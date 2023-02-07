ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel + Leisure

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Breeze Airways Just Extended Its $29 Flight Sale for a Few More Days

If February travel doesn't really fit your schedule, you can now aim for March. Breeze Airways, which last week launched its "Get Off The Couch" sale, is now expanding its promotion to new dates and routes for March travel, with tickets still starting at $29. You now have through February 13 at 11:59 pm to book your tickets, which will be valid for travel through March 7 and from March 22 through March 31.
CNET

Refurb Apple Watch Deals Start at Just $90 in Woot's 1-Day Sale

If you're wanting to upgrade your Apple Watch but you don't want to spend $400 and up for the latest Apple Watch Series 8 model, you can still save on previous-gen devices if you know where to look. Today only, for example, Woot is running a variety of Apple Watch deals with prices from as little as $90. With the sale, you could save a huge chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
Dollar Deals

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.
Thrillist

February Is Full of Major Travel Deals on Flights, Hotels, Cruises & More

Listen, who isn't daydreaming of a getaway at any particular moment of any particular day? This is especially true if you live in a part of the world where the winters are cold and a bit dreary. Everyone deserves some warmth and sunshine, but the question—especially with the price of eggs and pretty much everything else these days—is how can you afford it?
Consumer Reports.org

The Most Discounted New Cars Right Now

Discounts on cars are becoming as hard to find as cars themselves because of the pandemic and related supply and demand forces. But Consumer Reports’ analysis shows that there are still cars, trucks, and SUVs that are selling for less than the sticker price. These are often specific trims or drive-wheel configurations rather than savings being consistent across a model range.
CNBC

The top 10 best U.S. airports—2 of them are in Florida

Getting to the airport, through security, and to your gate can either be an easy journey or a pretty daunting task. If you travel enough, you're already programmed to expect long wait times and crowded gates. The experts at Travel Lens, an online travel publication, looked at the 50 busiest...
OREGON STATE
Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure

32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?

 https://www.travelandleisure.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy