wamwamfm.com
Martin County Junior Leaders 4H Hosting Cookies and Canvas Event
The Martin County Junior Leaders 4H are hosting Cookies and Canvas on Sunday, February 26th, at 2 p.m. at the Loogootee 4H Fairgrounds Community Building. A $10 donation will get you all the necessary painting items and refreshments. The painting will be led by 2022 Miss Martin County, Mya Miller.
wamwamfm.com
Lents Named Trooper Of The District
Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District” for the Jasper District. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas Carter, along with other Troopers who were selected by their respective districts. The honor is bestowed upon a...
wamwamfm.com
VU Lady Trailblazers Host Play-4-Kay Day
Vincennes University will once again celebrate the life of a legendary coach and support the fight against cancer. Play-4-Kay, is an event, uniting in the fight against all cancers affecting women, the event takes place at the Wednesday Feb 15th game versus Lincoln Trail. Coach Kay Yow had a 22...
wamwamfm.com
Anthony Brian Richmond
Anthony Brian Richmond, 30, of West Baden Springs, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Born December 2, 1992, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, he was the son of Christopher L. And Valerie A. (Pauley) Richmond. Anthony owned Imperial Ink Tattoos. He was an artist and could draw anything. He...
wamwamfm.com
OCU Scholastic Contest – Area Winners
242 students from 12 area high schools poured into Oakland City University on Wednesday, February 8th, for the second annual OCU Scholastic Contest. University faculty, staff, and students helped administer the 12 subject exams and awards ceremony. Area winners:. American Government:. Gold – Euan Graves / (Loogootee High School)
wamwamfm.com
Marjorie Nalker
Marjorie Nalker, 97, of Washington, IN passed away February 8, 2023. She was born in Washington, IN on June 19, 1925 to the late Charles and Minnie (Utterbach) Stellter. Marjorie graduated from Washington High School in 1941 and married Herbert Mangin who preceded her in death. She then married Arthur Nalker Sr. in 1946. Marjorie was a homemaker and mother all her life. She attended First Baptist Church. In her free time she enjoyed yard work, baking and spending time with her family. Marjorie will be deeply missed.
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
wamwamfm.com
Sherry L. Braun
Sherry L. Braun, 82, of Petersburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, peacefully surrounded by loved ones. She was born December 1, 1940, in Petersburg, IN to the late Lionel V. Burton and Inez I. (Jerrell) Horrell. Sherry was married to Russell K. Braun on July 30, 1958. They...
tourcounsel.com
Haute City Center | Shopping center in Terre Haute, Indiana
Haute City Center, formerly Honey Creek Mall, is a shopping center in Terre Haute, Indiana, with 680,890 sq ft (63,257 m2) of gross leasing area. The mall has been owned by Out of the Box Ventures, a subsidiary of Lionheart Capital since 2019. The mall opened in 1968 as Honey Creek Square. The complex was expanded in 1973 and 1981, and was renovated in 1992 and 2007. The center was renamed to Honey Creek Mall at the time of the 1992 renovation.
14news.com
Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
WTHI
Vigo County Commissioners looking to rid the city of an old eye sore
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As you park in the grass lots of The Mill to enjoy a summer concert, you may have noticed the old, abandoned building on the property. After years of letting the building sit empty, county commissioners say a decision on what to do with the building will be made in the coming weeks.
salemleader.com
Local racer is number 1
Emma Hadley, a senior at West Washington, came home with the hardware after being named the2022 Pro Women’s champion at the Fly Showdown Series championship awards banquet this past weekend in Casey, Illinois. Follow her racing triumphs on her Facebook page, Hair Ties and Hole Shots Racing. Her parents are Tyson and Devin Shields, Campbellsburg.
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days
It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
Several agencies respond to Oakland City fire
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Several agencies responded to a house fire in Oakland City on Friday night. Crews were sent to County Road 50 South. Firefighters said they were able to quickly put out the fire to prevent further damage. Firefighters said no one was hurt.
Fire damages building in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews were sent to a fire in Princeton that melted the side of a building on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of West State Street just before 5 p.m. Crews believe the fire started in a bucket used for cigarette butt disposal. The fire melted the bucket and […]
Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?
A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
Traffic change confirmed ahead of incoming casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A stoplight will be added on E Margaret Dr. on the south end of the Terre Haute Casino Resort. After consulting with INDOT, Churchill Downs officials determined that most of the traffic flow in and out of the casino would be on E Margaret Dr. Thus, making the need for […]
Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’
UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
