Feb. 11 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Local organization broadens definition of domestic violence
Finding Our Voices, a grassroots, Camden-based organization, is working to raise public awareness by redefining what domestic violence looks like. This summer, the organization won a Purple Ribbon Award for its bookmarks with the faces and stories of 44 Maine survivors of domestic violence. The Purple Ribbon Awards, run by experts in the domestic violence field, strive to nationally honor advocates, programs, shelters, survivors and community support systems.
