ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Birmingham Southern College future still up in the air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The future of Birmingham Southern College is up in the air. This week, the college president sent an email to students discussing options regarding their future, including transferring to other schools according to state representative Juandalynn Givan. “They are in a battle right now,” Rep. Givan...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Light returning to I-20 in Irondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your drive in and out of Irondale should be brighter in the years ahead. The mayor now sharing an update on the I-20 lighting situation in his city. The city is striking a few different partnerships to tackle the lighting issue. Mayor James D. Stewart says from I-459 all the way down I-20, there are 199 light heads that will be replaced inside the city of Irondale.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Kami-Con returns to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s annual celebration of anime and pop culture is happening now at the BJCC. Kami-Con, a three-day convention that “celebrates Japanese culture, gaming, geek culture, anime & manga, comics, TV shows, movies, and much more,” started on Friday and runs through Sunday. Featuring...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Michigan man killed at Chevron on Bessemer Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night in Birmingham. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Bessemer Road at around 6:10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Darnell Puidokas, 36, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Lice cases on the rise in Central Alabama, according to experts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll want to check your kid’s scalp because more lice are popping up on heads all over Central Alabama. Most people associate itchy heads with lice, but experts at a lice treatment center in Bessemer say that’s not always the case. “It’s every...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Last Mercedes-Benz Marathon weekend in Birmingham begins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham tradition is coming to an end, but before the final runner crosses the finish line, there’s still a lot to celebrate. It’s bittersweet. People are excited to lace up their shoes and get to their race but also admit they’re feeling sad that it’s over after this weekend.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Neighbors say they’re excited about improvements coming to Birmingham’s parks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A more than $80 million surplus in the City of Birmingham’s budget means big improvements throughout the city. Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media that the city will invest a little more than $4.4 million to several parks throughout Birmingham, including East Lake Park. The 100-acre city park anchors Birmingham’s North East Lake Neighborhood, with a large green space, huge fishing lake, a swimming pool, walking trail, and a playground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Runners gearing up for final Mercedes Marathon in Birmingham this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The countdown is on to the final Mercedes Marathon race this weekend. The race has run its course in Birmingham for over two decades. This weekend, the marathon will bid farewell to Birmingham. Race organizer Valerie Cuddy told us in November that she’s no longer able to support the event financially. She’s put a lot of her money and her store’s money into it over the years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

BFRS working to extinguish house fire on 44th Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to a house fire in the vicinity of 44th Avenue and 42nd Street North on Sunday morning, Feb. 12. BFRS says heavy fire was showing upon arrival. Crews are currently working in a defensive posture to contain the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power customers getting refunds this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022. There’s no word yet on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Residential fire in Birmingham under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue worked to contain a residential fire on Saturday. When fire crews responded to a multistory house fire in the vicinity of Sonecrest Drive and Moss Stone Circle around 2:30 p.m., smoke was showing from the structure. It took them nearly one hour to contain the fire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy