Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange beat overmatched Holy Cross in 15-6 win

The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team finished off a perfect weekend of Dome lax on Sunday afternoon with a 15-6 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders. This game, the Orange’s third in nine days to start the season, was simply a mismatch in opposition as ‘Cuse put their superiority on display throughout the afternoon.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse vs. Northwestern: Preview and Game Thread

When the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team was catapulted out of the NCAA Tournament in the quarterfinals last year by the Northwestern Wildcats, we knew it was going to feel like a long offseason before this team got back on the field. What we didn’t know, was that a...
Syracuse men’s basketball: Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update

White 5-1 5-1 0-0 Logo W-L Home Road/Neutral. It’s interesting that the 15 wins break out evenly over the three colors. Just like the team, Jim is hesitant to wear the better-looking script options. With the Orange needing to finish the season on a winning streak, it’s clear which...
Early signing period roundtable: What do we think of Syracuse football’s 2023 class?

Syracuse Orange football wrapped up its 2023 early signing period by adding a freshman wide receiver from Texas and a transfer long snapper from Fordham. Those two bring the incoming group to 22 total players - 10 on both the offense and defense, and two on special teams. You can also break them down into 13 rookies, six transfers, and three JUCO products.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Albany: Preview and Game Thread

Sure, it’s Super Bowl weekend and everything, but with the men’s basketball team off, where are you going to get your Syracuse Orange fix from?. No worries, Syracuse lacrosse has you covered with three straight days of games in the JMA Dome for both the men and the women.
19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
Victim was hit by his own vehicle on I-81 North

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:53 a.m. on February 7, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries that took place at the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp to I-81 North. During the investigation, SPD found that a 49-year-old man victim, from Syracuse, was driving his 2009 Ford Van,...
Oswego City School bus driver arrested after using drugs and driving bus with students on board

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego woman was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Reckless Endangerment after using drugs before driving a school bus with students on board, according to the Oswego City Police Department. On February 7, 2023, the Oswego Police Department Criminal Investigation Division in conjunction with the Oswego City […]
