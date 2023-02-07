The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Feb. 5, 2:28 p.m.: The staff at Ulta Beauty at Arsenal Yards spotted a man using a fake ID to make a purchase. The man had a Maryland driver’s license with a different person’s name on it and asked to use an Ulta credit card with the fake name from the license. Police were alerted and when the investigated they located a vehicle outside the store and found a Dyson hairdryer valued at $600 and two more valued at $430, along with several fragrances. The items were worth a total of $1,800, and were believed to be from Ulta in Hudson. They also found 10 fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses with the suspect’s picture on them but with different names on each. Police arrested Yingje He, 21, of Woodside, New York, for receiving stolen property and possession of falsified Registry of Motor Vehicles documents.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO