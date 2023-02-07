ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

WESH

1 injured in Orange County car fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials responded to a car fire in Orange County. The fire occurred near Forest City Road and West Kennedy Boulevard in Eatonville. According to Orange County firefighters, one person in the car was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and crews were able to put out the fire.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday in Umatilla. According to the FHP, troopers were called to the crash on Live Oak Ranch Road and County Road 439 Saturday morning. The driver of a sedan lost control of...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Pickup truck slams through Polk County Dollar Tree

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - First responders were called after a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar Tree in Haines City on Friday. According to the Haines City Police Department, the crash happened at 11:47 a.m. at 1351 Southern Dunes Blvd. When first responders got there, they found the truck partially crashed through the storefront.
HAINES CITY, FL
WESH

Police: Man killed in Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that killed one person Saturday night. Palm Bay police say one man is dead after he was shot and killed near Cromey and Breese streets around 11 p.m. Saturday night. They say he was 48,...
PALM BAY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
COCOA, FL
cw34.com

Florida police issue warning due to car jacking TikTok trend

CLERMONT, Fla. (CBS12) — The Clermont Police Department are offering tips on how civilians can keep their vehicles secure after a viral social media challenge led to a rise in car jacking. The TikTok trend, called the 'Kia Boyz' challenge, targets Kia/Hyundai vehicles produced through 2010 and 2021. The...
CLERMONT, FL
WSVN-TV

Little girl recovering following drive-by shooting near Orlando

(WSVN) - A little girl is now recovering after being the victim during a drive-by shooting outside her home near Orlando. “The bullet protruded through the trunk and it went through the trunk, through the backseat through my baby car seat,” said Thomas Banks. Banks showed the hole from...
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Where this week's water line flushing will occur

This week's line flushing operations by Toho Water Authority will be in two small areas along Partin Settlement Road. One is in the neighborhoods just east of East Lakeshore Boulevard north of Partin Settlement, the other is along U.S. Highway 192. Those are the areas where customers are likely to experience a temporary drop in water pressure and discolored water. Water pressure and clarity will return once flushing operations in the area are completed.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
KISSIMMEE, FL

