wbrc.com
Birmingham Southern College future still up in the air
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The future of Birmingham Southern College is up in the air. This week, the college president sent an email to students discussing options regarding their future, including transferring to other schools according to state representative Juandalynn Givan. “They are in a battle right now,” Rep. Givan...
City of Birmingham aims to reduce effects of fines and fees
Birmingham is aiming to reduce the effects of municipal fines and fees on residents, the city announced Thursday.
wbrc.com
Light returning to I-20 in Irondale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your drive in and out of Irondale should be brighter in the years ahead. The mayor now sharing an update on the I-20 lighting situation in his city. The city is striking a few different partnerships to tackle the lighting issue. Mayor James D. Stewart says from I-459 all the way down I-20, there are 199 light heads that will be replaced inside the city of Irondale.
wbrc.com
Kami-Con returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s annual celebration of anime and pop culture is happening now at the BJCC. Kami-Con, a three-day convention that “celebrates Japanese culture, gaming, geek culture, anime & manga, comics, TV shows, movies, and much more,” started on Friday and runs through Sunday. Featuring...
Michigan man killed at Chevron on Bessemer Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night in Birmingham. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Bessemer Road at around 6:10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Darnell Puidokas, 36, […]
wbrc.com
Lice cases on the rise in Central Alabama, according to experts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll want to check your kid’s scalp because more lice are popping up on heads all over Central Alabama. Most people associate itchy heads with lice, but experts at a lice treatment center in Bessemer say that’s not always the case. “It’s every...
wbrc.com
Last Mercedes-Benz Marathon weekend in Birmingham begins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham tradition is coming to an end, but before the final runner crosses the finish line, there’s still a lot to celebrate. It’s bittersweet. People are excited to lace up their shoes and get to their race but also admit they’re feeling sad that it’s over after this weekend.
wbrc.com
Neighbors say they’re excited about improvements coming to Birmingham’s parks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A more than $80 million surplus in the City of Birmingham’s budget means big improvements throughout the city. Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media that the city will invest a little more than $4.4 million to several parks throughout Birmingham, including East Lake Park. The 100-acre city park anchors Birmingham’s North East Lake Neighborhood, with a large green space, huge fishing lake, a swimming pool, walking trail, and a playground.
wbrc.com
On Your Side Investigation: Midfield City Schools under microscope for retreat spending
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabamians continue to tighten their belts to save money during one of the highest periods of inflation in U.S. history. That can’t be said for the way some officials are spending your tax dollars at one of the most expensive hotels in the state. In...
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
wbrc.com
Runners gearing up for final Mercedes Marathon in Birmingham this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The countdown is on to the final Mercedes Marathon race this weekend. The race has run its course in Birmingham for over two decades. This weekend, the marathon will bid farewell to Birmingham. Race organizer Valerie Cuddy told us in November that she’s no longer able to support the event financially. She’s put a lot of her money and her store’s money into it over the years.
wbrc.com
BFRS working to extinguish house fire on 44th Ave.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to a house fire in the vicinity of 44th Avenue and 42nd Street North on Sunday morning, Feb. 12. BFRS says heavy fire was showing upon arrival. Crews are currently working in a defensive posture to contain the...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power customers getting refunds this summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022. There’s no word yet on...
Tuscaloosa County superintendent responds to student protest
Tuscaloosa County Superintendent Keri Johnson is speaking out about Hillcrest High School students walking out of class in protest Wednesday.
wbrc.com
Residential fire in Birmingham under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue worked to contain a residential fire on Saturday. When fire crews responded to a multistory house fire in the vicinity of Sonecrest Drive and Moss Stone Circle around 2:30 p.m., smoke was showing from the structure. It took them nearly one hour to contain the fire.
wbrc.com
AEA checking in on Tuscaloosa County School teachers after hundreds of students walkout
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is getting new reaction to the walkout of more than 200 Tuscaloosa students from the largest teachers union in Alabama, the Alabama Education Association. AEA representatives tell WBRC that they are reaching out to teachers at Hillcrest High School to see if they have any...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Court forming new partnership in an effort to build residents up, not burden them down with excessive fines
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fines and fees are never easy to pay, but for some, they can be a larger burden. That’s why the Birmingham Municipal Court is joining an effort to reduce the inequitable and harmful impacts of municipal fines on residents’ financial health. The city’s new...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County officials working on parking plans for new Uptown Amphitheatre
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BJCC officials are now carving out a parking plan for the new Uptown Amphitheater, after this week’s Jefferson County commission vote, to spend five million county dollars to help build the project. The amphitheater is set to be at the old Carraway Hospital site. It’s...
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
