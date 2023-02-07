Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Semi-Truck Entangled in Telephone Pole With Active Power Lines Near Ireland
Yesterday morning, power lines, telephone lines, and debris were on the roadways on State Road 56, east of Ireland, in Dubois County. A semi-truck attempted to drive under the telephone lines when it became entangled and pulled over a telephone pole supporting active power lines. It took crews a few...
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
wbiw.com
Bedford man killed in three-vehicle accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was killed in a three-vehicle accident Monday at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard at 11:44 a.m. Prior to arrival, officers were advised that it was a fatal accident. Upon arrival, Bedford Police Major Jeremy Bridges noticed a vehicle damaged on its side along with a vehicle in the median with damage and individuals standing near both vehicles.
wamwamfm.com
bloomingtonian.com
Morgan County sheriffs chase sports car traveling over 145mph Wednesday
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office pursued a black sports car traveling at speeds over 145 miles per hour with the headlights turned off, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The pursuit was terminated at Sample Road in Monroe County north of Bloomington, Indiana on I-69 southbound, according to scanner traffic. The...
Police standoff in Pike County ends after it’s discovered that nobody was home
(WEHT) - A standoff that lasted hours in Pike County had a peaceful end after law enforcement discovered there was nobody inside of a residence where a suspect was believed to be barricaded.
witzamfm.com
ISP: Driver Arrested after Head on Collision near WITZ Bottoms
Jasper- In an update given to us today, an arrest was made after a head on crash near the WITZ studios. Indiana State Police told WITZ 31 year old Matthew Espino was arrested after colliding head on with 19 year old Avery Brucken. Troopers say Espino fled from the scene on foot, but was found shortly after by officers and was arrested. A blood draw was done at the hospital and showed he was intoxicated.
wbiw.com
Bedford Police investigating a fatal accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – Police and emergency crews responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard this afternoon. The accident was reported just before Noon. Bedford Police is investigating the accident. Police closed the southbound lane of State Road 37 at 5th Street...
wamwamfm.com
Washington First Responders Restore Pulse In Man Who Could Not Breathe
The Washington Police Department and EMS were requested for a male who was not breathing. Two ambulances and three officers responded near 6th Street in Washington. First responders started CPR, and according to the police report, the subject’s pulse was restored shortly after. The subject started breathing again, and...
Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’
UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
vincennespbs.org
Sleeping driver arrested in Princeton
A motorist fell asleep at the wheel waiting for a train and was arrested. Indiana State Police in Evansville report that the woman was stopped and waiting on a passing trail this morning on Broadway Street near 2nd in Princeton. A trooper who made contact with her noticed she showed...
Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
wamwamfm.com
Lents Named Trooper Of The District
Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District” for the Jasper District. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas Carter, along with other Troopers who were selected by their respective districts. The honor is bestowed upon a...
wbiw.com
UPDATED: All charges dropped against Springville woman charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after blood test not taken within the lawful time frame
BEDFORD – The charges were dropped against a Springville woman who was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel in October 2021 after a report of a possible intoxicated male and female in a white Dodge Caravan. The vehicle was found parked at...
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after Bedford police find her intoxicated outside of an abandoned home
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on drug charges after Bedford Police Sgt. Faheem Bade received a report on Friday, Feb. 3 that a woman was attempting to get into an abandoned house at 13th and U streets. The caller reported that the woman appeared intoxicated. When Bade...
bloomingtonian.com
Gunshots were fired at people at least 70 times in the City of Bloomington, Indiana in 2022 according to a report
According to a report from the Bloomington Police Department released Thursday during the State of Public Safety, firearms were fired at people 70 times in 2022. Bloomington had five murders in 2022, which was two more than in 2021 when there were 3, and the same number as in 2020, during the worst part of the Covid pandemic. However, attempted murders were 11, which was a 220-percent increase over 2021 when there were five. There were six attempted murders in 2020.
wamwamfm.com
Local Arrest Report
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
Man accused of shooting 2 Lawrence Co. officers was released from parole in Nov.
The suspect Anthony Richmond, had a criminal history of drug related offenses. He was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.
