Rockland County, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
CNY News

New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley

A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

New York Woman Poisons Lookalike With Cheesecake to Steal Identity

A New York woman has been convicted of attempted murder after trying to use cheesecake to poison her lookalike and steal her identity. According to the Associated Press, 47-year-old Viktoria Nasyrova was found guilty of trying to kill 35-year-old Olga Tsvyk by lacing a cheesecake with a powerful sedative in 2016. She then stole Tsvyk's passport and other valuables. Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced on March 21.
BINGHAMTON, NY
CNY News

New York Ranked Best Pizza City in the United States

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, New York City was ranked first among all United States cities when it comes to the quality of its pizza. According to a story by Sav Maive of LawnStarter, New York ran away from the rest of the pack when it came to being a pizza-haven. The study gave New York City an overall score of 79.87. For reference, the next city on the list finished with an overall score of 38.29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

Escaped Zoo Owl Becomes New York Celebrity

An owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo after his cage was damaged has become a New York celebrity, watching over parkgoers from above. According to a report by Karen Matthews for the Associated Press, a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco escaped from the Central Park Zoo on February 2, after somebody damaged his exhibit. After he escaped the zoo, he flew over to the iconic Fifth Avenue to update his style and avoid capture by the New York City Police Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show

I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
ACCORD, NY
CBS New York

Health dept.: Aggressive coyote spotted in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- The Dutchess County Health Department has a warning about an aggressive coyote that might have rabies.Officials say the coyote was spotted on the Marist College campus in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday.The state hired a wildlife removal company to try to trap the animal.Aggressive coyotes have been seen around Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park since September. People are urged to avoid contact with them.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course

A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
RAMAPO, NY
