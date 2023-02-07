ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating motorcycle crash in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed a motorcyclist was injured but their injuries are not life-threatening. The crash happened near Lambert and Stargazer and as of 3:20 p.m., drivers are asked...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for vulnerable man in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing Pima County man late Sunday, Feb. 12. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Walter John McConnell, 84, was last seen near North Lago Del Oro Parkway and East Golder Ranch Parkway in the Catalina area around 11 a.m. Sunday.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Young boy goes missing while riding bike in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a missing boy in Tucson late Sunday, Feb. 12. The Tucson Police Department said Adrian Rosas, 11, was last seen near South Park Avenue and East 26th Street on Saturday. The TPD said Rosas was riding his bicycle and was wearing...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family, friends remember fallen DEA agent Michael Garbo

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Family and friends gathered at the Amtrack station in Tucson Friday to remember DEA special agent Michael Garbo, who was killed in the line of duty in 2021. Friday would have been Michael’s 53rd birthday, and his wife Vida and daughter Alexis used the occasion...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Memorial blood drive marks 15 years since Kay F. Reads murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Nearly 15 years after the murder of Kay Read shocked the Tucson community, her family will host their first blood drive of 2023 to mark the anniversary. Her family said these drives are a way to honor her memory. “It was her passion to give....
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Officers make huge fentanyl bust at Douglas port

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal officers found around 180,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle at the port in Douglas on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Customs and Border Protection said Area Port of Douglas officers stopped a 34-year-old Mexican man and checked his SUV. CBP said the man, who has not...
TUCSON, AZ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona

If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations Rejects Hobbs’ ‘Extreme’ Choice to Lead the Department of Health

The newly formed Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations held a hearing Thursday to consider whether to accept Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ nominee for director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Theresa Cullen. State Senator Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who chairs the committee, characterized Cullen as “extreme.”...
ARIZONA STATE
Flying Magazine

Why Are Horses Going To Pull an Airplane Through a Parade?

The wrecked RV-10 fuselage that will be loaded onto a parade float wagon arrives in the new building of the Pima Community College Aviation Technology building. [Courtesy: Jessica Cox]. My hometown, Tucson, is known in aviation as one of the best aircraft museums in the country. It is also home...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy