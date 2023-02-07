Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange beat overmatched Holy Cross in 15-6 win
The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team finished off a perfect weekend of Dome lax on Sunday afternoon with a 15-6 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders. This game, the Orange’s third in nine days to start the season, was simply a mismatch in opposition as ‘Cuse put their superiority on display throughout the afternoon.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s lacrosse vs. Northwestern: Preview and Game Thread
When the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team was catapulted out of the NCAA Tournament in the quarterfinals last year by the Northwestern Wildcats, we knew it was going to feel like a long offseason before this team got back on the field. What we didn’t know, was that a...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update
White 5-1 5-1 0-0 Logo W-L Home Road/Neutral. It’s interesting that the 15 wins break out evenly over the three colors. Just like the team, Jim is hesitant to wear the better-looking script options. With the Orange needing to finish the season on a winning streak, it’s clear which...
nunesmagician.com
Early signing period roundtable: What do we think of Syracuse football’s 2023 class?
Syracuse Orange football wrapped up its 2023 early signing period by adding a freshman wide receiver from Texas and a transfer long snapper from Fordham. Those two bring the incoming group to 22 total players - 10 on both the offense and defense, and two on special teams. You can also break them down into 13 rookies, six transfers, and three JUCO products.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: third-quarter run gives the Orange 75-67 upset win over #14 North Carolina
The losing streak is finally over. Let’s get that out of the way first for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team’s (16-9, 7-7) most resume-boosting victory to date Thursday night against the #14 North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7, 8-5). ‘Cuse entered the game with an 0-7 record...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange wins season-opening thriller 16-15, over No. 4 Northwestern
The No. 5 Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team got their season off to a flying start on Saturday afternoon, coming out on top in a Top-5 showdown with the No. 4 Northwestern Wildcats, 16-15. It was an absolute heavyweight bout of a lacrosse game, as the teams went back...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Albany: Preview and Game Thread
Sure, it’s Super Bowl weekend and everything, but with the men’s basketball team off, where are you going to get your Syracuse Orange fix from?. No worries, Syracuse lacrosse has you covered with three straight days of games in the JMA Dome for both the men and the women.
Syracuse kindergarten student found with gun magazine, ammo in backback
A gun magazine and ammunition were found in the backpack of a kindergarten student in upstate New York on Monday, school officials said.
Man arrested for Syracuse shooting that killed one and injured another
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An arrest has been made in a summer shooting that left one man injured and another dead. Dametrius Pettiford, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release from Syracuse police. On June 24 around 1:45 p.m., police...
Air One used to help capture suspects who ran from Syracuse Police
NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air One was sent to the Onondaga Nation area on Thursday, February 9 to search for two suspects who were involved in a shots fired incident. Syracuse City Police responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the […]
19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
localsyr.com
Victim was hit by his own vehicle on I-81 North
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:53 a.m. on February 7, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries that took place at the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp to I-81 North. During the investigation, SPD found that a 49-year-old man victim, from Syracuse, was driving his 2009 Ford Van,...
cnycentral.com
Police say ‘smash and grab’ suspects strike again in North Syracuse
North Syracuse Police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a burglary on Sunday, Feb 5. It happened at the Sunoco gas station store on South Bay Road at about 3 a.m. Images from store cameras show one suspect holding a garbage bag, loading it with stolen product.
Fulton teacher stole over $13k from school and unregistered weapons found inside home
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teacher from Fulton Junior High School has been arrested after he allegedly stole over $13,000 worth of items from the school and unregistered weapons were found inside his residence. In January, the City of Fulton Police began an investigation on a teacher who was allegedly stealing from the school, and […]
Weedsport man charged with Attempted Murder after stabbing victim
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder in the second degree, according to New York State Police. On February 6, 2023, Troopers responded to an address on Pople Road in the Town of Victory for a report of an assault. After further investigation, 39-year-old Christopher Laframboise of Weedsport had […]
Oswego City School bus driver arrested after using drugs and driving bus with students on board
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego woman was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Reckless Endangerment after using drugs before driving a school bus with students on board, according to the Oswego City Police Department. On February 7, 2023, the Oswego Police Department Criminal Investigation Division in conjunction with the Oswego City […]
Comments / 0