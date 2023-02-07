ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Nebraska considers medical conscientious objection bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are following the path of other conservative states in considering a bill that would allow medical providers, facilities and insurers to cite their religious, ethical or moral beliefs in denying some medical treatments. Critics say it's simply another way to target abortion rights and the LGBTQ community.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska marijuana bill movement leads with medical push

LINCOLN — Nebraskans who want to legalize medical marijuana testified Thursday for the latest bill by State Sen. Anna Wishart pressing the Legislature to act. Wishart, advocating for Legislative Bill 588, acknowledged the growing public impatience with a process that has stalled previous medical marijuana bills in the Legislature under pressure from former Gov. Pete Ricketts and his allies.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Lawmakers in GOP states target medical care for trans kids

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican attacks on gender affirming medical care for young people continued Wednesday in several conservative states that are among more than two dozen considering similar bans nationwide. Lawmakers in Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota considered bills Wednesday that would prohibit gender affirming treatments, like the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
North Platte Post

NSP: Sober drivers are MVPs of Super Bowl Sunday

LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is reminding all football fans to have a gameplan in place for safe travel on Super Bowl Sunday. Troopers across Nebraska are teaming up with law enforcement across the United States to monitor for impaired driving. The effort runs during the evening hours of Sunday, February 12, in conjunction with the Super Bowl.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Special prosecutor named in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in

LINCOLN — A former Otoe and Jefferson County prosecutor, who is now a criminal defense attorney based in Lincoln, has been appointed as a special prosecutor to review a police investigation into last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party. Lancaster County District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Operator determines problem that led to Kansas oil spill

Canadian oil company TC Energy said Thursday that faulty welding caused an “instantaneous rupture” in its Keystone pipeline that gushed hundreds of thousands of gallons of extra sticky tar sands crude oil onto Kansas native prairie, cropland and into a creek. Meanwhile, the pipeline operator now estimates less...
KANSAS STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy