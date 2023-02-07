ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, OH

WFMJ.com

Struthers man indicted on multiple rape charges

A Struthers man has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on multiple rape charges on Thursday. According to the indictment, 21-year-old Michael Coudriet is charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, these incidents spanned between July...
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

No bond set for Youngstown murder suspect in Warren hearing

No bond was set for a Youngstown man who entered a not plea at his arraignment hearing in Judge Sean O'Brien's Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Room Friday. Ronieque Requel, 26, is charged with murdering a Warren man during a burglary in the home. Raquel was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman who left dog to die seeks early release from jail

A Youngstown woman who began serving a six month sentence for animal cruelty five weeks ago is asking a judge to release her from jail early. The attorney representing old Rayne Lynn Dunmire has filed a motion for early release in the court of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge Scott Krichbaum.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food

A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment

A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine police warn residents of scheme to gather information

The East Palestine Police Department is alerting its citizens to be aware of anyone randomly phoning residents' homes or going door-to-door seeking personal information claiming to be with Norfolk Southern. East Palestine police told 21 News they had recently learned of the issue and if you are contacted by anyone...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | February 10th

WFMJ archives / February 8, 2003 | Tina Howe, a student in the Trumbull Career and Technical Center’s equine management program, was brushing Fluffy at the school’s barn in Champion Township 20 years ago. February 10. 1998: The city of Niles and Howland Township face a Feb. 19...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Some Mercer, Lawrence schools receive safety grant funds

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced Friday that more than $8 million for 166 schools in the state had received safe school-targeted grants. Grant money can be used to purchase safety equipment, implement new programs, and hire security personnel and school resource officers. Here are local schools that received funding:. Mercer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home

A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Missing Boardman man struck, killed while walking along Route 7

State Troopers are investigating the death of a missing Boardman man who was struck by a car as he walked along State Route 7 in Vernon Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 88-year-old James Ditallo was walking along Route 7 near Route 88 when he was struck by a Toyota Camry shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough dies

Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough of HOT 101's 'AC and Kelly in the Morning' has died, according to HOT 101 General Manager Bill Kelly. McCullough began his career in radio 52 years ago. Since 1989, he has been entertaining listeners alongside his on air partner Kelly Stevens. "He was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two former Valley radio veterans remember A.C. McCullough

It's not often you know both the face AND the voice...but then again it's not often someone like A.C. McCullough comes along. For more than 50 years we here in The Valley reaped the rewards of his talent and dedication. "He would always say '7am people, it's on ya!'", said...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Rail union calling for tighter safety guidelines

After last week's train derailment in East Palestine that made national news, a coalition of 37 transportation unions is calling for greater federal oversight of freight rail operations. 21 News spoke with the head of the coalition about what they're asking for and why they say it's needed. "Frankly, I'm...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire Crews recovering after disaster in East Palestine

"I want nothing more than to get my residents back home.". That was a frustrated East Palestine fire chief Keith Drabick, just days ago prior to the evacuation order being lifted in East Palestine. Although residents are returning home and first responders are finally catching their breath..."The stress is unmeasurable",...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

