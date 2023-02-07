Read full article on original website
rvahub.com
United Way launches free annual tax preparation service
United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg has launched itsVolunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program that helps families work toward financial stability by providing free tax assistance through in-person tax sites as well as a new virtual tax assistance service. United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg has launched itsVolunteer...
Franklin News Post
A family wants its 132-year-old donation to the University of Richmond refunded
In the 1890s, the estate of T.C. Williams Sr. gave the University of Richmond’s law school $25,000. Eventually, UR named the school for Williams. But last year, UR removed the name, citing Williams’ ownership of enslaved workers. And now his descendants are asking for their money back — with interest.
Golden opportunity: McDonald’s offering scholarships to HBCU students
Students can apply for the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year now through March 27
'Mama Bears' want input about school libraries; librarians say they already do
They want principals to keep a catalog of all audiovisual content in the school’s library, keep track of which books contain sexually explicit content, and make that information available to parents.
Henrico County accepting applications for ‘My Henrico Academy’
The application process is now open for “My Henrico Academy,” a program from Henrico County designed to provide educational leadership opportunities for members of the local immigrant community. The program, which is free and now in its third year, provides curated courses about local government. It will accept...
NBC12
Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
‘A problem for all of us’
Report spotlights housing challenges in Henrico, Richmond region. Renters in Henrico County have few viable pathways to become homeowners in the county, because their average annual income levels are about $12,000 below than what is necessary to purchase the average-priced Henrico home, according to a recent study from the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
They help empower young Black girls. Now, they hope the community can help them.
Angela Patton, the founder and CEO of Girls For a Change, says her organization is on a mission to prepare Black girls for the world and to prepare the world for Black girls.
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
commonwealthtimes.org
Student organizations listed among fraternities in conduct report
VCU’s Division of Student Affairs released a conduct report listing registered student organizations that are sanctioned since fall 2021 and fall 2022. Among the listed are fraternities Pi Kappa Phi, Sigma Chi and Lambda Phi Epsilon. The VCU Sigma Chi chapter returned to its national organization and is no...
richmondmagazine.com
River City Roundup
This shortest month is long on cheer, with deadpan comedy at The National, a love story from the Virginia Opera, live music around town and more. Have a good week!. Chesterfield County Public Library presents “Marcus Garvey and the History of Black Liberation” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the LaPrade Library in North Chesterfield. The program will be led by Dr. Adam Ewing, professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University and author of “The Age of Garvey: How a Jamaican Activist Created a Mass Movement and Changed Global Black Politics.” The event is free and part of a series commemorating Black History Month offered in partnership with Chesterfield County and Virginia State University.
Close to home: Many teachers at this Chesterfield school grew up near it
There’s something 27 teachers and staff have in common at this school. All of them are graduates of a Chesterfield County school. And many of them grew up near Woolridge.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County Public Schools taking part in Farmville school job fair
It’s no secret that the educational field has been one of the hardest-hit by the “great resignation” in recent years, with teacher and staff shortages now a way of life at school districts across America. Greensville County Public Schools are no exception. While things are more stable than they were a year ago, the district has still been forced to fill its ranks with teachers from abroad just to make ends meet.
rvahub.com
2023 RVA Sports Awards winners announced
Athletes, coaches, and fans were recognized for their contributions to the region at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday night. More than 600 guests celebrated the accomplishments of the region’s sports community during a live ceremony hosted by NFL quarterback Taylor Heinicke, entrepreneur Kelli Lemon and CBS-6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte.
Richmond School Board overturned 92% of recommendations to expel students
Last year, the committee heard 46 cases. Board members voted to uphold the administration's recommendation to expel a student for four of those cases.
Developer unveils plan for old Richmond theater
Originally built as the Bellevue Theater in 1937, the building was most recently a Masonic lodge for the local chapter of Grottoes International.
Richmond doctor works to erase stigma around Alzheimer's in Black communities
According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 21% of African Americans age 70 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease.
NBC12
‘I was really alarmed:’ Richmond residents raise concerns about potential senior housing expansion
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond residents are voicing their concerns about a proposed senior housing expansion in Church Hill. Resident Chris Galloway says he received a letter from Richmond’s Planning Commission about expanding the Bacon Retirement Community back in October. “Well, you have to be a lawyer to understand...
NBC12
RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is relaunching a tool aimed at advancing affordable housing in the region. RRHA says the the Richmond Development Corporation is a group of people working under the housing authority. Their mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.
Brick House brothers open new Richmond restaurant
The Boulevard location, near the Interstate 64-95 interchange where Arthur Ashe Boulevard converges with Hermitage Road, will be open for breakfast and lunch daily.
