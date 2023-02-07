Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
14-year-old girl shot as three minors played with gun in Northeast Baltimore, police said
BALTIMORE- Three minors were playing with a gun when a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Two of the minors took off while the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police."You know it's getting sadder because it's a lot of young kids getting killed now or shot or whatever," Baltimore resident Viola Monk said. "We just have to pray for our city. That's all we can do. Offices responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road for a reported shooting.The girl, who officers said was "accidentally shot," was located with a non-life-threatening injury."I heard a noise and then I heard the grandmother saying something and then it went quiet," said a woman who didn't want to be identified. Northeast District detectives are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for carjacking, armed robbery conspiracy in which 2 people were killed
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man will spend more than two decades in prison for his part in a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher this week sentenced David Banks, 29, of Baltimore, to 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy, including six armed robberies and a carjacking, during which three people were shot and two were killed.
Lansing Daily
2 Arrested in Alleged ‘Racially Motivated’ Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid
Two people, including a suspected Neo-Nazi leader, were arrested for allegedly planning to attack the Maryland power grid in what authorities describe as a “racially motivated” plot, according to multiple reports. According to The Washington Post, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel were taken into custody on charges of conspiring to destroy an energy facility in Baltimore, … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
foxbaltimore.com
Search intensifies for Baltimore man wanted in fatal November 2022 stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A reward is on the table after a months long search for an accused killer has yet to lead to his capture. Melvin Moore is wanted for the November 2022 stabbing death of a man in Baltimore. A $6,000 reward is now being offered for information...
Florida deputies rescue missing 4-year-old boy in woods, reunite him with father
Deputies in Brevard County, Florida, safely found a 4-year-old boy who went missing from his home on Friday and reunited him with his father, authorities said.
wfmd.com
Trial Continues Of Va. Man Charged With Murdering His Ex-Wife In Frederick County, Md
A representative from the State Medical Examiner’s Office took the stand. Frederick, Md (KM) More state witnesses took the stand on Friday in the trial of Lemuel Roberts,34, of Winchester, Virginia. He’s charged with first-degree murder for killing his ex-wife, Kaitlin Roberts, on January 10th, 2020. . On...
‘One of the easiest crimes:’ White supremacists mock area man arrested in Baltimore power grid plot
The Orlando-area man arrested as a co-conspirator in a plot to bring down Baltimore, MD’s electrical infrastructure is finding little love from his fellow extremists online.
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
Officials warn of more extremist attacks in aftermath of plot targeting Maryland energy stations
BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...
Suspect who allegedly shot two police officers has barricaded himself near Fallston mall
Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said police have surrounded a suspect believed to be responsible for shooting two Baltimore County Police Department officers.
Manhunt for David Linthicum comes to an end after two officers wounded
After two days on the loose, the manhunt for David Linthicum has come to an end. Linthicum had been on the run after allegedly shooting two Baltimore County Police officers.
Police see identity, family of abandoned child found in East Baltimore alleyway
BALTIMORE -- Officers are searching for the parents or caretaker of a child that was found abandoned in an alleyway in a stroller on Friday morning, according to authorities. The child is between the ages of four years old and five years old, police said.A concerned citizen followed the sound of someone sobbing and found the child in an alleyway in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue, according to authorities. The child was restrained in a stroller and there were no indications that he had been harmed, police said.Officers found surveillance footage that shows a woman pushing the stroller into the alleyway and then leaving the area, according to authorities. Her identity and connection to the child is unknown, police said.The child appears to be nonverbal and has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation. Anyone with information should call CPS at 410-361-2235.
Taneytown Police investigating shooting that sent 2 people to Shock Trauma
Taneytown Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent two people to Shock Trauma in Carroll County.
Baltimore Man Gets 25 Years For String Of Armed Robberies, Fatal Carjacking, Feds Say
Federal authorities say that a Baltimore man will spend decades in federal prison for a violent string of armed robberies that left three people shot and two killed. David Banks, 29, has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release for a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy, according to the Department of Justice.
Suspect who allegedly shot two police officers in custody after hours-long standoff near Fallston mall
Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said police surrounded a suspect believed to be responsible for shooting two Baltimore County Police Department officers.He is now in custody.
dcnewsnow.com
Woman shot, man in custody
A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
Plan on visiting DC? Don’t wear this coat, it’s like a target for thieves
Criminals in Washington, D.C., have repeatedly targeted people in the city wearing expensive Canada Goose jackets, spurring warnings to visitors and college students to stay alert.
