City of Newcastle prepares for new fire station

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the City of Newcastle are looking ahead as crews begin work on a new fire station.

On Monday, city leaders held a ground breaking ceremony for Newcastle Fire Station #1.

Officials say the new facility will be more efficient for the fire department and will replace the current facility.

“The intention of the design for Fire Station #1 is to create a facility equipped with modern necessities while maintaining Newcastle’s small town traditional architectural style,” Maria Prado, Guernsey Architect, said. “As the first structure of many within this project, Fire Station #1 will aid in establishing a quality design standard while providing possibilities for future growth and improvements.”

The new fire station will include a saferoom and a decontamination room for proper wash downs and to clean bunker gear.

There will also be a state-of-the-art kitchen, fitness room, individual sleeping quarters for 10 people, and a training classroom.

“Building this new fire station marks a new chapter for our small community, but it also serves as a symbol of the unwavering dedication of the firefighters who protect our families and homes,” said Todd Yates, Newcastle Fire Chief. “It’s a monument to the service they provide every day and the brotherhood of our profession.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.