Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formationRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Dave’s Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening in TucsonMadocTucson, AZ
Popular Mexican Food Cart Opens Physical RestaurantGreyson FTucson, AZ
Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming StarDaily News NowTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Tucson police officer loses part of his leg after being struck by a car
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson police officer that was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning has lost part of his leg, says TPD. The officer underwent emergency surgery where doctors had to amputate his lower leg. He is also expected to undergo additional surgeries and faces a lengthy recovery.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating motorcycle crash in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed a motorcyclist was injured but their injuries are not life-threatening. The crash happened near Lambert and Stargazer and as of 3:20 p.m., drivers are asked...
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for vulnerable man in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing Pima County man late Sunday, Feb. 12. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Walter John McConnell, 84, was last seen near North Lago Del Oro Parkway and East Golder Ranch Parkway in the Catalina area around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Unhoused Veteran wants to break stigma surrounding homelessness
"Not all of us are, you know, strung out," he said when asked about one of the misconceptions surrounding homelessness.
Tucson man arrested for dealing unregistered firearms
A man from Tucson was arrested for dealing firearms without a license and for having unregistered firearms, according to the US Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Young boy goes missing while riding bike in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing boy in Tucson late Sunday, Feb. 12. The Tucson Police Department said Adrian Rosas, 11, was last seen near South Park Avenue and East 26th Street on Saturday. The TPD said Rosas was riding his bicycle and was wearing...
KOLD-TV
Family, friends remember fallen DEA agent Michael Garbo
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Family and friends gathered at the Amtrack station in Tucson Friday to remember DEA special agent Michael Garbo, who was killed in the line of duty in 2021. Friday would have been Michael’s 53rd birthday, and his wife Vida and daughter Alexis used the occasion...
KOLD-TV
Memorial blood drive marks 15 years since Kay F. Reads murder
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Nearly 15 years after the murder of Kay Read shocked the Tucson community, her family will host their first blood drive of 2023 to mark the anniversary. Her family said these drives are a way to honor her memory. “It was her passion to give....
TPD investigating hit-and-run near 22nd and Kolb
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in the hospital. Officers say on February 11, 2023, around 9 p.m. they responded to reports of a hit-and-run.
KOLD-TV
Officers make huge fentanyl bust at Douglas port
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal officers found around 180,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle at the port in Douglas on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Customs and Border Protection said Area Port of Douglas officers stopped a 34-year-old Mexican man and checked his SUV. CBP said the man, who has not...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
School: PCSD investigates threat to Emily Gray Junior High
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a threat made to Emily Gray Junior High Friday. According to the school, a student made threatening remarks about a possible plan to harm others.
fox10phoenix.com
Man sentenced in shooting that left 4 dead in Pima County, including constable
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson man has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation for lying to federal authorities about his role in a shooting that left four people dead including a Pima County constable. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Josue Lopez Quintana received a time-served sentence Wednesday. He also...
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash at First, Fort Lowell
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at First and Fort Lowell in Tucson on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Tucson Police Department confirmed with was a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a car.
Possible human remains found near Renaissance Drive
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of possible human remains. TPD received a call right after 5 p.m.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations Rejects Hobbs’ ‘Extreme’ Choice to Lead the Department of Health
The newly formed Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations held a hearing Thursday to consider whether to accept Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ nominee for director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Theresa Cullen. State Senator Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who chairs the committee, characterized Cullen as “extreme.”...
Flying Magazine
Why Are Horses Going To Pull an Airplane Through a Parade?
The wrecked RV-10 fuselage that will be loaded onto a parade float wagon arrives in the new building of the Pima Community College Aviation Technology building. [Courtesy: Jessica Cox]. My hometown, Tucson, is known in aviation as one of the best aircraft museums in the country. It is also home...
TPD officer hit by car, badly hurt
A driver hit a TPD officer as he worked another case early Thursday morning. As of Thursday afternoon Tucson Police reported the officer in stable condition with the driver charged with DUI.
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
Comments / 1