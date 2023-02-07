This shortest month is long on cheer, with deadpan comedy at The National, a love story from the Virginia Opera, live music around town and more. Have a good week!. Chesterfield County Public Library presents “Marcus Garvey and the History of Black Liberation” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the LaPrade Library in North Chesterfield. The program will be led by Dr. Adam Ewing, professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University and author of “The Age of Garvey: How a Jamaican Activist Created a Mass Movement and Changed Global Black Politics.” The event is free and part of a series commemorating Black History Month offered in partnership with Chesterfield County and Virginia State University.

