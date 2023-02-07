Yesterday morning, Petersburg police department officers were requested to perform a welfare check on a child due to reports of neglect, domestic violence, and narcotics use, as well as several outstanding felony warrants for a male living in the home. An officer executed a search warrant and quickly located an adult female and an infant child. The female was arrested for child neglect, and the child was released to the safety of DCS. During the arrest, the female told the officers that a male subject with multiple felony warrants was barricaded further inside the residence with a firearm. The officers requested additional resources for safety, but they were able to later determine that the information given by the female was false and the male subject was not located. Narcotics and a firearm were located during the search of the residence.

PETERSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO