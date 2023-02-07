Read full article on original website
Vesttoo Appoints Capital Markets Executive Thomas Rose as Head of North American Capital Markets
Vesttoo, a leading digital insurance risk transfer and investment platform, announced today the hiring of capital markets executive Thomas Rose as its new Head of Capital Markets, North America. Thomas will lead and further develop the team of capital markets specialists covering the North American region, driving the initiative to continue growing Vesttoo’s investor base.
Singapore-based fintech Tazapay raises US$16.9 million in Series A
Tazapay, a leading fintech company specialising in cross-border payments, announced today that it has raised USD 16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the round, with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.
President and CEO Dan Schulman Announces Intention to Retire from PayPal at Year-End
PayPal Holdings, Inc. today announced that President and CEO Dan Schulman has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire from PayPal on December 31, 2023, and that he will work with the Board on a smooth leadership transition. Schulman will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. The Board will retain a search firm to help find Schulman’s successor.
Anghami partners with Tamara to drive payment innovation
Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region, has announced an innovative partnership with Tamara, the regions’ leading Buy-Now-Pay Later (BNPL) fintech company, to become the first subscription-based service in the region to enable BNPL payments, offering flexible and easy payment options to its Anghami Plus users.
Acumen Financial Planning Triumphs at Prestigious Awards for Fifth Time
Financial Planning Experts Win New Model Adviser Award for Fifth Year. Acumen Financial Planning has won the New Model Adviser award (Scotland and Northern Ireland) for the fifth time. The awards took place last night (9th of February) at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, in London, where the financial planning...
Liberty Mutual Announces Creation of Global Cyber Office and Appointments of Key Leaders
Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced the formation of a Global Risk Solutions (GRS) Global Cyber Office and the appointment of respected experts to key leadership roles. The office builds and scales Liberty Mutual’s cyber capabilities around the world, bringing a multidisciplinary approach to a complex risk that spans geographies and industries.
Coincover announces $30m funding to fuel growth and foster trust in digital assets
Coincover has announced $30M in funding, led by Silicon Valley’s Foundation Capital with follow-on investment from CMT digital. The fresh capital will accelerate recruitment, product updates, and partnerships to safeguard the crypto ecosystem – preventing, compensating, and protecting against crypto threats. Building trust in digital assets. Founded in...
Ampere launches business banking for UK customers
Ampere launched online business banking for small and medium businesses in the UK. Appeared in 2022, all-in-one neobank allows entrepreneurs to manage all the essential financial operations in one place, thereby solving and dealing with all business hustle. Quality products are highly valued in the financial technology market. Ampere is...
€20 Million Invested in European Businesses with Quanloop
Quanloop reached a new milestone this February as its investors funded more than 940 commercial projects worth over 20 million euros since Q1 2020. In three years, Quanloop investors have earned over 1.6 million euros in interest revenue while investing in loans to support commercial initiatives of European enterprises. This win-win investing solution aims to contribute to the overall EU economy’s growth while also helping retail investors earn an average return of 12.5% p.a. to hedge against inflation and the rising cost of living.
Sella Group: Positive 2022 Results, Growth in All Business Sectors
The Sella group closed 2022 with very positive results and further growth. The good performance covered all business sectors and confirmed the effectiveness of the strategy based on a diversified business model focused on the quality of personal relationships, technological and digital innovation and the fostering of an open financial ecosystem to provide effective answers to customers’ needs and have a positive impact on both the economy and the community.
Global Pricing Intelligence Supplier Strengthens Hardware Dealer Ties
Manchester-based price intelligence company Skuuudle has strengthened its ties with the world’s largest hardware distributor Orgill. Orgill is a key player in the DIY and hardware market, serving more than 12,000 retail hardware stores across more than 50 countries around the world. The partnership between Orgill and Skuuudle is strengthened by Skuuudle’s capacity to complement AI-powered technology, led by human intelligence across Orgill’s extensive product assortment. This builds on the substantial pricing intelligence Skuuudle already provides Orgill and other hardware dealers keen to understand their competitors pricing intelligence.
