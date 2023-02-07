ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble

By Haley Ott
A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDH5r_0kf7LB2E00
A newborn baby who was rescued from earthquake damage in Syria after its mother died giving birth is shown in this undated photo, according to local activists. Local activists

The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.

Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people trapped in the rubble in freezing conditions.

Syria, which already has a refugee crisis after 12 years of brutal civil war, is facing particular difficulty. The area worst affected by the earthquake is split between government-held territory, controlled by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and opposition-held territory, which borders Turkey and is surrounded by government forces.

Senior officials from the World Health Organization said that Turkey had strong capacity to respond to the devastation of Monday's earthquake, but the needs in Syria were more extreme.

"All over Syria, the needs are highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline," Adelheid Marschang, WHO Senior Emergency Officer, said.

Comments / 70

Tracey Eaves
2d ago

I'm so glad they rescued the baby, but with the mother deceased, in a war-torn country, who will provide for and raise this beautiful child ?? 🙏 I know God will provide. Praying God helps stop the 12 yr war.

Reply(6)
49
Real Mfer
2d ago

Wow the video that was connected to the link made me cry, showed a boy about 5-6 hurt and being helped and a baby under a year being given oxygen....I didn't see the newborn, but I'm glad he's alive. I can't stand when children are hurt. This devastated me, it's amazing some children survived being crushed by so much concrete.

Reply
24
Janet NewMan
2d ago

Blessings for this 🙏miracle baby 🙏 and the family that will care for them! 🕊️RIP 🕊️ Mama- 🌹You did great🌹- and I believe God has your baby covered ❤️🙏❤️ Amen

Reply
23
