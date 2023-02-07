Read full article on original website
WESH
1 injured in Orange County car fire, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials responded to a car fire in Orange County. The fire occurred near Forest City Road and West Kennedy Boulevard in Eatonville. According to Orange County firefighters, one person in the car was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and crews were able to put out the fire.
WESH
FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday in Umatilla. According to the FHP, troopers were called to the crash on Live Oak Ranch Road and County Road 439 Saturday morning. The driver of a sedan lost control of...
fox13news.com
Pickup truck slams through Polk County Dollar Tree
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - First responders were called after a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar Tree in Haines City on Friday. According to the Haines City Police Department, the crash happened at 11:47 a.m. at 1351 Southern Dunes Blvd. When first responders got there, they found the truck partially crashed through the storefront.
16-year-old shot in possible drive-by shooting in Volusia County, deputies say
An investigation is underway in Deltona after a 16-year-old boy was shot during a possible drive-by shooting, deputies said.
WESH
Police: Man killed in Brevard County shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that killed one person Saturday night. Palm Bay police say one man is dead after he was shot and killed near Cromey and Breese streets around 11 p.m. Saturday night. They say he was 48,...
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
Deputies arrest person accused of shooting man at Ruskin subdivision
RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies say they are searching for a gunman after one person was shot Sunday afternoon at a subdivision in Ruskin. At around 4:30 p.m., a man was found shot near the neighborhood sports complex at the River Bend subdivision on Dakota Rock Drive, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
fox35orlando.com
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
cw34.com
Florida police issue warning due to car jacking TikTok trend
CLERMONT, Fla. (CBS12) — The Clermont Police Department are offering tips on how civilians can keep their vehicles secure after a viral social media challenge led to a rise in car jacking. The TikTok trend, called the 'Kia Boyz' challenge, targets Kia/Hyundai vehicles produced through 2010 and 2021. The...
Severe weather alert: East Central Florida to witness strong gusts which might cause damage today, Melbourne, Fl
The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire east central Florida area. This advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
WSVN-TV
Little girl recovering following drive-by shooting near Orlando
(WSVN) - A little girl is now recovering after being the victim during a drive-by shooting outside her home near Orlando. “The bullet protruded through the trunk and it went through the trunk, through the backseat through my baby car seat,” said Thomas Banks. Banks showed the hole from...
WESH
Ocoee residents say they're losing sleep due to nighttime construction project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in one Ocoee neighborhood said they are losing sleep because of an ongoing construction project behind their backyards. “It’s just really bad. It’s from 9, 10 p.m. to 3, 4 in the morning,” said resident Angela Pyne. “Banging, beeping of trucks backing up.”
aroundosceola.com
Where this week's water line flushing will occur
This week's line flushing operations by Toho Water Authority will be in two small areas along Partin Settlement Road. One is in the neighborhoods just east of East Lakeshore Boulevard north of Partin Settlement, the other is along U.S. Highway 192. Those are the areas where customers are likely to experience a temporary drop in water pressure and discolored water. Water pressure and clarity will return once flushing operations in the area are completed.
Central Florida police warn drivers of increased car break-ins inspired by TikTok challenge
The Clermont Police Department says some residents should take extra security measures when locking up their cars.
WESH
15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
