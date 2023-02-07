ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ffnews.com

Leaf Wallet App Rebranded to BOSS Money as Part of Expansion Across Africa

IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, announced today that it is rebranding its Africa-based Leaf Wallet app to IDT’s flagship financial services brand, BOSS Money. The rebranding is part of a broader initiative to leverage the key technologies of Leaf Wallet to...
ffnews.com

Global Pricing Intelligence Supplier Strengthens Hardware Dealer Ties

Manchester-based price intelligence company Skuuudle has strengthened its ties with the world’s largest hardware distributor Orgill. Orgill is a key player in the DIY and hardware market, serving more than 12,000 retail hardware stores across more than 50 countries around the world. The partnership between Orgill and Skuuudle is strengthened by Skuuudle’s capacity to complement AI-powered technology, led by human intelligence across Orgill’s extensive product assortment. This builds on the substantial pricing intelligence Skuuudle already provides Orgill and other hardware dealers keen to understand their competitors pricing intelligence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ffnews.com

Passport and Autoreturn Partner to Streamline Digital Parking Enforcement

AutoReturn, the nation’s leading towing management systems provider and Passport, a leading mobility software and payments company are partnering to transform parking enforcement. By combining Passport’s state-of-the-art mobility management platform and AutoReturn‘s industry-leading cloud-based law enforcement towing solution, the companies are providing cities with a seamless and transparent end-to-end parking citation management system.
ffnews.com

Making Smarter Investments in an Uncertain Market: CoinEx Keeps Users Updated on Market Movements

The 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT, jointly published by CoinEx and ViaBTC Capital, predicts that the two major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, will continue to struggle with uncertainties in 2023. According to the report, Bitcoin is expected to remain volatile, given the uncertain global economy and geopolitical climate. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade in Q2 2023 will allow stakers to withdraw their ETH staked in 2020. The selling pressure arising from those factors may impact the prices of both BTC and ETH in the short term.
ffnews.com

Masan Group Awarded Investment Registration Certificate to Invest USD105 Million in Trust IQ in Singapore

The Sherpa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation (“Masan”), has officially received the offshore investment registration certificate to carry out investment activities in Singapore. The investment registration certification ceremony took place at the Business Forum within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore. The investment worth up to USD105 million for 25% of share ownership of Trust IQ Pte. Ltd. (“TS”), a Singapore-based tech company, equivalent to up to 9.388.756 shares.
ffnews.com

Ampere launches business banking for UK customers

Ampere launched online business banking for small and medium businesses in the UK. Appeared in 2022, all-in-one neobank allows entrepreneurs to manage all the essential financial operations in one place, thereby solving and dealing with all business hustle. Quality products are highly valued in the financial technology market. Ampere is...
ffnews.com

Acumen Financial Planning Triumphs at Prestigious Awards for Fifth Time

Financial Planning Experts Win New Model Adviser Award for Fifth Year. Acumen Financial Planning has won the New Model Adviser award (Scotland and Northern Ireland) for the fifth time. The awards took place last night (9th of February) at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, in London, where the financial planning...
ffnews.com

Mastercard survey: Canadian small business owners optimistic about the potential of open banking

Small business owners in Canada are increasingly adopting digital financial tools and technology into their day-to-day operations to drive growth, streamline processes, and improve security, according to new Mastercard research. Having weathered the COVID-19 pandemic only to face inflation- and labour market-related challenges, diverse small business owners—in particular—say they are...
ffnews.com

Comment on the UK Avoiding Recession With Focus Needed on Tech and Healthcare Businesses

Commenting on the UK narrowly avoiding recession with focus now needed on technology and healthcare businesses, John Glencross, CEO and Co-Founder of Calculus, said: “Today’s news will be welcomed by investors and advisers as the economy kicks on from the sluggish growth and high inflation that we saw last year. The UK has shown remarkable resilience despite significant uncertainty caused by rising interest rates, supply chain issues, increases in wages and a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Demand for growth capital remains at unprecedented levels and there is now a real opportunity to provide meaningful support to a new generation of UK companies driving the digital revolution forward, improving healthcare and creating jobs and opportunities throughout the country.
ffnews.com

PayBito Becomes the World’s First Crypto Exchange to Integrate ChatGPT in Its Trading Platform

The US-based crypto exchange platform has been a global frontrunner in terms of technological innovation and remains steadfast in its commitment. The exchange announced the incorporation of the text-based artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT that took the internet by storm. While several businesses, tech firms, and individuals are using the chatbot to gain valuable insights, PayBito becomes the world’s first crypto exchange to incorporate it in its trading platform to personalize interactions, reduce operational costs, and improve productivity.

