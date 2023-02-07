Read full article on original website
Nebraska considers medical conscientious objection bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are following the path of other conservative states in considering a bill that would allow medical providers, facilities and insurers to cite their religious, ethical or moral beliefs in denying some medical treatments. Critics say it's simply another way to target abortion rights and the LGBTQ community.
Nebraska marijuana bill movement leads with medical push
LINCOLN — Nebraskans who want to legalize medical marijuana testified Thursday for the latest bill by State Sen. Anna Wishart pressing the Legislature to act. Wishart, advocating for Legislative Bill 588, acknowledged the growing public impatience with a process that has stalled previous medical marijuana bills in the Legislature under pressure from former Gov. Pete Ricketts and his allies.
Lawmakers in GOP states target medical care for trans kids
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican attacks on gender affirming medical care for young people continued Wednesday in several conservative states that are among more than two dozen considering similar bans nationwide. Lawmakers in Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota considered bills Wednesday that would prohibit gender affirming treatments, like the...
NSP: Sober drivers are MVPs of Super Bowl Sunday
LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is reminding all football fans to have a gameplan in place for safe travel on Super Bowl Sunday. Troopers across Nebraska are teaming up with law enforcement across the United States to monitor for impaired driving. The effort runs during the evening hours of Sunday, February 12, in conjunction with the Super Bowl.
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law.
Neb. chamber: Raising state’s tech profile key to filling worker void
LINCOLN — With Nebraska today unable to fill as many as 80,000 jobs, the statewide business chamber wants to amplify the push to boost the Husker tech image and overall workforce numbers. “This next generation goes where the technology jobs are,” Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of...
Oil spill: Kansas Dems want to cancel tax breaks when pipelines leak
After the Keystone spilled more than half a million gallons of crude oil onto native prairie and cropland and into a creek, some Kansas lawmakers want oil companies to forfeit their tax exemptions when pipelines burst. Right now, energy companies that lay pipelines in Kansas get to skip out on...
Child, child care tax credit touted as helping many Nebraskans
LINCOLN — If Nebraska wants to help address its workforce shortage, it needs to provide more help to families dealing with inflation and expensive child care bills, a legislative committee was told Wednesday. Over and over, members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee were told stories of parents being forced...
Proposed Neb. broadband office touted as more effective, creative
LINCOLN — With at least 80,000 to 90,000 locations in Nebraska still lacking quality broadband internet service, a legislative committee on Tuesday heard the latest proposal to close the state’s long-nagging “digital divide.”. Gov. Jim Pillen has proposed the creation of a new state broadband office, supplanting...
Neb. governor proposes $5M for mentoring, childhood literacy push
LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday proposed spending $5 million a year in tax dollars to create a new competitive grant program to help long-established, youth-focused organizations recruit mentors for thousands of kids. The first focus of the new mentoring initiative would be on expanding the number...
Gov. Pillen appoints University of Neb. Regent for District 3
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced he appointed Jim Scheer as the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. "Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska," said Governor Pillen. "He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership."
Herbster thinking about 2024 Senate race, other political options
OMAHA — Multi-state agribusinessman Charles Herbster might want another go at politics after losing the 2022 Republican primary for Nebraska governor to eventual Gov. Jim Pillen. Herbster, in a statement, confirmed that he is considering a 2024 Senate bid against appointed U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb. “I have had...
Neb. lawmaker looks to streamline permits for food trucks
LINCOLN — A proposal in the Nebraska Legislature would cut red tape for food truck owners who face what State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha said is a “patchwork of regulations.”. Legislative Bill 740 by Vargas would require the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to maintain a list of...
Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake
OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary.
Special prosecutor named in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in
LINCOLN — A former Otoe and Jefferson County prosecutor, who is now a criminal defense attorney based in Lincoln, has been appointed as a special prosecutor to review a police investigation into last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party. Lancaster County District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen...
Operator determines problem that led to Kansas oil spill
Canadian oil company TC Energy said Thursday that faulty welding caused an “instantaneous rupture” in its Keystone pipeline that gushed hundreds of thousands of gallons of extra sticky tar sands crude oil onto Kansas native prairie, cropland and into a creek. Meanwhile, the pipeline operator now estimates less...
