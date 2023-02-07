Read full article on original website
Saturday Is Indiana 211 Day
Governor Eric Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday February 11, 2023 “Indiana 211 Day”. Indiana will join other states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211. This is the number to call to find local resources, including housing, utility assistance, healthcare and food. The call is free and...
Rokita Under Investigation
Attorney General Todd Rokita is being investigated by the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission. The law firm representing Rokita filed a petition to appear before the commission as part of that investigation. The exact reason for the investigation has not been made public. The nine-member panel is able to punish...
