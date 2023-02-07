Finding Our Voices, a grassroots, Camden-based organization, is working to raise public awareness by redefining what domestic violence looks like. This summer, the organization won a Purple Ribbon Award for its bookmarks with the faces and stories of 44 Maine survivors of domestic violence. The Purple Ribbon Awards, run by experts in the domestic violence field, strive to nationally honor advocates, programs, shelters, survivors and community support systems.

