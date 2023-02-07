Read full article on original website
JetBlue Brings Back $49 1-day Flight Sale and More Savings to Wrap Up Week of Deals
The airline is offering another one-day-only sale coupled with vacation package and hotel reservation savings.
Thrillist
Breeze Airways Just Extended Its $29 Flight Sale for a Few More Days
If February travel doesn't really fit your schedule, you can now aim for March. Breeze Airways, which last week launched its "Get Off The Couch" sale, is now expanding its promotion to new dates and routes for March travel, with tickets still starting at $29. You now have through February 13 at 11:59 pm to book your tickets, which will be valid for travel through March 7 and from March 22 through March 31.
Low-cost Icelandic Airline Play Is Offering 20% Off Flights to Europe
The sale, which can be booked until 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, is valid on round-trip flights across dozens of European cities from Baltimore, Boston, New York, and Virginia.
Should You Buy That Costco Couch You've Been Looking At?
Buying furniture through Costco could be a good bet, but you'll want to do your research first.
CNET
Refurb Apple Watch Deals Start at Just $90 in Woot's 1-Day Sale
If you're wanting to upgrade your Apple Watch but you don't want to spend $400 and up for the latest Apple Watch Series 8 model, you can still save on previous-gen devices if you know where to look. Today only, for example, Woot is running a variety of Apple Watch deals with prices from as little as $90. With the sale, you could save a huge chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)
We are in the second week of the month, and as usual, I bring you the best deals at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I will show you all the best deals of the week, including products with clean ingredients, kitchenware, new clearance finds, and much more. However, just as a reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. Also, I want to mention that I want to remind you that these deals may not be available in all stores.
Thrillist
February Is Full of Major Travel Deals on Flights, Hotels, Cruises & More
Listen, who isn't daydreaming of a getaway at any particular moment of any particular day? This is especially true if you live in a part of the world where the winters are cold and a bit dreary. Everyone deserves some warmth and sunshine, but the question—especially with the price of eggs and pretty much everything else these days—is how can you afford it?
Shoppers Call This Down Jacket Their ‘New Favorite Travel Item’ — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
It’s lightweight and easy to pack for cold-weather travel.
Thrillist
You Can Snag a Roundtrip Flight to Florida for as Low as $72 Right Now
Thanks to Punxsutawney Phil and AccuWeather, those of us in colder parts of the country already know that warm weather is still a faraway reality, but we now have the perfect excuse to spend the last weeks of winter surrounded by palm trees and high temperatures. The Points Guy and...
Consumer Reports.org
The Most Discounted New Cars Right Now
Discounts on cars are becoming as hard to find as cars themselves because of the pandemic and related supply and demand forces. But Consumer Reports’ analysis shows that there are still cars, trucks, and SUVs that are selling for less than the sticker price. These are often specific trims or drive-wheel configurations rather than savings being consistent across a model range.
This Semi-private Jet Company Makes Luxury Air Travel As Affordable As Flying Economy
Everything you need to know about flying on semi-private air carrier JSX.
CNBC
The top 10 best U.S. airports—2 of them are in Florida
Getting to the airport, through security, and to your gate can either be an easy journey or a pretty daunting task. If you travel enough, you're already programmed to expect long wait times and crowded gates. The experts at Travel Lens, an online travel publication, looked at the 50 busiest...
Kevin Costner's Road Trip Audio App Will Now Be Available on JetBlue's In-flight Entertainment — and He Told Us All About It
The Oscar-winning star of ‘Yellowstone’ talks exclusively to Travel + Leisure about his travel app Autio’s newest partnership.
'The Last of Us' Inspired Me to Create a Travel Emergency Kit — Here's What's in It
Most of the items are under $20 at Amazon.
Amazon’s No. 1 Ski Jacket Keeps Shoppers Warm in 10-degree Weather — and It’s Only $40 Right Now
"This jacket has been the best jacket I have ever worn."
Campers Say This Is the ‘Best Sleeping Bag’ They’ve Ever Owned — and It’s on Sale for $21
It’s lightweight, durable, and only $21.
It Just Got Easier to Book a Margaritaville at Sea Cruise — Here’s How
The cruise line is now allowing travelers to book now and pay later.
These Packing Cubes Fit ‘Perfectly’ Into Travelers’ Luggage — and They’re 30% Off at Nordstrom Right Now
Get the set of three that make packing “a lot more efficient.”
Travel + Leisure
