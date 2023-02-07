Chelsea Handler Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene Complaining About ‘Miserable’ Life: ‘Go Work at Foot Locker, B*tch’

Read full article on original website
Bill Maher Pounds Marjorie Taylor Green’s ‘White Trash’ Behavior and ‘Ku Klux Klan Kouture’ At SOTU
Comic and pundit Bill Maher torched GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans for their “white trash” behavior at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech this week. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night,...
Maher Stunned When Audience Doesn’t Applaud Call for Dems To Admit ‘Some People Belong In Jail’
Bill Maher was stunned by his studio audience after they responded with silence when a guest called for Democrats to declare that “some people belong in jail.”. During Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian discussed a recent Los Angeles Times report on increased crime rates in Portland, Oregon. “Shootings, theft, and other crime test city’s progressive strain,” the headline for the story reads, highlighting soft-on-crime policies that have led to a massive increase in crimes like homicide.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Fires Back at WaPo for Publishing ‘Incredibly Racist’ Article About Her
Rep Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) responded to a Washington Post article calling into question claims she made about her life story, calling its undertones “incredibly racist.”. As investigative pieces go, the Post piece is no exposé à la Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the freshman congressman who was found to have lied about his schooling, employment, and ancestry, along with a slew of other fabrications.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
‘EPIC FAIL’: Donald Trump Bashes Rihanna for ‘Single Worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl History’
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Rihanna on his Truth Social platform right after she wrapped her halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII, attacking her for what he called the “single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.”. Sunday’s digital attack followed a Thursday post in which Trump...
In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”
Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
JUST IN: Maggie Haberman Reports Trump Lawyer Testified To Grand Jury In ‘Major Moment’ For Case Against Ex-Prez
New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman reports that Evan Corcoran, lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump testified before the grand jury in a “major moment” for the classified documents case against Trump. Haberman and Ben Protess published a report on this latest development the...
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Trump Reportedly Fumes at ‘Ungrateful’ Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA For Cozying Up to DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly voiced frustration at Charlie Kirk for cozying up with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) – who Trump has been relentlessly attacking in recent weeks, including sharing an allegation he is a “groomer.”. NBC News reported on Friday that Trump “and some around...
Roseanne Barr Tells Tucker Carlson Left ‘Has No Sense of Humor’ After Fox Nation Special: ‘My Jokes Are Great. They’re the Most Offensive’
Roseanne Barr joined Tucker Carlson this week to discuss her new Fox Nation standup special, accusing the left of having “no sense of humor” and claiming she was “blackballed” when she was dismissed from her own show in 2018. Barr was fired from a reboot of...
Fact check: False claim Rep. Lauren Boebert said Chinese balloon's altitude of 60,000 feet was a mile
Boebert has made several public comments criticizing Biden's response to the Chinese balloon, but none include the bungled math in this claim.
Chris Licht Reportedly Looking to Bring Charles Barkley to CNN — For a News Prime Time Show
CNN is reportedly interested in bringing Inside the NBA analyst and former player Charles Barkley to their prime time lineup. Chris Licht has been putting his mark on the network’s programming since he was appointed president last year. In January, he made a move to shake up the prime time lineup by beginning to air Overtime, the post-show segment from Bill Maher’s HBO program, Real Time With Bill Maher, Friday nights at 11:30 pm.
‘Scary’: Fox & Friends Segment Features a ‘Woke-a-Meter,’ Which Rates Corporations on How Likely They Are to Get Political
As conservative media sounds the alarm about “woke” culture leading America to its imminent doom, Fox & Friends introduced a guest who helped create a “Woke-a-Meter,” to help viewers gauge corporations’ likelihood of voicing left-wing political views. Rachel Campos-Duffy spoke with the 1792 Exchange’s Paul...
WATCH: Ron DeSantis Called to Privatize Social Security and Medicare in 2012 Interview With Florida Newspaper
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) supported the idea of privatizing medicare and social security, a new report highlighted amidst a heated debate on the issue between Democrats and Republicans. At President Joe Biden’s recent State of the Union address, he accused Republicans of seeking to cut medicare and social security...
Don Lemon Defends Biden Skipping Super Bowl Interview Based on ‘Fox Ecosystem’ and ‘Where They Are’ With Truth
CNN’s Don Lemon sided with President Joe Biden’s decision to buck tradition and decline an interview with Fox News ahead of the Super Bowl. The skipped interview came up as Lemon, and Kaitlan Collins spoke to Semafor editor-in-chief Ben Smith on Monday, and they asked if this was a missed opportunity on Biden’s part. Smith called it a “tactical” decision as he referred to the drama from Fox News and the White House contradicting each other on how the interview wound up falling through.
House Republican ‘Stumped’ by Trump, Biden, Pence Document Drama: ‘Don’t Understand How This Could Be Happening’
Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH) admitted he was baffled by the latest developments that have unfolded from the investigations into the classified documents improperly kept by Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. The House Intelligence Committee chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the U.S.’ move to shoot down...
