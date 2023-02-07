ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Maryland's Kevin Willard breaks down win over Penn State, Hart's big performance, home crowd and more

Maryland won its tenth consecutive conference home game on Saturday with a 74-68 victory over Penn State in the XFINITY Center. The Terrapins are now 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten with a 13-1 home record this season. After the game, head coach Kevin Willard praised senior guard Hakim Hart for his role in the win. Hart recorded a season-high 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

2025 OL Antonio Johnson reacts to Penn State offer

Penn State is the latest offer for Antonio Johnson, a 2025 offensive lineman who played his first two falls at Detroit King and is now at Orchard Lake St. Mary's after transferring in the winter. Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound sophomore, has been to Happy Valley before. "I've been to Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

