Henrico County, VA

rvahub.com

United Way launches free annual tax preparation service

United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg has launched itsVolunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program that helps families work toward financial stability by providing free tax assistance through in-person tax sites as well as a new virtual tax assistance service. United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg has launched itsVolunteer...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

‘A problem for all of us’

Report spotlights housing challenges in Henrico, Richmond region. Renters in Henrico County have few viable pathways to become homeowners in the county, because their average annual income levels are about $12,000 below than what is necessary to purchase the average-priced Henrico home, according to a recent study from the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
commonwealthtimes.org

Student organizations listed among fraternities in conduct report

VCU’s Division of Student Affairs released a conduct report listing registered student organizations that are sanctioned since fall 2021 and fall 2022. Among the listed are fraternities Pi Kappa Phi, Sigma Chi and Lambda Phi Epsilon. The VCU Sigma Chi chapter returned to its national organization and is no...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

This shortest month is long on cheer, with deadpan comedy at The National, a love story from the Virginia Opera, live music around town and more. Have a good week!. Chesterfield County Public Library presents “Marcus Garvey and the History of Black Liberation” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the LaPrade Library in North Chesterfield. The program will be led by Dr. Adam Ewing, professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University and author of “The Age of Garvey: How a Jamaican Activist Created a Mass Movement and Changed Global Black Politics.” The event is free and part of a series commemorating Black History Month offered in partnership with Chesterfield County and Virginia State University.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County Public Schools taking part in Farmville school job fair

It’s no secret that the educational field has been one of the hardest-hit by the “great resignation” in recent years, with teacher and staff shortages now a way of life at school districts across America. Greensville County Public Schools are no exception. While things are more stable than they were a year ago, the district has still been forced to fill its ranks with teachers from abroad just to make ends meet.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
rvahub.com

2023 RVA Sports Awards winners announced

Athletes, coaches, and fans were recognized for their contributions to the region at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday night. More than 600 guests celebrated the accomplishments of the region’s sports community during a live ceremony hosted by NFL quarterback Taylor Heinicke, entrepreneur Kelli Lemon and CBS-6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is relaunching a tool aimed at advancing affordable housing in the region. RRHA says the the Richmond Development Corporation is a group of people working under the housing authority. Their mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.
RICHMOND, VA

