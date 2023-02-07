ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?

The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?. The Mississippi River is currently going through a historic drought, with multiple parts experiencing record-low water levels. On top of that, riverbeds are drying up one by one under the eyes of more than 20 million people who use daily drinking water supplied with the help of the Mississippi River.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow

MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
The Weather Channel

February Temperature Outlook: Classic La Niña Pattern Likely

February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.​. A​ colder start...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

What to know about the storm expected to hit the South

Severe winter storms are predicted to hit the South of the U.S. starting midday on Tuesday, reports The New York Times. Tornadoes and strong winds are expected to affect 15 million people along the Gulf Coast.  Along with winds, coastal areas could also see severe thunderstorms which may cause flash flooding. Storm weather will be seen from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, per The Weather Channel. The Southeast including parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia may experience some of the weather going into Wednesday as the storm moves east.  Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has already called for the state's emergency response team to be prepared for the storm and a number of flights in the state have also been cancelled. Louisiana and Mississippi have also urged residents to be prepared.  This storm comes just a month following another tornado that hit New Orleans leaving three dead.
GEORGIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Historic WWII Structure Slides off California Cliff Following Intense Rain, Flooding

A massive military structure dating back to WWII slid down a sandy cliff and onto a San Francisco beach after heavy rain and flooding saturated the area. The incident occurred at the city’s Fort Funston, a city park that features soaring oceanside cliffs of 200 feet. The incident is just the latest in an ongoing series of mudslides and landslides that have popped up across the Golden State after mother nature pounded it with torrential rainfall and flooding at the start of 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AccuWeather

2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Northeast

The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

963K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy