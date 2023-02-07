Read full article on original website
Dell XPS 13 just dropped below $850
Dell consistently has some of the best laptop deals and that’s certainly the case with this offer on the Dell XPS 13. Right now, you can buy it for $849 saving you $60 off the regular price of $909. An already highly sought-after laptop in this price range, it’s even more tempting now it’s dropped below $850. If this is one of the Dell laptop deals to truly tempt you, read on while we explain everything you need to know about it.
MacBook Pro M2 Pro/M2 Max buying guide: how to make the right choice
Apple’s MacBook Pro has emerged as among the best laptops you can buy in the 14-inch laptop and 16-inch laptop spaces. The newest versions have been upgraded to Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs, which build on the original with more cores, faster speeds, and even better efficiency.
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games
After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
iPad Air, iPad Mini just got unprecedented price cuts
Apple fans are always on the lookout for iPad deals because the tablets don’t come cheap. If you’ve got an eye on the iPad Mini or the iPad Air, the good news is that the latest models are down to their lowest ever prices on Amazon, each with a $99 discount on their sticker prices. These offers will surely draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last — if you want to purchase either iPad, it’s highly recommended that you don’t waste time.
AI is coming for your PC games, but you should be excited, not worried
The tech community has been oversaturated with AI this past week, from ChatGPT to Google Bard, but not without reason. We see fads like NFTs and web3 come and go, but AI is here to stay — even in your PC games. Contents. It’s not all doom and gloom,...
The best Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra pre-order deal we’ve found
Right now, if you pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra from Samsung direct, you can get $50 in Instant Credit to spend on anything from the Samsung site, as well as benefit from a free storage upgrade so you get 1TB for the price of 512GB — one of the best laptop deals happening right now. Want even more? If you trade in a watch, tablet, laptop, or phone, you could get up to $300 in trade-in credit bringing the price down further. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is available for pre-order from $2,200 reduced according to your trade-in.
Metroid Prime Remastered makes one of the best games of all time even better
After countless rumors and years of disappointment as those leaks failed to materialize, Metroid Prime Remastered is finally a reality. Though its existence may not have come at a shock at this point, Nintendo’s surprise shadow launch of it following this week’s Direct showcase certainly caught fans off guard. Shortly after the presentation wrapped up, I was unexpectedly revisiting my favorite video game of all time with all of its creative glory intact.
There’s a huge sale on Bose soundbars happening right now
Over at Best Buy are some of the best soundbar deals we’ve seen in a little while. All the deals are on Bose soundbars but that’s a good thing given the company has a great reputation for making high-quality soundbars for home cinema fans. With so many options out there, we’ve picked out our highlights of the Bose soundbar sale. Read on while we take you through what’s out there and why you might want one. As with all deals, we can’t guarantee how long any of these soundbars will be on offer for so hit the buy button soon if you find the one for you.
Super Bowl Food Deal: Get 20% off your next Grubhub order
Amazon has a great offer taking place right now if you take advantage of food delivery services. If this is the case, and if you’re an Amazon Prime Member or would like to sign up to be one, you’ll get an entire year of Grubhub+ for free. This is a pretty amazing offer, as a Grubhub+ subscription would regularly cost $10 per month, making this offer worth a savings of $120. Additionally, Prime Members can save 20% on an order of more than $20 from now until February 14. And yes, you can pair it with today’s big event, so if you’re planning to watch Super Bowl 2023, this can save you some money on the food for the viewing party.
Windows 11 may soon replace all your annoying RGB apps
Microsoft may be adding a new feature to Windows 11, and if you’re a fan of making your PC all shiny and fancy with RGB accessories, you’re going to like this one. A leaked screenshot shows that Windows 11 might soon allow you to control all of your RGB lighting in one place instead of having to rely on using different apps for various components.
Apple Mac mini M2 vs. Mac Studio: mini PCs with powerful insides, compared
Apple’s latest Mac mini is one powerful tiny PC. Released not too long after the Mac Studio, it arrives with the new M2 chip and makes a formidable rival to the more expensive, M1-powered device. While they look alike, these two computers are not at all the same —...
OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s spatial audio makes me want to ditch the AirPods Pro
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds are among a half-dozen gadgets OnePlus launched at its Cloud 11 event. These earbuds intend to elevate your sound experience with a rich and highly customizable audio profile, Google’s Fast Pair support, high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) audio through the LDAC and LHDC Bluetooth audio codecs, Dolby Audio, and noise cancellation.
Yes, you can use both Mac and Windows — here are some tips to get started
I’m not a typical Windows or Mac user. Where most people choose one operating system and stick with it, I use both Windows 11 and MacOS regularly, going back and forth daily depending on my workflow. And it’s easier to do than you probably think. Contents. I have...
Amazon is having a fire sale (pun intended) on Fire tablets — from $60
Amazon’s Fire tablets are affordable alternatives to Apple’s best iPads, and they’re now even cheaper because the retailer launched a fire sale (pun intended) involving various models of the mobile device. These are some of the lowest-priced tablet deals that you can shop right now, and it’s highly recommended that you jump straight to checkout because — as with all Amazon Fire Tablet deals — we’re not sure when their prices will return to normal.
Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
If you own an iPhone or Apple Watch, it simply makes sense to add on a pair of AirPods and have the full set. Pairing up beautifully, AirPods in all varieties are great for music fans and those who like convenience. Even better, there are plenty of Apple deals related to these little delights. To help you figure out what to do, we’ve picked out the best AirPods deals going on at the moment. Below, you’ll see the best prices along with some insight into why you might want to buy each item.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: the best, most complete Android phone yet
Before reading this review, there are a few things I want to suggest. Don’t get caught up in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s admittedly high price tag, but instead think about the value it represents. Don’t get overwhelmed by its astonishing ability or extensive feature list, but consider the things it can’t do. Don’t think of it as being “more of the same” either, as you’ll miss things that mean it’ll stay usable for longer.
Best Buy’s deal of the day is $120 off this Dyson cordless vacuum
One of the best cordless vacuum deals today is on a very popular model — the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum. Normally priced at $400, it’s down to $280 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $120, the offer ends when the day ends so you really don’t have much time to grab a great bargain like this. A cordless vacuum can make a world of difference to your cleaning routine and we’re here to explain why you need the Dyson V7 in your life.
Get this 50-inch Vizio 4K TV for under $300, with free next day delivery
It’s always good to see super cheap TV deals on reliable brands. That’s what Walmart is offering right now with the chance to buy a Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV for $298 saving you $60 off the regular price of $358. On a budget-priced TV, a $60 discount makes all the difference in ensuring this is a very appealing deal. If you simply need an inexpensive TV and fast, you can snap this up today and enjoy it by tomorrow. Here’s everything else you need to know about this deal that’s likely to be in high demand.
