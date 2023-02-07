Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Related
Multiple people shot, 3 dead after violent night in Philadelphia
Multiple people were shot and three are dead after a violent night in Philadelphia.
Overnights: 4 people dead, 2 people in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent night leaves four people dead and two people in critical condition, police say. There is no word on any arrests.Two men were shot in the hallway of an apartment building in Holmesburg Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue around 10 p.m.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m. The other man, 18 years old, was shot once in the left abdomen. He is in critical condition at Episcopal Hospital. Police...
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
Man sentenced for killing teenager on North Philly stoop as school let out
A young man who admitted to shooting and killing a teenager sitting on her North Philadelphia stoop three years ago was sentenced Friday morning to 15 to 30 years in prison.
"Tell my family I love them" officer heard saying after being shot in West Philadelphia
Action News has learned the officer was wearing a body cam, and it shows the suspect shot him with a gun from inside his hoodie.
firststateupdate.com
16-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Death Of Boy, 15 In Wilton
New Castle County Division of Police has made an arrest in the shooting death of a boy in Wilton. On Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. county officers along with officers from surrounding jurisdictions responded to the unit block of Deen Street in Hampton Green Townhouses in New Castle in reference to a shooting.
4 suspects sought after brutal beating, robbery in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects after a person was brutally beaten and robbed in Center City last weekend.
Philadelphia siblings reported missing
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia woman convicted as teen of killing WWII vet exonerated
A Philadelphia woman accused of killing a World War II veteran was exonerated Thursday after spending several years in prison.
fox29.com
Police: Man fatally shot in the head while sitting on front porch of Oxford Circle home
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Oxford Circle on Wednesday night. Minutes after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Sylvester Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 32-year-old man on the front porch...
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile Cynsair Anderson From the 22nd District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating missing juvenile Cynsair Anderson. Cynsair was last seen at residence 24XX Cumberland Street. Cynsair is 13 years old 5’0′, 104 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket, tan sweatpants, and black Jordan sneakers.
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
fox29.com
Suspects sought after teens shot walking down Olney street in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers were walking in a Philadelphia neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire in broad daylight last month. The shots rang out on the 5800 block of Lawrence Street in Olney during the afternoon of January 29. Police say a 17-year-old male victim and 18-year-old female victim...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man charged for allegedly killing, raping ex-girlfriend’s young daughter
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been charged after allegedly killing and raping his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter and leaving her in a freezer, according to Columbia Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. According to officials, Jason Shackelford allegedly admitted to the...
Adriana Kuch death: New Jersey county prosecutor met with school officials after bullied teen took her life
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer met with Central Regional school district officials following the assault and bullying of student Adriana Kuch, who died of suicide.
CRISIS IN KENSINGTON: Opioids hit Philadelphia like an atomic bomb. This man is documenting the fallout
Frank Rodriguez sold heroin for years before himself becoming an addict. Six years clean, he now aims to humanize addicts in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
fox29.com
Two-car crash, vehicle fire leaves one man injured in Hunting Park, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is recovering in hospital after a car crash in Hunting Park early Saturday morning. Fire officials say at least two cars crashed near the intersection of Broad and Bristol streets around 4 a.m. One of the cars caught on fire, leaving behind charred remains. MORE HEADLINES:
fox29.com
Police: 13-year-old shot inside South Philadelphia home
Police say a 13-year-old was injured after being shot inside a family home in South Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest.
Point Breeze neighbors lean on each other while mourning 17-year-old killed by gunfire
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Rachel Turner has a message for the shooters who killed her 17-year-old son Isaiah Odom last week. “Put the guns away,” she said while standing...
21-year-old charged with first-degree murder in 2018 shooting of Kristian Marche
Taron Small shot and killed Marche in August 2018, just one day before Marche was expected to start at Penn State University on a track and field scholarship. Small will be sentenced in May and could face the rest of his life in prison.
Fox News
963K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2