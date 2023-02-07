Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
Report: Cardinals to interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for head coach
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to request an interview with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching position later this week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted the news, along with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport early on Sunday morning. Gannon will be the third candidate on the...
Scottsdale and the sunshine: Eagles, Chiefs give their takes on Arizona
PHOENIX — In case you need another reminder:. All eyes are on the Valley and Arizona this week as Super Bowl LVII festivities led into the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Monday night was the first real glimpse of just how much of the focus...
Kliff Kingsbury interviewing for Texans offensive coordinator job, per reports
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing in Houston to become the Texans’ offensive coordinator, reports KPRC’s Aaron Wilson and ESPN’s Dan Graziano. It’s the first known interview for Kingsbury since the Cardinals fired him on Jan. 9. Houston, which this month hired former...
Daboll: Cardinals head coach candidate Mike Kafka ‘a tireless worker’
PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals’ head-coaching search is nearing its conclusion. Soon after Super Bowl LVII and the festivities surrounding the big game wrap up we should know who will be tasked with turning the organization around in 2023 and beyond. After all the stone unturning, two finalists...
State Farm Stadium roof to be open for Super Bowl LVII between Eagles and Chiefs
The roof at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII is expected to remain open with the temperature expected to be 73 degrees at kickoff. With the open roof, winds could become a factor in the game. Current forecasts show temperatures dipping to the mid-to-low 60’s by the end of the game and winds expected to reach nearly 15 mph around 6:00 p.m.
Report: D-backs bring back reliever Andrew Chafin on 1-year deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly bringing back reliever Andrew Chafin on a one-year deal, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal tweeted Saturday. Rosenthal added that the deal is pending a physical but is expected to be in the $6.5 million range with a chance to increase to the $7.5 million range with incentives.
Mercury trade Diamond DeShields for 2021 Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere
The Phoenix Mercury announced Saturday that the team has acquired the 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere in a four-team trade that sent guard Diamond DeShields to the Dallas Wings. In the trade with the New York Liberty, Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings, Phoenix will also receive Chicago’s...
