn Bass, whose wife is a senior NCO in the Air Force, was named as the man who scared off an armed intruder Monday at Joint Base Andrews,
The Weather Channel
February-April Temperature Outlook: Any Influence From A Potential Weaker Polar Vortex?
February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Early spring may trend colder in the northern U.S. A possible weaker polar vortex could have some influence in that forecast. Sign...
NYT ripped for only reporting Fetterman's 'serious mental health' issues 'now that the truth doesn't matter'
John Fetterman's run for office was dogged by controversies about his cognitive health after he suffered a stroke. Now he has secured power, the New York Times has investigated.
watchers.news
Cyclone Gabrielle – Extreme rain and winds impact New Zealand, unprecedented rainfall totals expected in some areas
Despite being downgraded from a tropical cyclone, Gabrielle is intensifying and spreading strong winds and heavy rain across a wider area affecting the whole of the North Island in some way. This is an ongoing extreme and impactful event. People could lose power or become isolated. Listen to local authorities...
