Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Drops Epic One-Liner After Chiefs Super Bowl Win
Patrick Mahomes II doesn’t do much trash talking. The same can’t be said for those close to the Chiefs quarterback. The 27-year-old’s wife Brittany Mahomes isn’t shy about voicing her opinion during Kansas City games, and Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been undefeated when it comes to taking victory laps.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Robert Kraft Addresses If He’d Ever Consider Selling Patriots
Robert Kraft has been owner of the Patriots since 1994, and for a generation of fans, his name forever will be tied to New England. The 81-year-old grew up a fan of the team, and he has helped guide the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles under his ownership. The...
NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Lose Both Coordinators After Super Bowl
The Eagles soon could have to pay the steep price that often comes with success in the NFL. Philadelphia is one step away from reaching the league’s mountaintop, as a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night would clinch the Eagles’ second Super Bowl triumph in franchise history. But no matter how the Birds fare at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, their coaching staff is shaping up to look a lot different in the 2023 season.
Kirk Cousins, Kelly Clarkson Tribute Tom Brady With Duet
Kirk Cousins has not been known for his consistency on the field, but NFL fans have gotten to see a different side of the Minnesota Vikings quarterback this season. The 34-year-old has made questionable plays throughout his career, but the signal-caller went viral after a Week 9 over the Washington Commanders when he was spotted on social media dancing with his shirt off and with gold chains around his neck.
Broncos’ Sean Payton Jokingly Recruits Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski
Sean Payton swung for the fences with his first recruiting pitch as head coach of the Denver Broncos. Not actually, but Payton jokingly started the “recruitment” process of the NFL offseason Saturday night via Twitter. The new Broncos head coach shouted out the retired duo of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski and tweeted a photo of some “custom” team gear that could appeal to the future Hall of Fame tight end specifically.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Reconfirms Retirement, Silences Return Speculation
Despite Tom Brady saying he was retired “for good,” there still were fans wondering if the future Hall of Fame quarterback would change his mind, again. But that doesn’t appear to be the case as the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller filed a letter Friday to the NFL and NFL Players Association to reconfirm his Feb. 1 retirement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The letter takes away any speculation on a return, and the 45-year-old now is eligible for the 2028 Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Cries During Super Bowl LVII National Anthem
The waterworks were flowing for Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni ahead of Super Bowl LVII. During Chris Stapleton’s stirring national anthem Sunday night at State Farm Stadium, FOX cameras showed Sirianni with tears streaming from both eyes. Once mocked for his cringeworthy performance in his introductory news conference,...
Super Bowl Ref Leaves No Doubt In Explaining Key Eagles Penalty
In head referee Carl Cheffers’ opinion, the defensive holding penalty that doomed the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII wasn’t a controversial call at all. Cornerback James Bradberry’s hold on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was “a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction,” Cheffers said in a postgame pool report after the Chiefs rallied for a 38-35 win at State Farm Stadium.
Super Bowl 57 Best Bets: Don’t Forget Chiefs’ Secret Weapon
After two weeks of storylines and hype, we’ve almost made it to Super Bowl Sunday. The closer we get to kickoff, the more I find myself aligning with all-universe quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to defeated the very talented Philadelphia Eagles. And it’s pretty satisfying to hear from multiple Las Vegas bookmakers that some of the largest wagers from respected bettors have rolled in on the Chiefs moneyline and Mahomes to win Most Valuable Player.
Eagles Players Irked By ‘Terrible’ Field Conditions In Super Bowl Vs. Chiefs
The slippery field at State Farm Stadium came under fire by media analysts and players both during and after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata was among the most outspoken. Mailata told reporters after Philadelphia’s...
Don’t Overthink It: Why Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Due For Super Bowl Glory
With Super Bowl Sunday nearly upon us, let’s examine three bets to make for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s start on the moneyline. (All betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook) Chiefs moneyline (+105) This just comes down to trust for both...
Super Bowl LVII Bettors Are Loving These Chiefs-Eagles Prop Bets
Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is a battle between Goliath and Goliath. Each squad entered the postseason as its conference’s top seed, combining to go 32-6 on the season entering Sunday’s big game. Naturally, this should lead to a tightly contested matchup. DraftKings Sportsbook seems to think so, at least, making Philly a slight one-point favorite.
Patriots Greats Livid After Iffy Penalty Dooms Eagles In Super Bowl
Even neutral observers were furious over the ticky-tack penalty that handed the Chiefs a victory in Super Bowl LVII. With 1:54 remaining and the score tied, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was flagged for defensive holding on Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The borderline call wiped out a third-down incompletion and allowed the Chiefs, who already had driven into Philadelphia’s red zone, to run the clock down toward zero.
Eagles Fans May Not Agree With Team’s Take On Super Bowl Penalty
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but the outcome didn’t come without controversy. With the game tied and just 1:54 remaining on the clock, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was flagged for defensive holding on Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The call wiped out what would have been a third-down stop for Philly and instead allowed KC to gain a fresh set of downs.
Super Bowl LVII Preview, Picks and Props
The best individual player on the planet against the best team. The best passing offense against the best passing defense. Brother against brother. Andy Reid against his former team that he couldn’t bring a championship to. The MVP against the MVP runner-up. This game writes its own book. The...
Patriots Captain Asks Popular Question About Super Bowl LVII Field
The playing surface at State Farm Stadium in Arizona is notorious for giving players issues. Naturally, the NFL decided it should host Super Bowl LVII. Those problem persisted throughout the first half, prompting New England Patriots captain Devin McCourty to ask a popular question. McCourty wasn’t the only person who...
