Sober drivers are the MVPs of Super Bowl Sunday
LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is reminding all football fans to have a gameplan in place for safe travel on Super Bowl Sunday. Troopers across Nebraska are teaming up with law enforcement across the United States to monitor for impaired driving. The effort runs during the evening hours of Sunday, February 12, in conjunction with the Super Bowl.
Gov. Pillen: Not every kid needs a mentor, but every kid deserves one
LINCOLN, NE – Families, schools, and teachers do a lot to support Nebraska kids, but sometimes they need more. That is where mentors fill the gap. They provide guidance, a hand on the shoulder, a source of support, and more. Nebraska has many such programs. Unfortunately, the need for mentors far outnumbers those who are available.
Neb. chamber: Raising state’s tech profile key to filling worker void
LINCOLN — With Nebraska today unable to fill as many as 80,000 jobs, the statewide business chamber wants to amplify the push to boost the Husker tech image and overall workforce numbers. “This next generation goes where the technology jobs are,” Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of...
Gov. Pillen declares Feb. 'Nebraska Mentoring Month', unveils new initiative
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen was joined by Coach Tom Osborne, state lawmakers, and representatives from mentoring programs across the state to declare February "Nebraska Mentoring Month" and unveil a new major mentoring initiative. Governor Pillen announced he has included an annual $5 million competitive grant program within his budget to encourage and facilitate mentorships within Nebraska schools. Program and application guidelines will be developed following funding approval. The intent, however, will be to provide grants to programs in Nebraska with established histories.
Neb. lawmaker looks to streamline permits for food trucks
LINCOLN — A proposal in the Nebraska Legislature would cut red tape for food truck owners who face what State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha said is a “patchwork of regulations.”. Legislative Bill 740 by Vargas would require the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to maintain a list of...
Oil spill: Kansas Dems want to cancel tax breaks when pipelines leak
After the Keystone spilled more than half a million gallons of crude oil onto native prairie and cropland and into a creek, some Kansas lawmakers want oil companies to forfeit their tax exemptions when pipelines burst. Right now, energy companies that lay pipelines in Kansas get to skip out on...
Neb. governor proposes $5M for mentoring, childhood literacy push
LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday proposed spending $5 million a year in tax dollars to create a new competitive grant program to help long-established, youth-focused organizations recruit mentors for thousands of kids. The first focus of the new mentoring initiative would be on expanding the number...
Child, child care tax credit touted as helping many Nebraskans
LINCOLN — If Nebraska wants to help address its workforce shortage, it needs to provide more help to families dealing with inflation and expensive child care bills, a legislative committee was told Wednesday. Over and over, members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee were told stories of parents being forced...
Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice
Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
Gov. Pillen appoints University of Neb. Regent for District 3
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced he appointed Jim Scheer as the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. "Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska," said Governor Pillen. "He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership."
Protest resumes at site of development near Neb. Wilderness Park
LINCOLN — Native American activists were back protesting Monday morning at the site of a housing development planned near Wilderness Park, across the road from a location for sweat lodge ceremonies. Lincoln police were called to the site after activists blocked equipment that began removing trees from the site...
Getting Ahead: Fairness in taxes
It's that time of year when a new Congress has been seated in Washington and the Nebraska Legislature is in session in Lincoln. Both levels of government are debating tax proposals, claiming that what we currently have is unfair. What determines fairness in taxation?. Before we focus on fairness, realize...
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
Operator determines problem that led to Kansas oil spill
Canadian oil company TC Energy said Thursday that faulty welding caused an “instantaneous rupture” in its Keystone pipeline that gushed hundreds of thousands of gallons of extra sticky tar sands crude oil onto Kansas native prairie, cropland and into a creek. Meanwhile, the pipeline operator now estimates less...
Data in new study a warning sign for young sports bettors
When the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for Super Bowl LVII, a record-breaking 50 million bettors are expected to have US$16 billion of their own skin in the game, according to the American Gaming Association. In January 2023, Ohio and Massachusetts launched legal sports betting, joining...
