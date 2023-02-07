Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State falls flat 62-41 to Michigan State, losing streak extends to season-long 6 gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Livingston County man wins $1.15 million lottery jackpot after buying ticket at Kroger
PINCKNEY, Mich. – A Livingston County man won a $1.15 million jackpot after buying a lottery ticket at Kroger. The 64-year-old man matched the numbers from the Jan. 7 Lotto 47 drawing: 02-09-20-22-24-39. He bought his winning ticket at the Kroger on Chilson Commons Circle in Pinckney. “I play...
abc12.com
Variety helps Oakland County man win $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - They say variety is the spice of life and it helped an Oakland County man win a $500,000 prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 25-year-old man likes to buy tickets for different scratch-off games when he's at the store. He bought a Cashword Times 10 ticket from Busatti Party Store in Southgate recently and won the $500,000 jackpot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan AG Nessel warns of gambling scammers ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl is one of the most bet-on events in the world, second only to the world cup. This year more than 50 million Americans will bet a record amount on the Eagles-Chiefs match-up and with all that money changing hands, there are new warnings. First Attorney General Dana...
southarkansassun.com
$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?
An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor named best city within United States
ANN ARBOR – It’s official, Tree Town is THE best city to live in within the entire United States in 2023. The determination comes from a collection of expert survey results by research website StudyFinds. For their “Best Places To Live In The U.S., According To Experts” list,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan raising price for recreation passport in March; First hike since 2020
The price for a recreation passport in Michigan is going up in March, the first increase since 2020. Recreation passports give residents year-round vehicle access to the state’s array of parks and other outdoor areas, including more than 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails.
Michigan's recreation passport cost to increase for first time in 3 years
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
fox2detroit.com
'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan viewers cancel cable TV in record numbers in 2022, report shows
Statewide, 37.5 percent of households now have cable TV. That's down from 62 percent in 2009 and mirrors a national trend. The number of households breaking away from cable television in Michigan accelerated in 2022, with over 151,000 households dropping the service, a 9 percent drop, the biggest one-year decline.
Ford Announcing Massive New $3.5B Battery Plant: Report
The plant would create 2,500 jobs in Marshall, Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Burlington store coming to Ann Arbor’s Maple Village this spring
ANN ARBOR – Burlington Stores, Inc. has announced it will be opening a new location in Ann Arbor this spring. The eighth Michigan store from the national off-price retailer will be opening in Maple Village at 215 Maple Rd. According to a release, Burlington stores offer up to 60%...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Cheers! Take a Look at the 10 Drunkest Cities in Michigan
Michiganders sure do like to booze it up and have a good time. However, there are some cities throughout the state that have a tendency to go a bit overboard with their alcohol consumption. That's exactly why they're on the list of the 10 drunkest cities in the state of Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where you can pick up paczki for Fat Tuesday in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – If you’re not covered in sugar or jelly after biting into a paczki, you’re doing it wrong. Pronounced in Michigan as “poonch-kee,” the calorie-heavy doughnut-esque delights are made with a yeasty dough for Fat Tuesday,. The dessert is well-loved in the...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
