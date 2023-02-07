ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

LETTER: Medicare Advantage Helps Seniors Stay Active, Healthy

As I recently read in a news article, happiness spikes in our 70s. Seniors are staying healthier and living longer than ever before, and they enjoy their retirement years with lots of free time to spend with friends and family. However, there are health complications that come with age, and...
Longtime Former Town Manager Michael Driscoll Passes Away

The man who led Watertown’s municipal government for nearly three decades, former Town Manager Michael Driscoll, passed away on Saturday. Driscoll worked for the Town, and now City, of Watertown for 45 years, beginning as the manager of the John A. Ryan Arena in 1977, became treasurer collector in 1985 before becoming Town Manager in 1994. He was born in Somerville and lived in Watertown with his wife, Jane. They raised three daughters and one step daughter: Amy, Allison, Aileen, and Sarah.
Watertown Group Hosts Talk with ACLU on Technology & Surveillance

The following announcement was provided by Watertown Citizens for Peace, Justice & the Environment:. The focus of Watertown Citizens for Peace, Justice & the Environment’s February meeting is TEACHING FOR LIBERTY, NOT SURVEILLANCE on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 7 p.m., via zoom. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87290661029?pwd=Q3dnMGxmM1cyOW1OTHRrWW8yWEREUT09. Meeting ID: 872 9066...
Watertown Food Pantry Needs a Longterm Temporary Location

One of the food pantries in town must find a temporary location while their current location is under construction. The Watertown Food Pantry currently operates out of the Belmont-Watertown Methodist Church on Mt. Auburn Street, but the church will be under construction for a year or longer. When the work is completed, the Food Pantry will move back in, but it does not have a home during the interim.
Our History: Tour the Inside and Out of the Home of One of Watertown’s Famous Architects

The following story is part of a series about local history. It was written by Sigrid Reddy Watson Terman for the October 2000 Historical Society newsletter, The Town Crier. Sigrid is a former Board member and former President of the Historical Society, as well at a former Director of the Watertown Free Public Library. For several years starting in 1997, she wrote a Watertown history column for the Watertown TAB/Press called “Echoes.”
Police Log: Man Caught Using Fake ID, 2 Cases of Check Fraud

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Feb. 5, 2:28 p.m.: The staff at Ulta Beauty at Arsenal Yards spotted a man using a fake ID to make a purchase. The man had a Maryland driver’s license with a different person’s name on it and asked to use an Ulta credit card with the fake name from the license. Police were alerted and when the investigated they located a vehicle outside the store and found a Dyson hairdryer valued at $600 and two more valued at $430, along with several fragrances. The items were worth a total of $1,800, and were believed to be from Ulta in Hudson. They also found 10 fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses with the suspect’s picture on them but with different names on each. Police arrested Yingje He, 21, of Woodside, New York, for receiving stolen property and possession of falsified Registry of Motor Vehicles documents.
