WFMJ.com
Struthers man indicted on multiple rape charges
A Struthers man has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on multiple rape charges on Thursday. According to the indictment, 21-year-old Michael Coudriet is charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, these incidents spanned between July...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana Co. man sentenced to 2 years prison in death of infant son
A Columbiana County man was sentenced in connection with the death of his 4-month-old son in Columbiana County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bickerton's courtroom on Friday. Aaron Delo, 30, of Negley, was sentenced to two years for each charge, to run concurrently which was what prosecutors were seeking. Delo, who...
WFMJ.com
No bond set for Youngstown murder suspect in Warren hearing
No bond was set for a Youngstown man who entered a not plea at his arraignment hearing in Judge Sean O'Brien's Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Room Friday. Ronieque Requel, 26, is charged with murdering a Warren man during a burglary in the home. Raquel was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability.
WFMJ.com
Father, son accused of shooting Youngstown man indicted along with three other suspects
A father and son who are accused of shooting a Youngstown man were indicted in court on Thursday. Nineteen-year-old Alexander Camacho and his father, 36-year-old Alexander Mercado were indicted on multiple charges. Mercado was indicted on two counts of Felonious Assault with firearm specifications and one count of Inciting Violence,...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman who left dog to die seeks early release from jail
A Youngstown woman who began serving a six month sentence for animal cruelty five weeks ago is asking a judge to release her from jail early. The attorney representing old Rayne Lynn Dunmire has filed a motion for early release in the court of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge Scott Krichbaum.
WFMJ.com
Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food
A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
WFMJ.com
Humane agents report 'one of the worst' cases of hoarding at Girard home
The Animal Welfare League is reporting one of the worst hoarding case agents say they have ever seen. Armed with a search warrant, humane agents say they rescued thirteen cats being kept in an East Broadway home in Girard with floors covered in urine and feces. Officers say that during...
WFMJ.com
Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment
A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine police warn residents of scheme to gather information
The East Palestine Police Department is alerting its citizens to be aware of anyone randomly phoning residents' homes or going door-to-door seeking personal information claiming to be with Norfolk Southern. East Palestine police told 21 News they had recently learned of the issue and if you are contacted by anyone...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | February 10th
WFMJ archives / February 8, 2003 | Tina Howe, a student in the Trumbull Career and Technical Center’s equine management program, was brushing Fluffy at the school’s barn in Champion Township 20 years ago. February 10. 1998: The city of Niles and Howland Township face a Feb. 19...
WFMJ.com
Some Mercer, Lawrence schools receive safety grant funds
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced Friday that more than $8 million for 166 schools in the state had received safe school-targeted grants. Grant money can be used to purchase safety equipment, implement new programs, and hire security personnel and school resource officers. Here are local schools that received funding:. Mercer...
WFMJ.com
Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home
A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
WFMJ.com
Missing Boardman man struck, killed while walking along Route 7
State Troopers are investigating the death of a missing Boardman man who was struck by a car as he walked along State Route 7 in Vernon Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 88-year-old James Ditallo was walking along Route 7 near Route 88 when he was struck by a Toyota Camry shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
WFMJ.com
Folks with special needs gather for 'Night to Shine' prom event in Cortland
Folks with special needs gathered in Cortland Friday night for the prom event of a lifetime. About 77 guests attended the annual "Night to Shine" prom event at the Wildare Church in Cortland. The event is held every year on the Friday before Valentine's Day. This is the first time...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine church holds feast of thanksgiving services one week after train disaster
For the village of East Palestine, this Friday and last Friday have been night and day. For the parishioners at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, their distress has given way to praise. Last weekend, the train disaster placed the church squarely in the evacuation zone, cancelling services. This weekend, the...
WFMJ.com
Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough dies
Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough of HOT 101's 'AC and Kelly in the Morning' has died, according to HOT 101 General Manager Bill Kelly. McCullough began his career in radio 52 years ago. Since 1989, he has been entertaining listeners alongside his on air partner Kelly Stevens. "He was...
WFMJ.com
Two former Valley radio veterans remember A.C. McCullough
It's not often you know both the face AND the voice...but then again it's not often someone like A.C. McCullough comes along. For more than 50 years we here in The Valley reaped the rewards of his talent and dedication. "He would always say '7am people, it's on ya!'", said...
WFMJ.com
Child career fair to introduce children to the opportunities in skilled trades, Canfield - OH
With labor shortages in the skilled trades and 2.1 Million jobs across Ohio projected to be unfilled by 2030, there is an effort underway to introduce young children to a variety of jobs so the children of today can obtain good paying jobs in the future without the high costs of college.
WFMJ.com
Rail union calling for tighter safety guidelines
After last week's train derailment in East Palestine that made national news, a coalition of 37 transportation unions is calling for greater federal oversight of freight rail operations. 21 News spoke with the head of the coalition about what they're asking for and why they say it's needed. "Frankly, I'm...
WFMJ.com
Fire Crews recovering after disaster in East Palestine
"I want nothing more than to get my residents back home.". That was a frustrated East Palestine fire chief Keith Drabick, just days ago prior to the evacuation order being lifted in East Palestine. Although residents are returning home and first responders are finally catching their breath..."The stress is unmeasurable",...
