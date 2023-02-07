If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO