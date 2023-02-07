ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Overnights: 4 people dead, 2 people in critical condition, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent night leaves four people dead and two people in critical condition, police say. There is no word on any arrests.Two men were shot in the hallway of an apartment building in Holmesburg Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue around 10 p.m.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m. The other man, 18 years old, was shot once in the left abdomen. He is in critical condition at Episcopal Hospital. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

16-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Death Of Boy, 15 In Wilton

New Castle County Division of Police has made an arrest in the shooting death of a boy in Wilton. On Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. county officers along with officers from surrounding jurisdictions responded to the unit block of Deen Street in Hampton Green Townhouses in New Castle in reference to a shooting.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Shore News Network

Philadelphia siblings reported missing

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile Cynsair Anderson From the 22nd District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating missing juvenile Cynsair Anderson. Cynsair was last seen at residence 24XX Cumberland Street. Cynsair is 13 years old 5’0′, 104 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket, tan sweatpants, and black Jordan sneakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
