ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Chelsea Handler Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene Complaining About ‘Miserable’ Life: ‘Go Work at Foot Locker, B*tch’

By Candice Ortiz
Mediaite
Mediaite
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Mediaite

Maher Stunned When Audience Doesn’t Applaud Call for Dems To Admit ‘Some People Belong In Jail’

Bill Maher was stunned by his studio audience after they responded with silence when a guest called for Democrats to declare that “some people belong in jail.”. During Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian discussed a recent Los Angeles Times report on increased crime rates in Portland, Oregon. “Shootings, theft, and other crime test city’s progressive strain,” the headline for the story reads, highlighting soft-on-crime policies that have led to a massive increase in crimes like homicide.
OREGON STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Mediaite

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Fires Back at WaPo for Publishing ‘Incredibly Racist’ Article About Her

Rep Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) responded to a Washington Post article calling into question claims she made about her life story, calling its undertones “incredibly racist.”. As investigative pieces go, the Post piece is no exposé à la Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the freshman congressman who was found to have lied about his schooling, employment, and ancestry, along with a slew of other fabrications.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mediaite

Chris Licht Reportedly Looking to Bring Charles Barkley to CNN — For a News Prime Time Show

CNN is reportedly interested in bringing Inside the NBA analyst and former player Charles Barkley to their prime time lineup. Chris Licht has been putting his mark on the network’s programming since he was appointed president last year. In January, he made a move to shake up the prime time lineup by beginning to air Overtime, the post-show segment from Bill Maher’s HBO program, Real Time With Bill Maher, Friday nights at 11:30 pm.
Mediaite

Don Lemon Defends Biden Skipping Super Bowl Interview Based on ‘Fox Ecosystem’ and ‘Where They Are’ With Truth

CNN’s Don Lemon sided with President Joe Biden’s decision to buck tradition and decline an interview with Fox News ahead of the Super Bowl. The skipped interview came up as Lemon, and Kaitlan Collins spoke to Semafor editor-in-chief Ben Smith on Monday, and they asked if this was a missed opportunity on Biden’s part. Smith called it a “tactical” decision as he referred to the drama from Fox News and the White House contradicting each other on how the interview wound up falling through.
Mediaite

Mediaite

New York City, NY
24
Followers
595
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.

 https://www.mediaite.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy