Odon, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man killed in three-vehicle accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was killed in a three-vehicle accident Monday at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard at 11:44 a.m. Prior to arrival, officers were advised that it was a fatal accident. Upon arrival, Bedford Police Major Jeremy Bridges noticed a vehicle damaged on its side along with a vehicle in the median with damage and individuals standing near both vehicles.
BEDFORD, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Morgan County sheriffs chase sports car traveling over 145mph Wednesday

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office pursued a black sports car traveling at speeds over 145 miles per hour with the headlights turned off, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The pursuit was terminated at Sample Road in Monroe County north of Bloomington, Indiana on I-69 southbound, according to scanner traffic. The...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

ISP: Driver Arrested after Head on Collision near WITZ Bottoms

Jasper- In an update given to us today, an arrest was made after a head on crash near the WITZ studios. Indiana State Police told WITZ 31 year old Matthew Espino was arrested after colliding head on with 19 year old Avery Brucken. Troopers say Espino fled from the scene on foot, but was found shortly after by officers and was arrested. A blood draw was done at the hospital and showed he was intoxicated.
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington First Responders Restore Pulse In Man Who Could Not Breathe

The Washington Police Department and EMS were requested for a male who was not breathing. Two ambulances and three officers responded near 6th Street in Washington. First responders started CPR, and according to the police report, the subject’s pulse was restored shortly after. The subject started breathing again, and...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’

UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
JASPER, IN
vincennespbs.org

Sleeping driver arrested in Princeton

A motorist fell asleep at the wheel waiting for a train and was arrested. Indiana State Police in Evansville report that the woman was stopped and waiting on a passing trail this morning on Broadway Street near 2nd in Princeton. A trooper who made contact with her noticed she showed...
PRINCETON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Lents Named Trooper Of The District

Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District” for the Jasper District. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas Carter, along with other Troopers who were selected by their respective districts. The honor is bestowed upon a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022

Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Gunshots were fired at people at least 70 times in the City of Bloomington, Indiana in 2022 according to a report

According to a report from the Bloomington Police Department released Thursday during the State of Public Safety, firearms were fired at people 70 times in 2022. Bloomington had five murders in 2022, which was two more than in 2021 when there were 3, and the same number as in 2020, during the worst part of the Covid pandemic. However, attempted murders were 11, which was a 220-percent increase over 2021 when there were five. There were six attempted murders in 2020.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Local Arrest Report

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
WASHINGTON, IN

