Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James’ Mother Gloria James Celebrates His NBA All-Time Scoring Record in Camo Style
LeBron James’ mother Gloria James attended the Laker’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles yesterday. Joined by her family courtside, Gloria watched her son surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record in a record-breaking performance. For the occasion, Gloria wore a camouflage jacket with tan trousers. She accessorized with a silver-toned necklace and earrings. Gloria went on to praise her son’s on-court accomplishments post-game while highlighting the work he’s accomplished off-court. In a video shared on LeBron James Family Foundation’s Twitter account, Gloria cited his work with the foundation which included encouraging active lifestyles among the youth of Akron, Ohio, his...
Nike gifts LeBron James sneakers after NBA scoring record
James made NBA history on Tuesday night, and Nike honored the Los Angeles Lakers star with some eye-catching kicks.
LeBron James sets NBA's all-time points record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career regular-season points total of 38,387 to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, breaking a record that was long viewed as untouchable. The moment arrived when James, who entered the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to...
38,388 points: Incredible 45-second video breaks down how LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record
CLEVELAND — LeBron James has officially made NBA history by breaking the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most total points scored. It happened Tuesday night when James netted his 38,388th point as the Los Angeles Lakers battled the Oklahoma City Thunder. Getting to this special moment in his...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
NBA-'King James' claims throne as all-time leading scorer
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, setting the new mark with a fadeaway jumpshot late in the third quarter of a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Factbox-NBA-League's all-time top scorers
Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the NBA's top 10 scorers of all time after LeBron James broke the record on Tuesday:. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis headline full list of Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group NBA roster
In the business of basketball, which features tough negotiations, max contracts and constant player movement, one agency has quickly established itself as an incredibly influential force. Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group, which began in 2012 with LeBron James as its primary client, has evolved into a powerhouse in the agency...
NBA All-Time Leading Scorers Timeline: LeBron James Breaks 39-Year-Old Record
This is the timeline for the all-time scoring record in the NBA.
Who is not playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?
Not all the stars will take the court in Utah. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is looming, but some of the league’s marquee talent will miss out due to respective injuries. That means there will be injury replacements chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to take their spots, but which players are expected to miss out? Here’s a look:
'As special as it gets': LeBron James solidifies legendary status by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer
It was a night of wild expectations and LeBron James, once again, delivered.
Drake Records Tribute Video Dedicated to LeBron James for Breaking NBA All-Time Points Record
We all know Drake loves himself some basketball. In fact, he loves it so much that he dedicated a short video to LeBron James after the 38-year-old Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the all-time scoring list. The video, which aired on NBA on TNT, starts with...
