Martin County Junior Leaders 4H Hosting Cookies and Canvas Event
The Martin County Junior Leaders 4H are hosting Cookies and Canvas on Sunday, February 26th, at 2 p.m. at the Loogootee 4H Fairgrounds Community Building. A $10 donation will get you all the necessary painting items and refreshments. The painting will be led by 2022 Miss Martin County, Mya Miller.
VU Lady Trailblazers Host Play-4-Kay Day
Vincennes University will once again celebrate the life of a legendary coach and support the fight against cancer. Play-4-Kay, is an event, uniting in the fight against all cancers affecting women, the event takes place at the Wednesday Feb 15th game versus Lincoln Trail. Coach Kay Yow had a 22...
Lents Named Trooper Of The District
Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District” for the Jasper District. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas Carter, along with other Troopers who were selected by their respective districts. The honor is bestowed upon a...
Anthony Brian Richmond
Anthony Brian Richmond, 30, of West Baden Springs, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Born December 2, 1992, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, he was the son of Christopher L. And Valerie A. (Pauley) Richmond. Anthony owned Imperial Ink Tattoos. He was an artist and could draw anything. He...
Sherry L. Braun
Sherry L. Braun, 82, of Petersburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, peacefully surrounded by loved ones. She was born December 1, 1940, in Petersburg, IN to the late Lionel V. Burton and Inez I. (Jerrell) Horrell. Sherry was married to Russell K. Braun on July 30, 1958. They...
Washington First Responders Restore Pulse In Man Who Could Not Breathe
The Washington Police Department and EMS were requested for a male who was not breathing. Two ambulances and three officers responded near 6th Street in Washington. First responders started CPR, and according to the police report, the subject’s pulse was restored shortly after. The subject started breathing again, and...
Terre Haute Police Dept. Adding Social Worker To Help With Sensitive Matters
The Terre Haute Police Department is adding a new position to the department. The department will now have a social worker on standby, ready to be called to help the department with “non-law enforcement-related issues.” These would typically be mental health episodes, addiction counseling, or any other sensitive matters. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says the job is in response to a local need for someone who can handle more sensitive problems. Chief Keen says the department received about 3,000 calls in one year that were not within the police department’s wheelhouse. The job will be posted sometime in the spring.
Semi-Truck Entangled in Telephone Pole With Active Power Lines Near Ireland
Yesterday morning, power lines, telephone lines, and debris were on the roadways on State Road 56, east of Ireland, in Dubois County. A semi-truck attempted to drive under the telephone lines when it became entangled and pulled over a telephone pole supporting active power lines. It took crews a few...
Area Basketball Scores From Friday
Petersburg Child Neglect Case Leads To Standoff Because Of False Information
Yesterday morning, Petersburg police department officers were requested to perform a welfare check on a child due to reports of neglect, domestic violence, and narcotics use, as well as several outstanding felony warrants for a male living in the home. An officer executed a search warrant and quickly located an adult female and an infant child. The female was arrested for child neglect, and the child was released to the safety of DCS. During the arrest, the female told the officers that a male subject with multiple felony warrants was barricaded further inside the residence with a firearm. The officers requested additional resources for safety, but they were able to later determine that the information given by the female was false and the male subject was not located. Narcotics and a firearm were located during the search of the residence.