PreIPO® Set to Raise $125 Million Series A Round to Manage its Explosive Growth
PreIPO®, a financial technology and licensing company has attracted and assembled a best-in-class global team of reputable experts to disrupt, dominate and democratize the private market securities space. Now set to raise $125M in a Series A Round to manage the substantial growth trajectory of PreIPO®. PreIPO® is actively stacking its innovative FinTech platform with exclusive and “Discount-to-Market” deal-flow that is attracting prominent issuers, preeminent fund managers and discerning investors alike to the PreIPO® ecosystem.
VITREUS Launches Next-Generation, Compliance-Focused Blockchain for the Financial Services Industry
VITREUS is a new digital infrastructure aimed at revolutionizing the financial services sector. The first-to-market platform is being developed for businesses such as Broker Dealers, Tax/Accounting Firms, Insurance Carriers, Small Banks, Credit Unions, and the RIA market, with a focus on providing a compliant and secure solution to their needs.
Making Smarter Investments in an Uncertain Market: CoinEx Keeps Users Updated on Market Movements
The 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT, jointly published by CoinEx and ViaBTC Capital, predicts that the two major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, will continue to struggle with uncertainties in 2023. According to the report, Bitcoin is expected to remain volatile, given the uncertain global economy and geopolitical climate. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade in Q2 2023 will allow stakers to withdraw their ETH staked in 2020. The selling pressure arising from those factors may impact the prices of both BTC and ETH in the short term.
Canal Insurance Company Selects CLARA Analytics to Help Improve Commercial Auto Claims Outcomes With AI
Canal Insurance Company (“Canal”) has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as its partner in a new initiative aimed at speeding the resolution of commercial transportation claims using AI. In recent years, claims outcomes related...
Karen Mae Ching, AWS, on Cloud-Based banking features that banks have responded to
Join Karen Mae Chin from AWS, as she discusses the latest trends in cloud-based banking and the features that banks have responded to. In this informative video, Karen will highlight the benefits of using cloud technology in the financial sector and how it has transformed traditional banking practices. From improved...
Leaf Wallet App Rebranded to BOSS Money as Part of Expansion Across Africa
IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, announced today that it is rebranding its Africa-based Leaf Wallet app to IDT’s flagship financial services brand, BOSS Money. The rebranding is part of a broader initiative to leverage the key technologies of Leaf Wallet to...
Hyundai Capital France (HCF), Celebrated Its One Year Anniversary in the Month of January
One year ago, Hyundai Capital Services, a financial services subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, and CGI FINANCE, a subsidiary of Societe Generale Group, announced the launch of a joint venture, Hyundai Capital France (HCF). A major sales destination for Hyundai and Kia vehicles in Europe, France is one of the...
Blip Labs Technologies, Inc. Secures $2.1M Seed Funding to Enable Embedded Intelligent Bill Management
Blip Labs Technologies, Inc. (Blip), a fintech provider unlocking new opportunities through intelligent bill management, today announced a seed funding round of $2.1M with participation from Susa Ventures, Dash Fund, Shrug Capital, Wischoff Ventures, Picks and Shovels, Browder Capital, Rief Ventures and strategic angels from One Finance, Lithic, Intuit, and more. Blip is uniquely positioned to enable the thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintech providers to assist the millions of Americans struggling to pay their bills due to financial hardship and complex payment systems. Blip’s goal is to increase engagement and revenue for its customers and partners while eliminating the billions of dollars spent annually by consumers on negative credit score impacts, late fees, overdraft fees, and identity theft.
Brick-And-Mortar Shopping Still Relevant and Cash Is Still Used – New Study From MONEY20/20
Money/20/20, the world’s leading fintech show teamed up with YouGov to take the temperature on how Generation Z in Sweden, a nation with the goal to go completely cashless, choose to shop for Valentine’s Day. Over 300 respondents received a number of questions regarding the topic. What are...
