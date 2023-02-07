The Terre Haute Police Department is adding a new position to the department. The department will now have a social worker on standby, ready to be called to help the department with “non-law enforcement-related issues.” These would typically be mental health episodes, addiction counseling, or any other sensitive matters. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says the job is in response to a local need for someone who can handle more sensitive problems. Chief Keen says the department received about 3,000 calls in one year that were not within the police department’s wheelhouse. The job will be posted sometime in the spring.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO